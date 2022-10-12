What Is an Act of God in Insurance Claims?

If a natural event damages your home, will you be on the hook for repairs? The answer is complicated.

Most home insurance policies cover damage from bad weather, like windstorms, lightning, and hailstorms, as well as certain natural disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes, and tornadoes. Natural hazards that are out of human control are often referred to as “ acts of God.” Homeowners insurance will protect you from many acts of God, but not all of them—floods and earthquakes are usually not covered. You’ll need additional coverage to be covered against flood- and earthquake-related losses.

The line between covered and not covered can also be fuzzier than people realize. For example, think of a fire. An accidental fire in your house is not an act of God because accidental fires are usually preventable. But fires caused by lightning strikes fit the definition of an act of God because no one is at fault.

Here’s everything you need to know about acts of God and insurance providers.

