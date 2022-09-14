>Seguros de Autos>Arizona

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Chandler, Arizona (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Chandler, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $47 per month.

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arizona

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $46/mes para cobertura total en Arizona.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Chandler is the fourth-largest city in Arizona, with a population of around 281,000.[1] On average, Chandler drivers pay $143 per month for auto insurance. Notably, this is lower than the overall national average of $158 per month and the Arizona state average of $144.

Chandler had significantly fewer reports of motor vehicle theft in 2022 than some other Arizona cities, like Phoenix and Glendale, which can partially explain the lower car insurance rates Chandler drivers pay. Your specific premium will ultimately depend on your ZIP code, age, driving record, and the coverage you choose.

Here’s what you need to know to find the best car insurance in Chandler at an affordable price.

Datos Breves

  • The average cost of car insurance in Chandler is $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full coverage.

  • Because Arizona is an at-fault state, the driver who causes an accident needs to cover the other party’s resulting damage and loss.[2]

  • Car insurance companies in Arizona can consider a driver’s credit-based insurance score when setting rates.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Chandler

Many car insurance companies offer quality coverage in Chandler for an affordable price. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best insurance policy for your specific needs.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Chandler. The average quotes reflect statewide car insurance costs.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$76$47Cheap rates
Mile Auto3.5$81$52Low-mileage drivers
State Farm4.5$94$58Young driver discounts
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$47/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo

Chandler drivers who value affordability may want to consider Auto-Owners because the company offers the cheapest liability and full-coverage rates in the city. Auto-Owners offers standard auto coverages, including liability, collision, comprehensive, road trouble service, additional expense, loan or lease gap, and diminished value coverage.

Drivers can save money on premiums with discounts, including multi-policy, payment history, paid-in-full, advance quote, multi-car, and student discounts.

Ventajas

  • Offers 13 discounts

  • A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Mobile app rating needs improvement

  • Must contact an insurance agent for quotes

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

IQ Score
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$51/mo
Full Coverage
$79/mo

Known for offering low rates to drivers who drive 10,000 miles or less per year, Mile Auto can charge less because it only bills you for the miles you drive plus a low monthly base rate. The Mile Auto website states that its customers can save between 30% and 40% off their standard insurance rates.

Ventajas

  • Offers pay-per-mile car insurance

  • No tracking device required

Contras

  • No discounts

  • Limited coverage options

Best insurer for young driver discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$58/mo
Full Coverage
$92/mo

One of the biggest names in insurance, State Farm provides various products in addition to auto insurance, such as renters insurance, homeowners insurance, life insurance, and more. Notably, State Farm offers some of the best ways for young drivers to save money on auto insurance with good student, driver training, and away at school discounts.

Ventajas

  • Multiple savings programs for young adults

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southwest region

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Coverage options vary by state

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Chandler

Here are a few tips to help you find cheap car insurance coverage in Chandler:

  • Shop around. Car insurance companies assign different rates depending on how they weigh different criteria, such as your age and driving history. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from multiple companies to help you find the best policy for your particular situation.

  • Increase your deductible. Raising your deductible is an easy way to lower your car insurance costs. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your premium. Remember that a higher deductible may mean higher out-of-pocket costs if you get into an accident.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Maintaining a clean driving record can help you save on insurance costs. This is why practicing safe driving habits is crucial, such as adhering to speed limits and not using your phone while driving.

  • Pay in full. Many car insurance companies offer discounts for paying your premium in full versus monthly. If you can afford to pay the full premium up front, it may help lower your costs overall.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Chandler: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance is a legal requirement for all Arizona drivers. If you cause an accident that results in property damage or bodily injury to others, liability insurance helps cover the bills. Liability insurance typically costs the least because it offers the least amount of coverage.[3]

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Chandler, at $47 per month. Here are some of the other cheapest liability-only car insurance coverage quotes in Chandler.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners47
Mile Auto51
State Farm58
GEICO60
Root63
State Auto64
USAA65
Safeco71
Metromile76
Sun Coast76
National General81
Midvale Home & Auto90
Allstate96
Mercury98
Progressive99
Travelers99
Direct Auto102
Hallmark108
Dairyland110
COUNTRY Financial112
American Family113
Farmers116
The Hartford116
GAINSCO117
The General120
Nationwide130
Liberty Mutual131
Infinity140
AssuranceAmerica144
Bristol West146
Commonwealth Casualty166
Foremost210
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Chandler: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage car insurance offers more protection on the road since it typically includes liability insurance, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage. People who want to minimize out-of-pocket costs in the event of an accident may want to consider full coverage. If you finance or lease a vehicle, the lender will often require full coverage.

