Hazard Insurance Premiums: What to Expect

What is a hazard insurance premium? Hazard insurance protects homeowners from the costs associated with damage from fires, accidents, or other perils. A hazard insurance premium is an amount you pay monthly or annually to secure coverage.

Hazard Insurance is insurance coverage for the structure of your home only ( dwelling coverage only with no coverage for personal belongings, personal property, or liability coverage ), and your mortgage lender may have minimum coverage requirements for you to purchase a homeowners policy before you are approved for a home loan.

If you are in the process of buying a home, the list of things you have to do is long and exhausting! Before you can buy a home, you need to get pre-qualified for a home loan, work on coming up with a down payment, set up your escrow account, and most importantly, find the home of your dreams!

You’re likely aware that you will need home insurance, but what you may not know is that the mortgage lender has specific insurance requirements before you can receive funding at your real estate closing.

