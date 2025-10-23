Healthy Paws vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
Pets are part of the family, so it’s essential to have a plan for unexpected veterinary bills. A single emergency care visit can cost thousands. Pet insurance can help by providing financial protection against unforeseen emergencies and expenses.[1]
Healthy Paws and Lemonade are two well-known pet insurance companies. Healthy Paws may appeal to pet owners because of its plan options and deductible ranges. On the other hand, Lemonade may be the better choice thanks to its quick claims processing and shorter waiting periods for certain conditions.
In this review of Healthy Paws versus Lemonade, learn how each insurer’s rates, customer service, discounts, and coverage compare.
Although Lemonade doesn’t list an upper age limit, it has breed restrictions that prevent customers from purchasing coverage for dogs above a certain age.
Lemonade has a wellness plan, but Healthy Paws doesn’t have any options for preventative care.
While Healthy Paws is available nationwide, Lemonade is available in only 39 states and Washington, D.C.
Healthy Paws vs. Lemonade: The verdict
Healthy Paws and Lemonade are both reputable companies with a strong presence in the pet insurance industry. Although Healthy Paws boasts unlimited coverage, Lemonade stands out in the following ways:
Cost: Healthy Paws is significantly more expensive than Lemonade, even for young, healthy pets. And despite triple-digit premiums, it offers fewer reimbursement levels for senior pets.
Wellness plans: Healthy Paws offers only a basic accident and illness plan.[2] In contrast, Lemonade offers several plans, including preventative care coverage.[3]
Customer service: Lemonade tends to have better customer reviews than Healthy Paws on sites like Trustpilot and Reddit.
Healthy Paws vs. Lemonade
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
50%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
60%–90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–$100,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$250–$1,000
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$100–$750
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws launched in 2009 and was acquired by insurance giant Chubb in 2024. Chubb is the fifth-largest pet insurance provider in the country, insuring more than 500,000 pets as of 2024.
Unlimited annual coverage with no caps
Flexible reimbursement rates and deductibles
Quick claims processing
Premiums can be higher, especially for senior dogs
Limited coverage for certain conditions
No wellness or preventive care options
Lemonade
Lemonade
Lemonade is the sixth-largest pet insurance company in the country. In addition to pet insurance, Lemonade sells auto, homeowners, and renters policies.
Affordable premiums with customizable coverage options
User-friendly mobile app for easy policy management
High customer ratings on Trustpilot
Recent approval of a 14% rate increase in California
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
Not all claims may be approved, depending on specific circumstances
How Healthy Paws and Lemonade compare
While Healthy Paws and Lemonade each have pros and cons, we researched both to learn about their costs, coverages, plan features, policy exclusions, claims processes, and customer reviews. See how these two pet insurance providers compare.
Cost of pet insurance
Healthy Paws is typically much more expensive than Lemonade for dogs and cats. On average, Healthy Paws costs $44 per month for dogs and $21 for cats. By contrast, Lemonade averages $30 per month for dogs and $17 for cats.
Healthy Paws’ rates are relatively affordable for pets younger than 5. But its rates increase substantially as pets age, and it doesn’t offer many coverage options for older pets.
Reimbursement is capped at 70% for dogs 8 years and older, and the lowest deductible available is $500.
The table below shows each insurer’s deductibles, reimbursement levels, and annual limits. Keep in mind that your pet insurance premiums can vary based on several factors, such as where you live and your pet’s age and breed.[4]
Coverage Details
Healthy Paws
Lemonade
|Deductibles
|$100–$1,000 ($500–$1,000 for older pets)
|$250–$750
|Reimbursement percentages
|50%–90% (50%–70% for older pets)
|70%–90%
|Annual limits
|Unlimited
|$5,000–$100,000
Lemonade doesn’t provide pet insurance quotes for older pets of certain breeds. But the rates we were able to get were much cheaper than Healthy Paws’.
The table below shows sample rates for five different dog breeds:
Breed
Healthy Paws
Lemonade
|1-year-old French bulldog
|$104
|$55
|5-year-old French bulldog
|$197
|$74
|10-year-old French bulldog
|$354
|Quote not available
|1-year-old golden retriever
|$49
|$35
|5-year-old golden retriever
|$92
|$46
|10-year-old golden retriever
|$165
|Quote not available
|1-year-old German shepherd
|$49
|$36
|5-year-old German shepherd
|$92
|$48
|10-year-old German shepherd
|$165
|Quote not available
|1-year-old Samoyed
|$49
|$33
|5-year-old Samoyed
|$92
|$42
|10-year-old Samoyed
|$165
|$99
|1-year-old Pomeranian
|$36
|$24
|5-year-old Pomeranian
|$68
|$30
|10-year-old Pomeranian
|$122
|$69
Coverages and plan features
Lemonade and Healthy Paws offer accident and illness plans. These policies cover the diagnosis and treatment of injuries, illnesses, hereditary conditions, and chronic conditions. Accident and illness plans also cover prescription medications and surgeries. Like other pet insurance, each has different waiting periods and optional add-ons.
