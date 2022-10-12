Home Protection Class & ISO Rating Lookup by Address

How to Find Your Protection Class

Because protection class codes were created for insurance industry professionals, ISO does not make PPC information available to policyholders or the general public. However, there are ways to find your home’s PPC.

Protection Class Code Lookup by Address

Although homeowners don’t have easy access to PPC codes, there is an option to do a protection class code lookup by address. The trouble is that a single database doesn’t exist for you to access. You must search by state or township or do a protection class lookup by ZIP code to find the information.

When you locate your area’s classification, you may also find the year ISO gave the rating. For instance, the PPC for Semmes, Alabama, is Class 5, and the municipal government site states it was issued in 2016.

Your state’s department of insurance has information about protection class, too. Contact the department by phone or visit the website to locate the classification. The Texas Department of Insurance, for example, has a breakdown of the class ratings by area. The protection class codes in large cities in Texas range from 1 to 2, while small towns have ratings from 4 to 7.

You may also contact your insurance company or agent, local fire chiefs, or a community official to ask about your home’s classification.

Finding Home Insurance for Protection Class 10

PPC ratings are on a scale of 1 to 10. Class 1 is the best because it shows your home is in a location with superior fire protection. If you’re in a Class 10 area, your community doesn’t meet minimum ISO criteria for fire suppression.

Some insurance companies won’t allow you to purchase home insurance for Class 10 homes. Here’s what you can do if your home is in a Class 10 area:

Save time by using Insurify to find a company that issues policies for Class 10 homes

Contact your fire station or local community official to encourage fire suppression improvements

Your home isn’t automatically uninsurable if your protection class is 10. Insurance companies weigh each factor differently when determining the cost of your policy. If one company doesn’t offer insurance, check another to see if your home qualifies. Plus, some companies don’t use ISO. Instead, a company may calculate insurance premiums according to the distance from a fire station and losses and risks within a specific ZIP code.