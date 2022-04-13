AAA Renters Insurance: Is it the best choice for you?

AAA Renters Insurance: The Basics

When it comes to renters insurance, AAA ’s website boasts “competitive rates, discounts, and a network of knowledgeable agents.” But what’s covered when you sign up for AAA renters insurance?

What does AAA renters insurance cover?

Renters insurance policies from AAA offer the full slate of protection. The policy will cover your personal belongings with the option for replacement cost coverage, which means that even if your damaged items are old, AAA will compensate you so that you can replace them with new items. You can also add on additional personal property coverage if you have expensive items, such as fine art or antiques, that you want to protect.

Additionally, if someone sustains a bodily injury on your property and you are held liable, AAA ’s personal liability coverage will cover the costs. And if at some point your apartment is made unlivable due to damage, your AAA renters insurance policy will cover hotel bills and other costs associated with vacating your property.

Special Deals and Discounts

You can knock a few dollars off your AAA renters insurance policy when you take advantage of their many discounts. For instance, if your rental property is equipped with safety features such as anti-theft locks or fire-resistant materials, AAA will offer you a discount. Similarly, if your rental is new or recently renovated, AAA believes you’re less likely to file a claim and will offer you a discount.

You also have a leg up if you’re already an AAA member. If you already have auto insurance with AAA, you might gain roadside assistance benefits and other rewards when you buy a renters insurance policy.

Where does AAA offer renters insurance?

If you’re looking for a well-established insurer, you’re in luck: r enters insurance from AAA is available in all 50 U.S. states.

AAA Renters Insurance Ratings

What do some of the top financial strength and customer service firms have to say about AAA renters insurance?

Consumer Affairs 3.5/5 A.M. Best A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) A+

AAA Renters Insurance Customer Reviews

In general, customers have had satisfying experiences with AAA renters insurance, with nearly four stars on Consumer Affairs.

Mary from Indiana writes in her AAA renters insurance review on the Consumer Affairs website that “they are always easy to get a hold of and when speaking with the representative, they understand what you are going through. They work quickly to solve problems. They are very good at what they do and settle claims fast.”

Still, all insurance providers have a few unhappy customers.

In her one-star review on the Consumer Affairs website, Tammy from San Jose complains that “immediately after we agreed to pay for the policy, AAA stopped communicating with us. Our lender requested a change to be made, and it took three email requests, several calls from me, and over a week to get it done. Things never got done on their own—anything that we needed done, we had to follow up several times.”

Overall, customers appreciate AAA ’s low prices, range of coverage options, and easy-to-use mobile app. Unfortunately, they sometimes take issue with AAA ’s customer service and feel that the terms of their policy aren’t always abundantly clear.

Average Cost of AAA Renters Insurance

While your rate may vary, AAA boasts premiums as low as $8 per month if you’re already a member. This is nearly half of the $15 national average for renters insurance. It’s lower than GEICO’s lowest advertised rate of $12, and $7 less than Allstate’s average rate.

The cost of AAA insurance can vary based on the location of your rental property, the number of roommates you have, and whether you have pets. You can also lower your monthly insurance rates if you raise your deductible —though keep in mind that may lead to paying more if you file a claim.

You may also find that based on the amount of personal property you own, you need more renters insurance than the average customer. On average, a two-bedroom apartment calls for $20,000 in coverage. That said, you might have expensive furniture or specific valuables that raise the price of your coverage.

Positives and Negatives of AAA Renters Insurance

Pros Cons The price. Starting at $8/month, AAA is one of the cheapest renters insurers around. Customer service. Based on customer reviews, your mileage may vary when it comes to AAA customer service. Financial strength. With stellar ratings from A.M. Best, you can rest easy knowing AAA is a financially stable company. Property damage exclusions. While theft and fire are covered, weather-related natural disasters like floods and windstorms aren’t always covered in a standard AAA renters insurance policy. AAA membership perks. If you’re already a member with AAA, bundling your renters insurance with an existing auto insurance policy can lead to policy discounts and rewards. Not as many digital tools. While AAA does boast a solid mobile app, they still do a lot of business in person at their 1,000+ locations. If you’re looking for a digital-first insurance company, AAA might not be your first choice.

Is AAA renters insurance right for me?

Now that you know what AAA renters insurance covers and have seen some insurance reviews related to AAA, it’s time to ask: Is AAA the best renters insurance for you?

If you’re already an AAA member and have AAA auto insurance, signing up for AAA renters insurance is a no-brainer. It’ll only add a few dollars per month to your insurance rates, and you’ll conveniently only have to deal with one insurance carrier for all your coverage needs. But even if you aren’t already in the AAA club, AAA renters insurance is a great option for renters on a budget. If you’re in your first apartment and you want affordable but respected insurance, you can’t do much better than AAA.