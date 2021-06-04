Sewer Line Insurance: What You Should Know

As a homeowner, you’re responsible for taking care of your home. What you may not have realized is that you’re also responsible for the condition of all the utility lines connected to your home, from the power and gas lines to the sewer pipes or septic lines. Homeowners insurance coverage protects your home, but it usually won’t cover your sewer line at all unless you buy coverage that specifically protects your utility lines.

Not having coverage for these things can become expensive quickly. The buried sewer line can crack or leak because of age, wear and tear, tree roots, or ground movement. When this happens, the damage can cause major losses in your home by destroying flooring, furniture, and other belongings, leaving you with bills for sewage cleanup, structural home repair, and pipe replacement.

Consider investing in service line coverage to protect your sewer lines and other utility lines from many potential sources of damage. It’s often available as an endorsement, so you can add it to your policy for a little extra money each month. Here’s what you need to know about service line coverage.

