Figo vs. Embrace: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Updated
Table of contents
Embrace and Figo are stand-alone pet insurance providers that sell plans in all 50 states.
Embrace offers multiple plans and has good reviews from customers. Figo has no upper age limit and fast claim processing, but it receives a fair amount of customer complaints. Neither company offers direct vet pay, so you have to pay up front and submit for reimbursement after your pet goes to the vet.
When comparing pet insurance companies, it’s important to consider factors like cost, customer service, discounts, and coverage options. The best pet insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs, budget, and preferences.
Here’s what you need to know about Figo and Embrace pet insurance.
Embrace has no waiting period for accidents; Figo has a one-day waiting period. Both insurers have a 14-day waiting period for illnesses.
Embrace and Figo both cover curable pre-existing conditions after 12 months of no symptoms or treatment.
Embrace’s insurance underwriter is more financially stable than Figo’s underwriter.
Figo vs. Embrace: The verdict
When it comes to customer satisfaction, both companies have fairly good ratings, but Embrace fares even better than Figo. Embrace has higher ratings on sites like Trustpilot and Google and more positive reviews overall.[1] While both insurers receive complaints, Figo customers mention denied claims more often.[2]
Embrace offers accident-only and accident and illness plans, plus an optional wellness plan. Figo doesn’t offer accident-only insurance, which might be a deal-breaker for some pet owners, especially if you want the most budget-friendly coverage.
Figo has no upper age limits, which is ideal if you want to insure an older dog or cat. Embrace doesn’t have upper age limits, either. But if your pet is 15 or older, it�’s only eligible for the accident-only plan.
Both companies offer discounts, which can potentially reduce your premium. Embrace has a 10% multi-pet discount and Figo has a 5% multi-pet discount. Both companies offer 5% off for military customers.
Figo vs. Embrace
Reimbursement %
Reimbursement %
70%–100%
Reimbursement %
Reimbursement %
70%–90%
Payout limits
Payout limits
$5,000–Unlimited
Payout limits
Payout limits
$5,000–$30,000
Deductibles
Deductibles
$100–$750
Deductibles
Deductibles
$100–$1,000
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Curable pre-existing conditions
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Curable pre-existing conditions
Figo
Figo
Figo sells pet insurance policies in all 50 states. Its plans are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company, which has an AM Best financial strength rating of A- (Excellent).
No upper age limit for covered pets
Money-back guarantee if no claims are filed and the policy is canceled within the first 30 days
Figo Pet Cloud app offers features like 24/7 live vet video chats and easy claims filing
Frequent customer complaints about claim denials
Pre-existing conditions are generally not determined until a claim is filed
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
Embrace
Embrace
Embrace insures more than 500,000 pets across the U.S. The company’s policies are underwritten by subsidiaries of the American Modern Insurance Group, which has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior).
Customizable coverage options to fit various budgets
10% multi-pet discount available
Free 24/7 pet health helpline
Limited coverage for senior pets aged 15 or older
Doesn’t cover prescription food or supplements
Mixed customer reviews regarding claims processing times
How Figo and Embrace compare
In the following sections, you can see how Figo and Embrace compare in terms of cost, coverage, exclusions, claim handling, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance
The average cost of Figo pet insurance is $56 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats. The average premium for Embrace pet insurance is $61 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats.
Your pet insurance rate will depend on a variety of factors, like your location, your pet’s age and breed, coverage limits, and deductibles. To find the most affordable pet insurance for your situation, it’s a good idea to compare pricing from a few different insurance companies.
Coverages and plan features
Embrace offers an accident-only pet insurance plan and an accident and illness plan. Figo has one plan that covers both accidents and illnesses. These policies can cover things like:[3] [4]
Alternative therapies
Behavioral therapy
Cancer
Chronic conditions
Emergency care
Hereditary conditions
Hospitalization
Prescription medications
Rehabilitation
Surgery
Both companies also offer preventative care coverage. Embrace sells a wellness rewards plan that can pay for things like vaccines, routine dental care, and flea and tick prevention. Figo has two wellness add-ons — one that covers preventative care and another that covers vet exam fees.
