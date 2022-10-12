Texas Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Flood Insurance in Texas is an important aspect of homeowners insurance. Here's our guide to the cost of coverage, how it works, and what you can expect.

Texas is a gorgeous state to live in and visit. Besides its warm weather and diverse culture, Texas has a low cost of living and doesn’t require you to pay state income taxes. However, the state is particularly prone to flooding.

No matter which major city you live near in Texas, you’re likely in a high-risk flood zone. The Lone Star State takes the threat of floods seriously. Because standard homeowners policies don’t cover flood damage, homeowners may be required to buy flood insurance.

But regular homeowners insurance is still an important consideration for residents in Texas. Compare rates and options homeowners insurance in Texas with Insurify to see how much you could save on a new or existing homeowners policy.