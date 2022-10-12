When Should I Replace My Roof?

Red Flags That You Need a New Roof

You’re likely to spot some warning signs that your roof needs to be replaced. One is simply the age of your roof —if it’s nearing the end of its expected lifespan, it may be cheaper to replace it now instead of waiting until it springs a leak. If your roof inspection turns up any of these other obvious signs, contact a roofing company immediately to get a professional’s opinion.

Cracks or holes in the roof: Can you see any light coming through your roof from the inside? If so, you need a roof repair or replacement right away. If light can get in, so can water.

Dark streaks and water stains inside or outside: These are signs of leaks. Moisture is damaging both your roof and your home’s interior.

Sagging areas: Use your hand or a broom to prod any sagging spots you can see from inside your house. Does the spot feel soft and wet or bend easily when you touch it? If so, you have moisture damage.

Rotting and decay: This could include rotten tiles, missing and broken tiles, or what looks like mildew or moldy buildup that covers a group of tiles. This is especially common in wooden and asphalt shingle roofs.

Moss and algae growth: This isn’t normally a sign that your roof needs repair, but it’s an eyesore that can affect curb appeal. Spray it forcefully with a garden hose and burn away any leftovers with a weak solution of hydrogen peroxide and water.

Decayed, damaged, or cracking shingles: Look for missing shingles and spots with shingles that are crackling, curling, buckling, or otherwise out of place. This is a telltale sign that the shingles need to be replaced.

Granules in the gutter: Look for pieces of your shingles in your gutters. They tend to lose more granules toward the end of their lifespan, so if they’re really piling up, your roof is more susceptible to damage and decay.

Damaged roof flashing: Flashing is usually found around the base of the chimney. If your flashing is made with roof cement or tar, it’s more vulnerable to water damage. Think about replacing it with durable metal flashing when you replace the rest of the roof.

Neighbors are getting roof replacements: Were a lot of houses in your neighborhood built around the same time? If it’s time for your neighbors to replace their old roofs, it might be time for you to do the same thing.

Poor workmanship: You don’t always need a professional roofer to spot bad roof work. Is your roof covered in patches, or do the tiles and shingles not fit together securely? If the roof looks shoddy, it’s probably not in great shape underneath either.