Embrace has a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but accident coverage starts immediately. Figo also has a 14-day waiting period for illnesses, but customers must wait one day before using their benefits for an accident.
Below, you can see a side-by-side comparison of plan features from Figo and Embrace.
Feature
Figo
Embrace
|Mobile app
|Yes
|Yes
|Mobile claims-filing
|Yes
|Yes
|Direct vet pay
|No
|No
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|Yes
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|No
|No
Policy exclusions
Figo and Embrace both have certain exclusions. Some things that neither insurance company covers include:
Breeding
Cloning
Cosmetic surgeries
Elective procedures
Experimental treatments
Pregnancy
Figo and Embrace pet insurance plans don’t cover pre-existing health conditions. But both companies will treat pre-existing conditions if your pet has been symptom-free and treatment-free for at least 12 months.
Figo and Embrace don’t have upper age limits for cats or dogs. But with Embrace, pets ages 15 and older are only eligible for the accident-only plan.
Claims process
Unlike some other pet insurance companies, Figo and Embrace don’t offer direct vet pay. When your pet visits the vet, you have to pay the entire bill up front and submit your paid invoice to get reimbursed.
Figo and Embrace offer several ways to file a claim: online, through the mobile app, or over the phone. You can reach Figo’s claim team at 1 (888) 223-0596. Embrace customers can call 1 (855) 540-2104 to submit a claim.
Embrace says it processes most claims within 10 to 15 business days, once it has all the information necessary. Reimbursement checks sent via mail should arrive within 10 business days. Direct deposits take about three business days.
Figo will process your claim within 30 days, but it aims to complete claims within seven to 10 business days. Check reimbursements should arrive within seven to 10 business days once the claim is complete. Direct deposits typically arrive in your account within three to five business days.
Customer reviews
Overall, Embrace has slightly better customer satisfaction than Figo, but both companies get a mix of positive and negative reviews.
On Trustpilot, Embrace has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, based on more than 9,700 reviews. It has a 4-star rating on Google with more than 13,000 reviews.
Embrace customers are generally happy with the company’s efficient online claims process, friendly customer service agents, and the level of protection that their policy provides. But some people complained about denied claims and increasing premiums, even when they filed no claims.
Figo has a lower Trustpilot rating of 3.8 stars and a 2.9-star Google rating based on 1,186 reviews. Figo customers consistently complain about slow claim processing, denied claims, and misleading coverage requirements. On the other hand, some pet parents said that Figo’s claim process was easy to navigate, and reimbursements were sent quickly.
Figo vs. Embrace FAQs
If you’re considering Figo or Embrace for pet insurance, here’s some additional information that can help you decide which insurer is better for your needs.
Is Figo better than Embrace pet insurance?
When you consider factors like coverage options, discounts, and third-party ratings, Embrace is better than Figo. We found that Embrace has more policy options, a better multi-pet discount, and more favorable customer reviews. Embrace’s underwriter is also financially stronger than Figo’s underwriter.
What are the main differences between Figo and Embrace?
A main difference between Figo and Embrace is the plans available. Figo offers only an accident and illness plan, whereas Embrace has an accident and illness plan and an accident-only plan. Additionally, Embrace has better customer ratings and reviews than Figo.
What does Figo pet insurance not cover?
Figo pet insurance doesn’t cover things like breeding, pregnancy, cloning, cosmetic surgeries, and experimental treatments. It doesn’t cover incurable pre-existing conditions, but curable pre-existing conditions qualify for coverage after one year without symptoms or treatments.
How quickly does Embrace pet insurance kick in?
Embrace’s accident coverage kicks in immediately once your policy takes effect. For illnesses, it has a 14-day waiting period before you can file a claim and get reimbursed for vet bills.
