How Does Renting Out a Room Affect My Home Insurance?

How to Start Renting Out a Room

Start by making sure you’re legally allowed to rent out a room in your home. Then, think about your potential tenants. Who are you renting part of your home to? Consider things like:

The profile of your potential tenants. Are you renting to college students or vacationers?

How long will your tenants stay?

Do you have any house rules they’ll need to agree to, such as quiet hours?

How much will you charge for rent?

The answers to some of these questions can affect your insurance requirements.

Next, check with your homeowners insurance company to see how your decision affects your home insurance. Some companies don’t have a problem with renting, while others may specifically prohibit you from renting out your extra room. They may simply have some restrictions—for example, no more than two tenants. Or you may have to get an entirely new policy.

Why do they care? Well, hosting someone in your home increases both your liability and your risk of property damage. That means it’s more likely the insurance company will have to pay out for an incident on your property. Never try to rent out a room without telling your insurance company. Sit down with or call an agent and talk about whom you’ll rent to and for how long. Particularly, the length of their stay can affect your premiums. Here’s how.