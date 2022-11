Change of Address Checklist: Everything You Need to Move Smoothly

Is There Anything I Should Consider Before Changing My Address?

There are a handful of things you’ll want to double-check before changing your address across all necessary areas. The first and most important is to make sure that you have the correct address. You will save yourself a big headache by ensuring that you have the correct spelling and number for your new address.

In that same vein, you should note whether your change of address is permanent or temporary. Obviously, if you’re making a permanent move, then definitely go ahead and notify all relevant entities of your new address. However, if your move is temporary (such as if you’re spending some months in a vacation home), you can work with the post office to set up a temporary change of address, which will ensure that your mail is forwarded to your temporary location for a period of time.

One last thing to consider is who else will be moving with you. If you’re the head of a family and moving to a new location, you will need to include everyone who will be changing locations in some change of address forms, particularly those for the USPS.