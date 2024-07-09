Spot Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2026)

9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.
Updated
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We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
When it comes to pet insurance, Spot stands out thanks to its excellent customer service, solid plan options, and added perks. Its policies tend to be cheaper than many competitors’ plans, and the company has short waiting periods.
On average, the monthly cost of a Spot plan is $25 for dogs and $13 for cats, according to Insurify data.
Below, learn more about Spot so you can determine if it’s the right pet insurance company for you.
Spot offers preventative care plans with two tiers: Gold and Platinum.
Spot doesn’t have an upper age limit for enrollment.
All Spot plans include coverage for microchip implantation.
Spot pet insurance: Our verdict
Spot
Spot is one of the most affordable pet insurers on the market, and its policies are especially useful for senior pet owners.
Unlike other companies, Spot doesn’t have an upper age limit. Spot also has shorter-than-usual waiting periods — particularly for ligament or orthopedic issues — so the insurer will cover your pet’s veterinary care for emergencies faster.
With Spot, you can choose from multiple coverage options, including preventative care plans that can make the cost of vaccinations, spaying, neutering, dental cleanings, and heartworm preventatives more affordable.[1] [2]
Plus, Spot has a strong reputation for customer support and rapid claims handling. Altogether, Spot stands out as a leading pet insurance company with competitive rates and coverage.
No upper age limit for enrollment
Low-cost, accident-only plans available
Shorter-than-usual waiting periods
No $0 deductible or 100% reimbursement option
Bilateral exclusions apply
Restrictions on coverage for knee and ligament conditions
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Spot pet insurance plans and coverages
Spot offers several coverage options, so you can customize your policy based on your budget and pet needs. It offers three plans to choose from.
Accident only
Accident-only policies are the cheapest pet insurance plans. They provide coverage for sudden injuries like bite wounds, ingesting a foreign object, or a broken bone.
With an accident-only plan from Spot, you can choose from the following options:
Annual limit: $2,500 to unlimited
Reimbursement rate: 70%, 80%, or 90%
Annual deductible: $100 to $1,000
Spot covers vet exam fees, diagnostics, MRIs, X-rays, surgeries, hospitalizations, tooth extractions, and prescription medications for eligible conditions.
Accident and illness
Accident and illness plans cover your pet for major illnesses, such as cancer or heart issues, as well as injuries. With Spot, you can choose from the following options:
Annual limit: $2,500 to unlimited
Reimbursement rate: 70%, 80%, or 90%
Annual deductible: $100 to $1,000
Spot’s accident and illness plans provide comprehensive coverage. Besides everything covered under an accident-only plan, it also covers treatments for illnesses and behavioral issues, including hereditary or chronic conditions. And its plans will cover alternative therapies administered by a licensed veterinarian.
Preventative care
Preventative care or wellness plans can help pet owners cover the cost of routine care, including vaccinations, dental cleanings, and vet exam fees. With Spot, preventative care plans don’t have waiting periods; your coverage can start as soon as the next day, and there’s no deductible.
Spot has two preventative care add-ons available:
Gold: The Gold plan provides up to $250 in annual reimbursement for dental cleanings, wellness exams, deworming, and select vaccines. Pricing starts at about $9.
Platinum: The Platinum plan covers the same items as the Gold plan, plus reimbursement for spaying, neutering, urinalysis, blood tests, flea and heartworm preventatives, vet visits, and health certificates. Plans are about $23.
What Spot pet insurance doesn’t cover
Although Spot provides comprehensive coverage, it doesn’t cover every veterinary emergency. The following exclusions may apply:[3]
Pre-existing conditions: Like other pet insurance companies, Spot doesn’t cover any pre-existing conditions, meaning any health issues your pet had before the policy’s effective date. For example, if your pet was diagnosed with hip dysplasia prior to enrollment, Spot won’t cover treatments for this condition.
Conditions that develop during the waiting period: Spot has a 14-day waiting period for both illnesses and injuries. If your pet develops any issues during that period, Spot considers it to be a pre-existing condition and excludes it from coverage.
Bilateral conditions: Bilateral exclusions apply with Spot. If your pet is diagnosed with a condition on one side of the body, such as ligament damage in the right knee, and treated, future treatment for the other side will be excluded.
If your pet has a pre-existing condition that’s curable and is free from treatment or symptoms for at least 180 days, Spot considers it a new condition, and further treatments are covered.
How much does Spot pet insurance cost?
Like other insurers, Spot bases pet insurance premiums on several factors, including:[4]
Animal species
In general, cats are less expensive to insure than dogs.
