Change of Address Checklist: Everything You Need to Move Smoothly

What Can I Do to Streamline the Change of Address Process?

There is plenty you can do to set yourself up for success and make your change of address as smooth as possible.

The first thing you should do is make your own checklist. While the checklist above seeks to be as comprehensive as possible, not everyone has an accountant or Netflix subscription. With this in mind, make a checklist that is exhaustive of your specific situation. Keeping such a list will help you keep track of where you’ve already changed your address and where you’ll need to update it.

In addition, given how many resources, forms, and processes can be found and completed over the internet, check to see what you can complete online. As mentioned previously, the USPS change of address form can be found and submitted online, and such is the case for a wide array of services. You could save yourself a lot of time and energy by knocking out change of address forms online.

Lastly, make sure you have any relevant information readily available to fill out forms. Do a lot of forms ask for your SSA number? It would help to have that number ready. Questions about emergency contacts and phone numbers? Have those individuals and their contact information ready. The more information you have ready to go, the easier it’ll be. In general, you’ll want to have the following information ready: