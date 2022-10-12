Does Your Home Insurance Policy Cover Mold?

Risks of Mold in Your Home

It often goes undetected thanks to its propensity for growing in low-traffic areas of the home (like the basement or attic), but when it’s visible, it can be unsightly.

Aesthetics are far from the biggest complaint, though. In many cases, mycotoxins found in mold are harmful to the health of your family, contributing to respiratory problems that can lead to severe complications.

Treating mold can be quite a production. You may suspect that you have a mold problem if you smell it or feel symptoms. Most people describe mold as smelling “musty”—the same odor that you’d associate with an old house. Physical symptoms caused by a mold infestation can include:

Coughing

Sore throat

Nasal congestion

Itchy eyes and skin

Because the symptoms of mold exposure can mimic issues like hay fever or the common cold, an accurate diagnosis is critical. For some individuals, exposure to mold spores or the more dangerous black mold can be deadly.