About Mallory's expertise

Mallory Mooney is the Director of Sales and Client Services at Insurify. With over a decade of experience in the insurance industry, she brings a deep understanding of property and casualty insurance, performance management, and customer success. Her career began as a licensed sales agent, where she developed a strong foundation in customer relationships and frontline sales strategy.

Prior to joining Insurify, Mallory served as a Sales Manager at Root Inc. and spent more than six years at Amica Insurance, where she specialized in underwriting, risk assessment, team development, and launching new training and onboarding programs. Mallory has led and coached teams across the country at nationally recognized insurers and fast-growing insurtech companies.

Mallory’s leadership style is rooted in collaboration, strategic thinking, and a firm belief in the power of exceptional customer service to elevate both team performance and client satisfaction. She has consistently driven results by integrating data-driven strategies with personalized coaching, helping teams adapt, grow, and succeed in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape.