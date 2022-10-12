What Is DIC Insurance Coverage?

What is DIC insurance? Differences in Condition insurance is a policy type that fills in gaps left by standard homeowners insurance policies to ensure all catastrophic perils are covered.

If you’ve reviewed your homeowners insurance recently, you know that the policy protects your property against a long list of covered perils, including fire, smoke damage, wind, and hail. But these policies often exclude other types of losses, like those caused by earthquakes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

That’s where difference in conditions (DIC) insurance can make a difference. A DIC policy is a type of commercial and residential property insurance that fills in the coverage gaps left by your main insurance policy. It’s often used by larger organizations that need to be protected from catastrophic perils, but it’s available for homeowners, too.

These policies are usually provided by surplus lines carriers. These are insurance companies that aren’t licensed at the state level and don’t have to obey the same underwriting and rating requirements that standard homeowners insurance companies do. They typically take on higher risks than standard insurers would, and they offer all-in-one coverage for earthquakes, floods, landslides, and mudslides combined in a single policy.

