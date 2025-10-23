Healthy Paws vs. Lemonade: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Healthy Paws and Lemonade compare

While Healthy Paws and Lemonade each have pros and cons, we researched both to learn about their costs, coverages, plan features, policy exclusions, claims processes, and customer reviews. See how these two pet insurance providers compare.

Cost of pet insurance

Healthy Paws is typically much more expensive than Lemonade for dogs and cats. On average, Healthy Paws costs $44 per month for dogs and $21 for cats. By contrast, Lemonade averages $30 per month for dogs and $17 for cats.

Healthy Paws’ rates are relatively affordable for pets younger than 5. But its rates increase substantially as pets age, and it doesn’t offer many coverage options for older pets.

Reimbursement is capped at 70% for dogs 8 years and older, and the lowest deductible available is $500.

The table below shows each insurer’s deductibles, reimbursement levels, and annual limits. Keep in mind that your pet insurance premiums can vary based on several factors, such as where you live and your pet’s age and breed.[4]

Coverage Details Healthy Paws Lemonade Deductibles $100–$1,000 ($500–$1,000 for older pets) $250–$750 Reimbursement percentages 50%–90% (50%–70% for older pets) 70%–90% Annual limits Unlimited $5,000–$100,000

Lemonade doesn’t provide pet insurance quotes for older pets of certain breeds. But the rates we were able to get were much cheaper than Healthy Paws’.

The table below shows sample rates for five different dog breeds:

Breed Healthy Paws Lemonade 1-year-old French bulldog $104 $55 5-year-old French bulldog $197 $74 10-year-old French bulldog $354 Quote not available 1-year-old golden retriever $49 $35 5-year-old golden retriever $92 $46 10-year-old golden retriever $165 Quote not available 1-year-old German shepherd $49 $36 5-year-old German shepherd $92 $48 10-year-old German shepherd $165 Quote not available 1-year-old Samoyed $49 $33 5-year-old Samoyed $92 $42 10-year-old Samoyed $165 $99 1-year-old Pomeranian $36 $24 5-year-old Pomeranian $68 $30 10-year-old Pomeranian $122 $69 *Sample rates based on a 90% reimbursement rate and a $500 deductible. While Healthy Paws has no maximum payout limits, older pets have fewer reimbursement and deductible options.

Coverages and plan features

Lemonade and Healthy Paws offer accident and illness plans. These policies cover the diagnosis and treatment of injuries, illnesses, hereditary conditions, and chronic conditions. Accident and illness plans also cover prescription medications and surgeries. Like other pet insurance, each has different waiting periods and optional add-ons.

Healthy Paws’ pet insurance plan offers unlimited annual coverage. It also pays for alternative therapies and complementary treatments — such as acupuncture or laser therapy — when performed by a licensed veterinarian.

Lemonade covers alternative care as an add-on, costing between $2 and $5 per month.

In addition, Lemonade offers several optional add-ons that Healthy Paws doesn’t:

Vet exam fees: Lemonade covers vet exam fees related to covered issues for an additional $9 to $15 per month.

Preventative care: Lemonade’s preventative care endorsement pays for vet visit fees, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, blood tests, and routine wellness exams. Depending on your pet and chosen plan, wellness coverage costs between $18 and $30 per month.

The following table highlights several differences between Healthy Paws and Lemonade:

Feature Healthy Paws Lemonade Vet exam fee coverage No Yes, but only with a vet exam endorsement Coverage for alternative or complementary care Yes Yes, but only with an endorsement add-on Preventative or routine care No Yes, but only with an endorsement add-on Multi-pet discount No Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims-filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes, in some cases No 24/7 pet helpline No No

Policy exclusions

Like most companies, Healthy Paws and Lemonade won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Each company has different exclusions for other conditions and issues:

Ages: Healthy Paws insures pets enrolled by age 14. While Lemonade doesn’t state an upper age limit, we couldn’t get quotes or purchase coverage for dogs of certain breeds that were older than 10 years.

Hip dysplasia: Healthy Paws won’t cover hip dysplasia in pets enrolled after age 6. Coverage is available for pets enrolled before age 6, but the waiting period is 12 months. Lemonade covers hip dysplasia after a six-month waiting period, regardless of a pet’s age.

Claims process

Pet insurance policies usually require you to pay your veterinarian and then submit the claim to your insurer for reimbursement. Although some of the best pet insurance companies, such as Pets Best, offer direct veterinary payments, Lemonade and Healthy Paws use the reimbursement model.

Lemonade handles claims submission through its mobile app. You record a short video about your pet’s medical issues and treatment and upload your vet’s invoice. Lemonade requires your pet’s past 12 months of medical records before paying your first claim. If approved, Lemonade sends payment via electronic transfer to your bank account.

Healthy Paws lets you submit a claim through its online portal or mobile app. It requests a brief description of the incident and treatment, along with your pet’s medical records and vet invoice. Healthy Paws sends payments via direct deposit or mailed check.

While Healthy Paws offers a direct payment option, it’s available only on a case-by-case basis. You have to make the request before treatment, and Healthy Paws will submit payment only during regular business hours. Direct payment isn’t available for after-hours emergency vet visits.

Customer reviews

In general, Lemonade has better policyholder reviews than Healthy Paws. On Trustpilot, it has a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars based on nearly 4,000 reviews. Because Lemonade offers multiple insurance products, not all reviews are about pet insurance. But pet owners generally praise the simple claims process and responsiveness of customer support.

Reviews of Healthy Paws are more mixed, with Trustpilot giving it 3.7 out of 5 stars based on 2,700 reviews. Complaints commonly mention claim processing delays and steep premium increases.