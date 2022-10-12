How to Buy Homeowners Insurance: 6 Steps to Get the Coverage You Need

How to Buy Home Insurance Step by Step

Homeowners insurance protects your home and possessions from damage or theft. The type of policy you need depends on your home type.

The most common coverage is an HO-3 policy. But you’ll need different coverage if you’re buying a condo or looking for mobile home insurance.

No matter where you live or the protection you need, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to buy homeowners insurance.

Step 1: Understand What Homeowners Insurance Covers

Standard homeowners insurance consists of different components. Each offers coverage for destruction and property damage to a home’s interior and exterior, loss or theft of possessions, or personal liability.

Dwelling coverage pays for damage to your dwelling, including your house and attached structures. It also covers plumbing, electrical, heating, and other home systems.

Other structures pays for damage to detached garages, sheds, fences, and other structures that aren’t attached to your house.

Personal property coverage pays for damage to the contents of your home, including clothing, furniture, electronics, and appliances. It can also cover items that aren’t on your property at the time the loss occurs.

Loss of use pays for additional living expenses if you can’t use your home while repairs are being done. This can include costs for accommodations, restaurant meals, and other expenses.

Liability coverage is protection if someone is hurt on your property and files a lawsuit where you’re found legally responsible for injuries.

Medical payments coverage covers the cost of medical bills if someone is injured on your property or by your pets.

The policy may not repair or replace valuables like jewelry, artwork, or collectibles. Insurance providers typically offer endorsements at an additional cost to cover losses of these types of items.

Your insurance company may also require additional coverage if you own a swimming pool or trampoline.

Step 2: Calculate How Much Home Insurance You Need

All homeowner’s policies are not created equal. Plus, the amount of insurance you need will likely be different from your neighbor, your sister, or your friend.

How much homeowners insurance is right for you depends on your home’s rebuild cost. Features like square footage, the number of bathrooms, and local construction costs can increase or decrease the amount.

The set coverage amount is called a policy limit. It caps how much the insurance company will pay when you file a claim.

Getting the right amount of coverage is crucial. If you don’t have enough insurance, you’ll be forced to pay out of pocket for insurance claims that cost more than the policy limit.

The insurance company will calculate how much it would cost to rebuild your home if it were destroyed. This amount is your dwelling coverage, and the rest of your coverage is typically a percentage of that amount.

Coverage Component Typical Coverage Limit Dwelling Based on the home’s rebuild cost Other structures 10% of dwelling coverage Personal belongings 50% of dwelling coverage Loss of use 20% of dwelling coverage

For instance, if your dwelling coverage is $250,000, your policy can cover up to $125,000 to repair or replace your personal belongings.

Step 3: Become Familiar with Local Threats and Disasters

Homeowners insurance is an excellent way to protect you and your family. But even the best homeowners insurance company won’t cover every potential threat.

A standard policy covers:

Fire and smoke

Lightning

Windstorms and hail

Explosions

Vandalism and theft

Aircraft, car, and other vehicle damage

Water damage

Weight of ice, snow, and sleet

But there are exceptions. For instance, Hawaii home insurance doesn’t cover windstorms or hail damage caused by a hurricane. But you don’t need separate hurricane insurance in Florida. All Florida homeowner’s policies cover hurricane damage.

To make sure you have the coverage you need, become familiar with the local risks in your area and make sure your policy covers those perils.

Keep in mind that homeowners insurance does not cover damage from flooding. You may need to buy additional flood insurance coverage if your home is in a high-risk flood area.

Step 4: Gather Necessary Information

Before shopping for a policy, gather the information you’ll need to get a quote. You’ll need facts and figures about your home and personal details. The more information you have, the more accurate your insurance quote can be.

Home information:

Property address

Rebuild cost or insurance appraisal

Previous insurance inspection reports, if available

Lender requirements for homeowners insurance coverage

Whether it will be your primary or secondary residence

You’ll also need the home’s square footage, heating type, and age of your roof, plumbing, and electrical systems. This information might be in the insurance appraisal or previous inspection report.

Personal information:

Birthdate

Occupation

Social Security number

Residence history

If you already have or plan to get any pets, trampolines, or pools, your insurer will need to know those details, too.

Step 5: Compare Quotes and Policy Options

Most insurers offer similar coverage options. But your insurance premiums can vary from one company to the next. That’s because each insurer calculates your costs differently. Companies can also have home insurance discounts available to lower your costs.

Shopping around to compare insurance rates and policy options can help you save on home insurance. When looking at your options, pay attention to the deductible and policy type.

The deductible is a dollar amount that you’re responsible for when filing a claim. Common amounts are $500 and $1,000. The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums can be.

The policy type is a crucial consideration. You can choose between replacement cost coverage or actual cash value (ACV):

Replacement cost covers the cost to rebuild your home and replace your belongings according to current market value.

Actual cash value considers the age and wear and tear to determine how much to pay to rebuild or replace your home and belongings.

ACV policies are typically less expensive. But they often won’t pay enough to cover the replacement value of the damaged house or property.

To get a fair comparison, make sure you’re looking at home insurance policies with the same deductible and policy type.

Step 6: Pick an Insurance Company and Finalize Details

After getting quotes and considering what each policy covers, it’s time to pick a home insurance company and finalize your policy details.

If you’re in the process of buying a home, your lender will usually require you to pay premiums for one year before closing on your mortgage. Otherwise, you can choose to pay the premium in monthly, quarterly, or annual increments.

You’ll also set your policy’s deductible. A lower deductible can mean you’ll pay more for your home insurance premiums. If you opt for a higher deductible to save money, make sure you can afford to pay it if you file a claim.

The last detail is to choose an effective date. The effective date is the day you want your coverage to begin. If you’re buying a home, the date can be the same day as your closing.