What is Owner’s Title Insurance and Why Do You Need It?

What is title insurance?

Title insurance is an insurance policy on your new home. It protects you in case someone sues and says they have a claim against the home from before you bought it. This could include disputes over property lines, confusion about whether the seller actually had the right to sell the property to you, taxes that the previous seller didn’t pay, or even undisclosed lawsuits against the property—for example, if a contractor did work on the property for a previous owner and was never paid.

Types of Title Insurance

Lender’s title insurance: You will probably be required to buy this if your loan is from a public mortgage lender. A lender’s title insurance policy protects the amount of money that the lender loans you, but doesn’t offer you any individual protection. It only protects the lender against loss and it stays in effect until you pay off your loan, sell the home, or start refinancing.

Owner’s title insurance: This protects your own financial investment in your home if someone challenges your property rights.

Both of these policies are a one-time fee that you pay upfront. Purchasing owner’s title insurance won’t affect your monthly mortgage payment.

Title insurance is different from most other types of insurance. Policies like home insurance or car insurance cover you in case anything happens in the future, like a house fire or a car accident. A title policy covers you against things that happened in the past—in other words, any defects that existed at the time you take the title, but not defects that developed afterward.

Insurify can help you find cheaper rates for home, auto, and life insurance. Start with your ZIP code and get a personalized quote in 2 minutes!