How Much Condo Insurance Do I Need? 6 Questions You Need to Ask

2. How Much Would It Cost to Rebuild or Replace Your Condo?

If disaster strikes, you want to make sure your condo insurance policy covers enough to rebuild your individual unit. This is the dwelling coverage part of your policy—it helps pay to rebuild or repair the physical structure of your unit.

You could ask an architect, contractor, or interior designer about the value of the dwelling. But you can also estimate the cost yourself.

For the DIY approach, multiply the total square footage of your condo by the local per-square-foot building cost. A local real estate agent, builders association, or insurance agent can help you determine construction costs for this estimate.

When calculating how much condo insurance you need, the building’s master policy plays a significant role. The less the master policy covers, the more insurance you’ll need.

For instance, let’s say you live in New York City, where the average price per square foot is $1,387. If your condo is 750 square feet, the approximate cost is just over $1 million.

So, if your master policy is single entity or all-inclusive, your $1 million condo insurance coverage could be enough.

But consider the impact if it’s a bare walls policy. In that case, you may need to increase your insurance coverage because the HOA ’s coverage doesn’t include appliances or fixtures inside your condo.