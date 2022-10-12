Roof Insurance Coverage Guide: Does Home Insurance Cover Roofs

Does homeowners insurance cover roof leaks? Whether your insurance covers the leak in your roof depends on the source of the leak. A leak caused by sudden damage from a covered peril will be covered. However, a leak caused by general wear and tear will not be covered.

Signs of a roof leak can cause panic for homeowners. You might wonder how long the roof has been leaking, how much water damage it caused, and how expensive it will be to repair. As you’d expect, the cost for repairing and damaged roof is often very high. Home insurance can give you peace of mind knowing you’re protected, but it has its limitations.

Homeowners have several options when selecting an home insurance policy, including the deductible amount. A policy will cover specific damage or situations called named perils. It can also explicitly exclude certain events, such as roof damage from flooding or other disasters.

Fortunately, homeowners insurance generally covers roof leaks and associated damages. Most policies come with a deductible amount you must pay before the insurance kicks in.

