Does Pet Insurance Cover Hip Dysplasia?

Hip dysplasia can be a devastating condition, causing significant pain and limiting your pet’s mobility. Although it can occur in cats, hip dysplasia is much more common in dogs, particularly in certain large breeds like German shepherds and Labrador retrievers.
Animals who develop hip dysplasia may benefit from surgical procedures, but the cost can be substantial. Depending on the animal and the procedure, you’ll pay anywhere from $1,000 to $10,000. If you have pet insurance, it may help with some of the cost. But whether your policy covers hip dysplasia depends on your insurer, the type of policy you have, and when your pet was diagnosed.
When pet insurance covers hip dysplasia
Hip dysplasia can develop over time as an animal ages. The hip joints form incorrectly, leading to looseness or laxity. As the condition worsens, the animal may have trouble standing and walking or may show signs of pain or discomfort.[1]
Hip dysplasia can be hereditary, but excessive exercise and nutritional issues can also affect the joints.[2]
Pet insurance policies may cover hip dysplasia treatments, but only if you meet the following requirements:
You have an accident and illness policy. Pet insurance may cover hip dysplasia if you have an accident and illness policy (sometimes referred to as a major medical policy). On average, accident and illness policies cost about $62 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats.[3]
It’s not a pre-existing condition. Pet insurance policies don’t pay for treatments for pre-existing conditions, meaning issues that your pet developed prior to the policy’s effective date.
Your pet isn’t diagnosed during the waiting period. Pet insurance policies usually have waiting periods after the policy goes into effect; if your pet develops or is diagnosed with a condition during the waiting period, the insurance company considers it a pre-existing condition. For most conditions, the waiting period is 10 to 30 days from the policy’s start date.[4] But some insurance companies have longer waiting periods for orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia. For example, Embrace and Fetch have six-month waiting periods for hip dysplasia.
When pet insurance doesn’t cover hip dysplasia
In some cases, pet insurance will help with the cost of hip dysplasia treatments. But your policy may deny hip dysplasia-related claims in the following circumstances:
Your insurance company excludes it. Not all companies cover hip dysplasia treatments. For example, Nationwide doesn’t cover any hip dysplasia-related treatments. And some companies, such as Healthy Paws and ManyPets, exclude hip dysplasia treatments in pets enrolled at the age of 6 or older. Even if your pet didn’t have any prior signs of hip dysplasia, your insurer would deny any related claims in this case.
You have an accident-only policy. Accident-only policies are appealing due to their relatively low cost, but they don’t cover treatments for orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia.
Your pet has a bilateral condition. Some insurers have exclusions for bilateral conditions. If your pet develops an issue on one side, it’s more likely that the other side will develop the same condition, so insurers exclude treatments for it. For example, say your pet only has hip dysplasia in its right hip and gets treatment. If, in a few years, it develops hip dysplasia on the left side, the insurer will probably deny the claim since it’s a bilateral condition.[5]
Your chosen treatment is excluded. Even if your policy covers hip dysplasia, your insurer may cover only certain procedures. For instance, your insurer may cover surgery or pain management injections, but it may exclude alternative or experimental treatments like platelet-rich plasma therapy or 3D-printed hip implants.
How much does hip dysplasia treatment cost without pet insurance?
The cost of hip dysplasia treatment depends on the type of procedure you choose, your location, and your pet’s age and size. Below are the typical ranges for some of the most common procedures:
Low End
High End
|Juvenile pubic symphysiodesis
|$933
|$1,467
|Femoral head ostectomy
|$1,447
|$2,545
|Double or triple pelvic osteotomy
|$2,740
|$7,160
|Total hip replacement
|$5,200
|$10,100
Depending on where you live and whether your pet needs treatment for both hips, the price could be much higher; in some cases, the cost can be as high as $14,000.
Due to the sky-high cost of hip dysplasia treatments, pet insurance can be invaluable. Consider this example: You own a 2-year-old German shepherd that was diagnosed with hip dysplasia in both hips and requires a total hip replacement. Your vet quotes you $10,000 for the procedure.
Luckily, you have a policy that’ll cover a total hip replacement. Your policy has a reimbursement rate of 80% of the cost after you reach your $1,000 deductible. In this case, your policy would reimburse you $7,200. By having an active policy, you’d save thousands on your pet’s procedure.
