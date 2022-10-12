What Is Personal Property Coverage? A Complete Guide

What Isn’t Covered Under Personal Property?

You might lose your personal items due to negligence. The standard homeowners insurance policy will not provide coverage on lost items in that case. Your valuables must be stolen or damaged from a covered peril for your insurance company to do anything about it. Let’s say you stay in a hotel, and you leave an item behind. Typically, insurance does not cover that type of loss. But there is a way to protect specific items. You can protect these items by purchasing scheduled personal property coverage, add-on protection for named items. Always talk to your insurance agent about what you can cover in such events.

Additionally, not all risks are included in a standard insurance policy. Let’s say there’s a flood, and your personal belongings are damaged. Personal property in renters, condo, or a standard homeowners insurance policy will not pay you for the lost or damaged items. You would need separate flood insurance to make a claim on the items. Always double-check your insurance policy to see what is and isn’t included in your policy.

Here’s a list of the types of personal property traditionally not included in personal property coverage: