Hartville Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Hartville Claims, Deductibles, and Benefits
Compared to competitors, Hartville policyholders have a lot of flexibility when it comes to their policies. Pet parents choose the max annual payout, coinsurance rate, and deductible. By adjusting these aspects, pet owners can change the monthly premiums and coverage limits.
Policyholders can choose annual payouts of $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, $20,000, or an unlimited amount. These amounts are available for both the comprehensive plan and accident-only plan. The higher the maximum payout, the more policyholders pay each month. While $5,000 is higher than other insurance providers, it may limit accessible vet care if met too soon. If your dog needed emergency surgery and the bill for hospitalization was $10,000, pet parents would have to pay $5,000 out of pocket.
Pet owners can also choose a deductible of $100, $250, or $500. The deductible refers to the amount of money spent out of pocket on qualifying medical treatments before the insurance policy will kick in. That means policyholders will have to file claims for treatments without receiving reimbursements until they meet the annual deductible. The higher the deductible, the lower the monthly premium.
Like other insurers, Hartville allows pet parents to pick the reimbursement rate. Traditional pet insurance only pays for a percentage of the vet bill, rather than the entire thing. Hartville members can choose 70, 80, or 90 percent. Typically, the more Hartville will have to cover, the more the monthly premium costs.
If pet parents want to purchase a wellness add-on, they can choose between yearly payouts of $250 for $9.95 per month or $450 for $24.95 per month. Hartville determines how much of the payout goes toward each procedure, which might not save pet owners as much money. For example, prime plan members will only receive $150 toward dental cleanings. Dental cleanings require anesthesia, which might end up costing much more.