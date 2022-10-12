Home Warranty vs. Home Insurance: A Consumer Guide

How are home warranties and home insurance different? Both are important tools that reduce risk, but they cover different things.

What’s the difference between home insurance and a home warranty? They have one thing in common—they both provide peace of mind for homeowners by reducing the risks (and potentially, the financial burden) of owning a home. Other than that, they are very different because they cover completely different things.

In short, homeowners insurance covers you against things that might happen, such as theft or property damage from fires or storms. Home warranties are designed for things that will happen at some point, like your air conditioning system malfunctioning or water damage from leaks or an overflowing toilet.

Still confused? Explore our guide to homeowners insurance vs. home warranties below.

If you need new home insurance coverage, try Insurify! It’s easy to use and takes just a few minutes of your time.