Cost Without Pet Insurance
Cost With Pet Insurance
|Total veterinary bill
|$10,000
|$10,000
|Deductible
|N/A
|$1,000
|Reimbursement percentage
|N/A
|80% ($7,200)
|Total out-of-pocket cost
|$10,000
|$2,800
Signs of hip dysplasia in dogs
During the early stages of hip dysplasia, the signs can be relatively small; your pet may show some stiffness or discomfort or not be as active. As the condition worsens, the symptoms can become more severe:
Difficulty standing
An awkward gait when running, resembling a bunny hop
Limping or stiffness in the back legs
Reluctance to climb stairs or jump
Decreased muscle mass
If your pet is having trouble standing after sleeping or seems to be uncomfortable or unable to play normally, it’s wise to take your dog to a veterinarian for an examination. The vet will perform a physical exam and may recommend X-rays to evaluate the condition of the animal’s hips.
Treatment options for hip dysplasia
If your pet receives a diagnosis of hip dysplasia, you may have several treatment options available. Which options are best depends on your pet, the severity of its condition, and what you can afford.
Pain management injections: In mild cases, conservative treatments to manage pain, such as Adequan or Cosequin injections, may be sufficient. If a veterinarian prescribes and administers these injection medications, accident and illness pet insurance policies typically cover them.[6]
Juvenile pubic symphysiodesis (JPS): An option for pets between 12 and 20 weeks of age, this is a minimally invasive procedure that closes the growth plate at the bottom of the pelvis, aiding normal development. Pet insurance may cover JPS, but only if you have an accident and illness policy.
Femoral head ostectomy: This procedure creates a false hip joint that provides more mobility. It’s usually covered under accident and illness policies.[7]
Double or triple pelvic osteotomy: Double or triple pelvic osteotomy procedures are surgical procedures that aim to improve mobility and reduce pain by placing implants in the dog’s pelvic bones. Accident and illness policies usually cover this procedure.
Total hip replacement: For older pets, larger dogs, or more severe cases, a total hip replacement may be necessary. Total hip replacements are typically covered under accident and illness policies.
How to file a pet insurance claim for hip dysplasia
Most insurance companies work via reimbursement. You’ll pay for the treatment up front, then submit a claim for reimbursement. To file a claim for hip dysplasia, follow these steps:
1. Collect documents
When you submit a pet insurance claim, the insurance company will usually request 12 to 18 months of medical records for your pet to show that your pet had regular exams and care. You’ll also need to provide your veterinarian’s receipt for the procedure.
2. Contact your insurance company
Many companies allow you to submit a claim online or through a mobile app, but others require you to call their claims department to file a claim. The claims department may contact you for additional information or documents.
3. Wait for reimbursement
If the insurer approves your hip dysplasia claim, it’ll arrange for reimbursement. Some offer reimbursement via electronic transfer, while others will mail you a physical check.
Is pet insurance coverage for hip dysplasia worth it?
Pet insurance can be useful for animals prone to hip dysplasia. It can be well worth the expense in the following scenarios:
You have a puppy or a young dog. The earlier you enroll your pet in pet insurance, the more likely you are to have future issues covered under your policy.
Your pet’s breed is prone to issues. If you own a breed susceptible to hip or joint issues, such as a German shepherd or Labrador retriever, getting pet insurance early can ensure you have coverage when you need it later on.
Pet insurance may not be worth the cost in the following circumstances:
Your pet is older. If you have an older dog, it can be harder to find an insurer that’ll cover hip dysplasia treatments; some companies exclude coverage for pets enrolled at age 6 or older.
Your pet already has hip issues. If your pet already has hip or joint issues, insurance companies will consider any related problems to be pre-existing conditions and exclude them from coverage.
Pet insurance and hip dysplasia FAQs
If you’re worried about your pet developing hip dysplasia and are considering purchasing pet insurance for the future, this information can help you make the best decision for you and your pet.
Will any pet insurance cover hip dysplasia?
No, not all pet insurance companies cover hip dysplasia. And the companies that do will cover hip dysplasia only if you have an accident and illness policy.
How much does it cost to fix hip dysplasia in dogs?
The cost varies based on the dog’s age, size, location, and the procedure. In general, you’ll pay anywhere from $900 to $10,000 for hip dysplasia treatments.
Does Pets Best Insurance cover hip dysplasia?
Yes. Pets Best covers hip dysplasia treatments, including total hip replacements, under its accident and illness plans.
Is hip dysplasia considered a pre-existing condition?
It depends. An insurance company will consider hip dysplasia a pre-existing condition if the animal was diagnosed prior to the policy start date or during the policy’s waiting period. Depending on the insurer, the waiting period can be anywhere from 14 to 180 days.
Can a dog recover from hip dysplasia without surgery?
Hip dysplasia isn’t curable without surgery. But in milder cases, you can reduce the impact of the condition and reduce pain by managing your pet’s weight, using joint supplements, administering pain management medications, and physical therapy.[8]
