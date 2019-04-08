Make Yourself at Home: Cities with the Most Homeowners (2019)

Home is where the heart is, and in these cities, there are more homeowners than anywhere else in America.

Click here to see the Communities with the Most Homeowners report for 2020.

It’s your pride. It’s your security. It’s the place you wake up every morning and the place you return to every evening. It’s your home, and owning that home is a major accomplishment.

There are many considerations that go into purchasing personal property. What is your financial situation? What are your current needs? How might those needs change moving into the future? Do you plan to insure against damage from tragedies such as fire, theft, or flood? Buying a house is a massive financial goal, and many prospective-purchasers spend years saving up to properly afford, furnish, secure, and insure that home.

It’s no secret that residential areas tend to form in blocks. Whereas young renters often live in more urban centers—with their units interspersed among retail, industry, and service venues—homeowners flock together in neighborhoods and suburbs.

Not all cities have an even distribution between these renters and owners. As it happens, more of those owners tend to end up in some communities than others. Curious about these preeminent cities, Insurify, a home insurance quotes comparison site, combed the data to find the top 20 cities for homeownership by state.