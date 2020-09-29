24Petwatch Pet Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2025)

How does 24Petwatch work?

The 24Petwatch insurance-comparison tool requires you to enter your email address and a few details about your pet. When you click “See Price,” you’ll see a list of pet insurance companies, with the insurance premium for accident and illness coverage on the right. You can sort your results by recommended insurers or by lowest price.

In each company card, you can review details like:

Customer reviews

Benefits, such as telehealth and wellness coverage

A link to info about underwriters and licensing

A button that brings up more coverage information

The company’s multi-pet discount

The annual limit for the plan

A customer service phone number for the company

You’ll see listings for multiple plans from the same company, each with different annual limits. But you can also click the “More Details” button to customize your coverage and policy options to see the effect on pricing. For example, you can adjust your:

Reimbursement percentage

Annual deductible

Annual limit

Plan structure or plan type

Add-ons like wellness plans

You’ll also see an example of how reimbursement works for veterinary care, along with info about waiting periods and claims. We recommend reviewing a sample insurance policy for exclusions — there should be a link at the top right.

You can also add an additional pet and click a link to see a sample policy directly from this page. Once you’ve chosen your coverage options, click “Select This Plan” to continue with your purchase.

On the next page, you’ll choose your payment frequency and enter your contact and payment information. You can view the application agreement before completing your purchase.