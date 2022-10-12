Should I Buy Home Insurance Before Closing?

Homeowners Insurance Policy Requirements

The policy requirements for homeowners insurance and the amount of coverage you need will vary based on your mortgage lender. But every mortgage lender will require that you insure your home for at least the amount of your mortgage and have coverage for the common perils covered by a standard homeowners policy, including fire, windstorms, vandalism, and hail damage. Some lenders may require you to carry a homeowners insurance policy with full replacement cost coverage.

Additionally, you may be required to include a mortgage clause in your homeowners policy, which names the lender and guarantees the mortgage company will receive payment if you suffer a catastrophic home loss. This clause can also include language that guarantees payment to the lender if you are responsible for the home damages and are dropped from coverage.

If you have questions about homeowners insurance requirements, make an appointment with your insurance agent to go over your additional coverage options and what you can expect to pay in insurance costs. You can sometimes get a discounted rate for your homeowners insurance premium by bundling your auto insurance and homeowners insurance with the same insurance company.