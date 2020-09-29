24Petwatch Pet Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

5+ years in auto insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
24Petwatch offers pet protection services and products along with a pet insurance quote-comparison tool. The site generates real-time quotes and allows you to customize your coverage.
But you can only compare quotes from select insurers under the same parent company, and you may receive marketing emails. Read our 24Petwatch review to learn more.
24Petwatch at a glance
24Petwatch is a microchip registration database, pet product retailer, and pet insurance comparison site. If you adopted your cat or dog from a rescue or shelter, 24Petwatch may have supplied your pet’s microchip, as the company provides microchipping services to more than 5,000 animal welfare organizations and vet clinics.
24Petwatch has reconnected 730,000 pets with their families through its lost pet database. It’s the leading North American microchip registry, with more than 30 million registered animals.[1] 24Petwatch was once a pet insurance product offering, but the site has ceased offering the plan. Existing policyholders can still maintain their coverage.
Instead, 24Petwatch allows pet owners to compare pet insurance quotes from major insurers, like ASPCA Pet Insurance, Pumpkin, Embrace, and Figo. Independence Pet Holdings, the parent company for those brands, also owns PetPlace and its subsidiary, 24Pet.[2] You can’t use the site to shop for policies from other companies, like Lemonade or MetLife.
24Petwatch pros and cons
Using 24Petwatch for your pet insurance needs has benefits and drawbacks.
Compare pet insurance quotes based on your ZIP code and pet’s species, breed, and age.
View key coverage details and discounts for multiple pet insurance companies in one place.
Customize your deductible, reimbursement level, annual limit, and add-ons (including wellness plans) directly from the PetPlace website.
If you enter your email on the 24Petwatch website, the company may distribute your personal information to any service provider associated with the company, according to the PetPlace privacy policy.
24Petwatch buries negative reviews under positive reviews for each pet insurance provider.
It has poor customer reviews on third-party sites. Some customers say they couldn’t reach the customer service team at 24Petwatch, and others complain of disreputable sales practices.
How does 24Petwatch work?
The 24Petwatch insurance-comparison tool requires you to enter your email address and a few details about your pet. When you click “See Price,” you’ll see a list of pet insurance companies, with the insurance premium for accident and illness coverage on the right. You can sort your results by recommended insurers or by lowest price.
In each company card, you can review details like:
Customer reviews
Benefits, such as telehealth and wellness coverage
A link to info about underwriters and licensing
A button that brings up more coverage information
The company’s multi-pet discount
The annual limit for the plan
A customer service phone number for the company
You’ll see listings for multiple plans from the same company, each with different annual limits. But you can also click the “More Details” button to customize your coverage and policy options to see the effect on pricing. For example, you can adjust your:
Reimbursement percentage
Annual deductible
Annual limit
Plan structure or plan type
Add-ons like wellness plans
You’ll also see an example of how reimbursement works for veterinary care, along with info about waiting periods and claims. We recommend reviewing a sample insurance policy for exclusions — there should be a link at the top right.
You can also add an additional pet and click a link to see a sample policy directly from this page. Once you’ve chosen your coverage options, click “Select This Plan” to continue with your purchase.
On the next page, you’ll choose your payment frequency and enter your contact and payment information. You can view the application agreement before completing your purchase.
24Petwatch reviews: What real customers are saying
The 24Petwatch pet insurance comparison tool is relatively new, and most customer reviews about the site relate to the 24Petwatch insurance product or pet protection services. Even so, the ratings for 24Petwatch raise concerns about the company’s customer service:
Trustpilot: 2.1 out of 5 stars based on 22 customer reviews
Yelp: 1.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 500 reviews
ConsumerAffairs: 2.8 out of 5 stars based on more than 240 reviews
Sitejabber: 1 out of 5 stars based on 30 customer reviews
Some customers complain about difficulties accessing the customer support team and technical issues using the website.
Other customers are dissatisfied with the company’s attempts to sell memberships for pet recovery services. Customers on several Reddit threads explain that representatives provided misleading information about whether payment was necessary to maintain microchipping registration.
Customer reviews about the 24Petwatch insurance plans are mixed, with some policyholders complaining about claim denials and poor customer support, and others praising the friendly customer representatives and quick claims handling.
Is 24Petwatch a spammy site?
Many customer reviews mention that 24Petwatch is spammy. If you use the site to compare pet insurance companies, you may receive emails from any of the pet insurance brands under the parent company, Independence Pet Holdings.
24Petwatch may also distribute your personal information to its other affiliates that provide a service related to your quote request.[3]
24Petwatch FAQs
It’s somewhat difficult to find transparent information about how 24Petwatch operates. If you still have questions, check out the answers to some of the questions pet parents commonly ask about the company.
Is 24Petwatch easy to use?
Yes, 24Petwatch is easy to use. By providing your email address and a few basic details about your pet, you can compare pet insurance quotes from multiple companies. But 24Petwatch doesn’t pull quotes from every insurer, and the process may fill your inbox with marketing emails.
Is 24Petwatch free?
It’s free to use 24Petwatch to compare pet insurance quotes, but you’ll need to pay a monthly premium for pet insurance coverage. 24Petwatch may also offer free lost pet services if your pet has a 24Pet microchip. The company also sells membership plans that offer some pet protection extras.
Can you track your pet with 24Petwatch?
No. A microchip can help a stranger identify your pet and assist in reunification, but it’s not a GPS system you can use to track your pet directly.
Is 24Petwatch membership refundable?
The 24Petwatch pet protection memberships are fully refundable within three months of purchase if you rehome your pet or if your pet passes away.[4]
