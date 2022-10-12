Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Plumbing? Consumer Guide

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Plumbing? Homeowners insurance policies can cover plumbing repairs resulting from accidental or sudden damage, but not from a poorly maintained plumbing system.

If you’re a homeowner, dealing with plumbing issues is definitely something you’ll need to keep in mind. Standard homeowners insurance policies cover a wide array of damages, though they don’t cover everything. So can you lean on your home insurance policy to help with plumbing expenses? In short, it depends on the nature of the plumbing expenses and water damage.

Interested in finding out whether your plumbing expenses are covered by standard insurance policies? Read on below!