Healthy Paws’ pet insurance plan offers unlimited annual coverage. It also pays for alternative therapies and complementary treatments — such as acupuncture or laser therapy — when performed by a licensed veterinarian.
Lemonade covers alternative care as an add-on, costing between $2 and $5 per month.
In addition, Lemonade offers several optional add-ons that Healthy Paws doesn’t:
Vet exam fees: Lemonade covers vet exam fees related to covered issues for an additional $9 to $15 per month.
Preventative care: Lemonade’s preventative care endorsement pays for vet visit fees, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, blood tests, and routine wellness exams. Depending on your pet and chosen plan, wellness coverage costs between $18 and $30 per month.
The following table highlights several differences between Healthy Paws and Lemonade:
Feature
Healthy Paws
Lemonade
|Vet exam fee coverage
|No
|Yes, but only with a vet exam endorsement
|Coverage for alternative or complementary care
|Yes
|Yes, but only with an endorsement add-on
|Preventative or routine care
|No
|Yes, but only with an endorsement add-on
|Multi-pet discount
|No
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims-filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|Yes, in some cases
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|No
|No
Policy exclusions
Like most companies, Healthy Paws and Lemonade won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Each company has different exclusions for other conditions and issues:
Ages: Healthy Paws insures pets enrolled by age 14. While Lemonade doesn’t state an upper age limit, we couldn’t get quotes or purchase coverage for dogs of certain breeds that were older than 10 years.
Hip dysplasia: Healthy Paws won’t cover hip dysplasia in pets enrolled after age 6. Coverage is available for pets enrolled before age 6, but the waiting period is 12 months. Lemonade covers hip dysplasia after a six-month waiting period, regardless of a pet’s age.
Claims process
Pet insurance policies usually require you to pay your veterinarian and then submit the claim to your insurer for reimbursement. Although some of the best pet insurance companies, such as Pets Best, offer direct veterinary payments, Lemonade and Healthy Paws use the reimbursement model.
Lemonade handles claims submission through its mobile app. You record a short video about your pet’s medical issues and treatment and upload your vet’s invoice. Lemonade requires your pet’s past 12 months of medical records before paying your first claim. If approved, Lemonade sends payment via electronic transfer to your bank account.
Healthy Paws lets you submit a claim through its online portal or mobile app. It requests a brief description of the incident and treatment, along with your pet’s medical records and vet invoice. Healthy Paws sends payments via direct deposit or mailed check.
While Healthy Paws offers a direct payment option, it’s available only on a case-by-case basis. You have to make the request before treatment, and Healthy Paws will submit payment only during regular business hours. Direct payment isn’t available for after-hours emergency vet visits.
Customer reviews
In general, Lemonade has better policyholder reviews than Healthy Paws. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on nearly 4,000 reviews. Because Lemonade offers multiple insurance products, not all reviews are about pet insurance. But pet owners generally praise the simple claims process and responsiveness of customer support.
Reviews of Healthy Paws are more mixed, with Trustpilot giving it 3.7 out of 5 stars based on 2,700 reviews. Complaints commonly mention claim processing delays and steep premium increases.
Healthy Paws vs. Lemonade FAQs
Review these answers to frequently asked questions to help you understand the differences between Lemonade and Healthy Paws.
Is Healthy Paws better than Lemonade?
No. Healthy Paws has perks, but it tends to be much more expensive than Lemonade. Unlike Lemonade, it doesn’t offer wellness or preventative care options.
What are the main differences between Healthy Paws and Lemonade?
Healthy Paws pet insurance is available nationwide, whereas Lemonade’s availability is more limited. But Lemonade has higher customer satisfaction ratings and cheaper pet insurance premiums.
What is the waiting period for Healthy Paws?
Healthy Paws has a waiting period of 15 days for injuries and illnesses and 12 months for hip dysplasia. For pets enrolled at age 6 or older, Healthy Paws excludes coverage for hip dysplasia.
Do most vets accept Lemonade pet insurance?
Yes. Like most insurers, Lemonade works via reimbursement. You can go to any licensed vet in the U.S., pay for treatment up front, then submit a claim to Lemonade for reimbursement.
