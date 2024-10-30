No Rate Hike for Texas Windstorm Insurer, State Insurance Regulator Decides

The Texas Department of Insurance has denied a petition by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association (TWIA) to increase policyholder rates by 10%. Public comments showed a rate increase “would be unjust and unfair because of the hardships a rate increase would impose on the coast,” Texas Department of Insurance Commissioner Cassie Brown wrote in the department’s decision.

Only three of the 492 submitted public comments supported a rate increase.

The news comes at a time when TWIA says it will need to empty its financial reserves to cover losses stemming from Hurricane Beryl because current rates are not keeping pace with claims caused by natural disasters.

This marks the fifth time in the last six years that the state’s department of insurance has denied such a request from the TWIA. It approved a TWIA request for a 5% rate increase in 2022.

This recently rejected rate increase would have been effective for all new and renewed policies starting Jan. 1, 2025.