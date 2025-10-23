Figo vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Figo and Embrace compare

In the following sections, you can see how Figo and Embrace compare in terms of cost, coverage, exclusions, claim handling, and customer reviews.

Cost of pet insurance

The average cost of Figo pet insurance is $56 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats. The average premium for Embrace pet insurance is $61 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats.

Your pet insurance rate will depend on a variety of factors, like your location, your pet’s age and breed, coverage limits, and deductibles. To find the most affordable pet insurance for your situation, it’s a good idea to compare pricing from a few different insurance companies.

Coverages and plan features

Embrace offers an accident-only pet insurance plan and an accident and illness plan. Figo has one plan that covers both accidents and illnesses. These policies can cover things like:[3] [4]

Alternative therapies

Behavioral therapy

Cancer

Chronic conditions

Emergency care

Hereditary conditions

Hospitalization

Prescription medications

Rehabilitation

Surgery

Both companies also offer preventative care coverage. Embrace sells a wellness rewards plan that can pay for things like vaccines, routine dental care, and flea and tick prevention. Figo has two wellness add-ons — one that covers preventative care and another that covers vet exam fees.

Embrace has a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but accident coverage starts immediately. Figo also has a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but customers must wait one day before using their benefits for an accident.

Below, you can see a side-by-side comparison of plan features from Figo and Embrace.

Feature Figo Embrace Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims-filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay No No 24/7 pet helpline Yes Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support No No

Policy exclusions

Figo and Embrace both have certain exclusions. Some things that neither insurance company covers include:

Breeding

Cloning

Cosmetic surgeries

Elective procedures

Experimental treatments

Pregnancy

Figo and Embrace pet insurance plans don’t cover pre-existing health conditions. But both companies will treat pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for at least 12 months.

Figo and Embrace don’t have upper age limits for cats or dogs. But with Embrace, pets ages 15 and older are only eligible for the accident-only plan.

Claims process

Unlike some other pet insurance companies, Figo and Embrace don’t offer direct vet pay. When your pet visits the vet, you have to pay the entire bill up front and submit your paid invoice to get reimbursed.

Figo and Embrace offer several ways to file a claim: online, through the mobile app, or over the phone. You can reach Figo’s claim team at 1 (888) 223-0596. Embrace customers can call 1 (855) 540-2104 to submit a claim.

Embrace says it processes most claims within 10 to 15 business days, once it has all the information necessary. Reimbursement checks sent via mail should arrive within 10 business days. Direct deposits take about three business days.

Figo will process your claim within 30 days, but it aims to complete claims within seven to 10 business days. Check reimbursements should arrive within seven to 10 business days once the claim is complete. Direct deposits typically arrive in your account within three to five business days.

Customer reviews

Overall, Embrace has slightly better customer satisfaction than Figo, but both companies get a mix of positive and negative reviews.

On Trustpilot, Embrace has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, based on more than 9,700 reviews. It has a 4-star rating on Google with more than 13,000 reviews.

Embrace customers are generally happy with the company’s efficient online claims process, friendly customer service agents, and the level of protection that their policy provides. But some people complained about denied claims and increasing premiums, even when they filed no claims.

Figo has a lower Trustpilot rating of 3.8 stars and a 2.9-star Google rating based on 1,186 reviews. Figo customers consistently complain about slow claim processing, denied claims, and misleading coverage requirements. On the other hand, some pet parents said that Figo’s claim process was easy to navigate, and reimbursements were sent quickly.