With an average rate of $74 per month, Auto-Owners has the cheapest full-coverage policy in Chandler. Below, you can find more of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Chandler.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners74
Mile Auto79
State Farm92
GEICO95
Root100
USAA103
Metromile123
Safeco126
Midvale Home & Auto141
Travelers145
Allstate154
Sun Coast158
Mercury160
Nationwide174
Progressive174
COUNTRY Financial180
American Family181
National General186
The Hartford186
Farmers188
State Auto190
Infinity201
Direct Auto204
Liberty Mutual219
AssuranceAmerica224
Hallmark242
The General250
GAINSCO255
Dairyland258
Bristol West269
Foremost379
Commonwealth Casualty383
Estimate your Chandler car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Arizona

Arizona follows a traditional tort, or “fault-based,” system when it comes to car accidents. This means if you cause an accident, you’re financially responsible for the other party’s resulting losses. Assuming you have adequate car insurance, your insurer should cover the costs on your behalf, up to your policy limits.

The table below outlines the minimum car insurance requirements under Arizona law:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$15,000 per accident

Many drivers choose to purchase additional coverage to insure their vehicle in a broader range of situations. Optional coverages to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision coverage can kick in to pay for your vehicle damages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage can pay for damage from non-collision incidents, like severe weather, fire, theft, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance helps pay off the remaining balance on your car loan if you total your car or someone steals your vehicle and you owe more than its depreciated value.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    Roadside assistance pays for jump-starts, tire changes, tows, and more if your car breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    New car replacement

    New car replacement coverage will pay to replace your totaled or stolen vehicle with one of the same make and model.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Your car insurance may increase if you have incidents on your driving record, such as at-fault accidents, driving under the influence, and speeding. An insurer may view drivers with a history of incidents as higher-risk and adjust rates accordingly.

If you receive a conviction for a moving violation in Arizona, you may earn points on your record. For example, drivers can earn eight points for a DUI and three points for speeding. Earning eight or more points in 12 months can result in mandatory attendance at a traffic school or the suspension of driving privileges. [5]

On average, Chandler drivers with a past incident on their record pay $189 per month for car insurance. Compare average quotes from Chandler insurers by driving record below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Auto-Owners47626476
Mile Auto51737785
State Farm58737793
GEICO60778196
Root63939697
USAA658388104
Safeco7199104114
Metromile76110114116
National General81105111130
Allstate96123129154
Mercury98145151162
Progressive99132139159
Travelers99129135159
Direct Auto102135142164
Dairyland110146152177
COUNTRY Financial112147157180
American Family113147153182
Farmers116149156186
The Hartford116176183185
GAINSCO117147155188
The General120160167193
Nationwide130169177209
Liberty Mutual131181190211
Infinity140185181225
AssuranceAmerica144197202232
Bristol West146191197235
Commonwealth Casualty166208226239
Average cost of car insurance by age

Age can significantly affect the cost of car insurance. Generally, car insurance rates decrease for drivers around age 35 but increase again around age 70. One reason senior drivers older than 70 face higher car insurance rates is due to aging-related issues that can affect driving ability, which poses an increased risk to the insurance company.

Teen drivers typically pay the highest car insurance rates out of all age groups because statistics show teens are more likely to get into car accidents.

Here are the average car insurance quotes for drivers of different ages in Chandler.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$355
20s$237
30s$170
40s$153
50s$131
60s$121
70s$135
Chandler car insurance quotes by credit tier

Arizona allows auto insurers to consider credit history when calculating insurance rates. Chandler drivers with excellent or good credit may pay lower rates, while Chandler drivers with poor credit may pay higher rates.[6]

Here are the average full-coverage insurance quotes for drivers in Chandler by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Chandler car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for auto insurance, you should determine the right amount of coverage you need. The following information should help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Chandler.

  • How much is car insurance in Chandler?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Chandler is $143 per month. Drivers in Chandler pay $99 per month for liability coverage and $186 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Ultimately, your premium will depend on your age, driving record, credit history, and more.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Chandler?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest car insurance company in Chandler, with a liability rate of $47 per month. Mile Auto and State Farm also offer affordable liability insurance, with respective rates of $51 and $58 per month. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Chandler?

    With a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and customizable coverage options, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Chandler. Arizona drivers pay $58 per month for liability coverage and $94 for full-coverage insurance from State Farm. Other top insurers include Auto-Owners and Mile Auto.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Chandler city, Arizona."
  2. NOLO. "Arizona Car Insurance Laws."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. "Minimum Coverage Required for Arizona Drivers."
  5. Arizona Department of Transportation. "Points Assessment."
  6. Consumer Protection Division Arizona Department of Insurance. "Consumer Guide How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information."

