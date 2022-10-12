Florida Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

Flood Insurance in Florida is an important aspect of homeowners insurance. Here's our guide to the cost of coverage, how it works, and what you can expect.

Florida is known for its gorgeous coastline, diverse population, theme parks, and attractions. It also has over 11,000 miles of rivers, streams, and waterways, making it an excellent place for homeowners seeking sunshine, watersports, and entertainment.

All that water makes it a prime spot for flooding. Floods are more likely in Florida than in any other state in the U.S.

But standard homeowners policies don’t cover flood damage. Flood insurance in Florida can help you protect your home from one of the most common and most expensive natural disasters.

In this Florida flood insurance guide for homeowners, you’ll discover when you need flood insurance, how much it costs, how to get a quote, and where to find your rate map.