Breed
Some breeds are pricier to insure due to their increased risk of serious issues like hip dysplasia or cancer.
Pet’s age
Older pets are at a higher risk of developing significant health conditions, so senior pets will be more costly to insure.
Location
In areas where veterinary care is more expensive, policyholders will have higher premiums.
Coverage limit
Pet parents can choose a coverage limit, or the maximum amount of treatment the insurer will cover for eligible expenses in a year. Coverage limits can range from $2,500 to unlimited, with higher limits costing more.
Reimbursement percentage
When you enroll in coverage, you select a reimbursement percentage, or the percentage of your emergency veterinary bills the insurer will cover. The percentage usually ranges from 70% to 90%, and a higher percentage will lead to higher premiums.
Deductible
The deductible is how much you have to pay for your pet’s emergency care before your insurer will cover the claim. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly premiums.
In general, Spot has competitive rates for both dogs and cats. The table below shows rates for Spot’s various plans.
Plan
Dog
Cat
|Accident and illness
|$31
|$15
|Accident only
|$18
|$9
|Preventative Care, Gold Plan
|$9
|$9
|Preventative Care, Platinum Plan
|$23
|$23
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Cost of Spot dog insurance
For dog insurance, we requested a quote for a 2-year-old, medium-sized, mixed-breed dog. For a policy with a $10,000 annual limit, 80% reimbursement percentage, and $500 deductible, Spot costs $25 per month for dogs.
Cost of Spot cat insurance
For cat insurance, we requested a quote for a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. For a policy with a $10,000 limit, 80% reimbursement, and $500 deductible, Spot costs $13 per month.
Spot gives customers who enroll two or more pets a 10% multi-pet discount.
How customers feel about Spot pet insurance
Spot boasts quick claims processing. According to the company, it often pays claims within 48 hours via direct deposit or check, and customer reviews support that statement.
On Trustpilot, Spot has a score of 4.7 out of 5 based on more than 9,000 reviews.[5] Customers praise the company’s quick and easy claims process, and they expressed gratitude for electronic reimbursements. For example, one customer said they were able to submit a claim quickly during the holidays:
Customers also said their coverage gave them peace of mind:
Spot pet insurance reviews also noted that the customer service team was helpful, responsive, and empathetic:
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Is Spot pet insurance worth it?
Pet insurance can provide peace of mind and security to pet parents. If your pet breaks a bone, needs treatment for a chronic or hereditary condition, or eats something it’s not supposed to, pet insurance can help you save thousands.
Spot pet insurance offers relatively affordable coverage and multiple plans and add-ons to choose from. Its policies provide added perks, including microchip implantation, 24/7 access to a telehealth helpline, and special discounts with pet-related retailers.
Considering its coverage and cost, Spot can be well worth the expense to protect your pet and lessen the burden of unexpected vet bills.
Spot pet insurance FAQs
Spot offers excellent plans and a variety of pet health coverage options, but it may not be the best choice for you and your pets. Here’s some information about Spot to help you as you shop around and request pet insurance quotes.
How do you cancel Spot pet insurance?
You can cancel your Spot pet insurance policy at any time. To cancel, you must contact Spot by phone or submit a written notice. Once it receives your notice, Spot will refund any premium you already paid for periods after your last date of coverage.
How do you contact Spot customer service?
Spot’s customer service department is available through its member portal or phone. You can contact customer support by calling 1 (800) 905-1595 during the following hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern, and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern.
Do all vets accept Spot pet insurance?
Like most pet insurance companies, Spot pays out claims via reimbursement, so the owner must pay for the pet’s care at the time of treatment and then submit a claim for reimbursement. As a result, there are no veterinary networks to worry about, and you can visit any licensed veterinary care provider you wish.
Does Spot pet insurance cover emergency visits?
Yes. Spot will cover veterinary treatments for emergencies, such as broken bones, digestive diseases, or cancer. But Spot only works via reimbursement, so you have to cover the up-front cost and submit a claim with your pet’s medical records and wait for the payout.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
Sources
- Spot Pet Insurance. "Best Pet Insurance for Dogs & Cats."
- Spot Pet Insurance. "Wellness Coverage for Cats and Dogs."
- INDEPENDENCE AMERICAN INSURANCE COMPANY. "Spot Pet Insurance."
- NAIC. "A Regulator’s Guide to Pet Insurance."
- Trustpilot. "Spot Pet Insurance."
9+ years in personal finance writing
Certified Financial Counselor
Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications such as Yahoo! Finance, FinanceBuzz, Forbes Advisor, and more. Her work focuses on helping people understand their financial options, including their insurance choices. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves yoga and knitting.