Best Homeowners Insurance Companies For Homes With Pools

Does my homeowners insurance cover my swimming pool? Yes but you need to inform your insurance company about the pool to have coverage.

Who doesn’t dream of having a pool in their backyard once summer sets in? Whether you’re considering buying a new home that comes with a pool or installing a pool at your current home, you need to understand the risk of a pool. Plus the associated costs of including it as part of your homeowners insurance coverage.

The Insurance Information Institute reports that between 2005 and 2014, there was an average of 3,500 pool-related fatal drowning deaths in the U.S. each year. It’s not just drownings that pool owners need to worry about. People could slip and get hurt or a guest’s personal property could be damaged.

A pool is considered an “ attractive nuisance ” because it certainly attracts the neighborhood kids. It’s a nuisance because there’s a high risk of someone getting injured while using the pool. Trampolines and swing sets also fall into the “ attractive nuisance ” category. Always disclose them when you are getting insurance quotes.

Let’s jump in and get to know more about pool insurance, what coverage is included, and the requirements you need to meet to reduce overall liability.

