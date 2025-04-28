California May Limit How Insurers Can Use Aerial Photos of Policyholders’ Homes

Roofing assessments affect present and future policies

“The age and condition of the roof will be a driving factor for eligibility and pricing,” according to Buddy Parkhurst, an insurance agent with Insurify.

And insurers are increasingly using aerial images instead of in-person inspections to evaluate a roof’s condition, set rates, and non-renew or reject policies.

For insurers, the practice stems from a desire to better assess risk.

“Solely relying on practices such as in-person home inspections can limit an insurer’s ability to effectively assess risk,” Verisk, a risk analytics company, wrote in a recent roof report. “Limited roof visibility from the ground level can cause inspectors to miss signs of damage … [and] inhibit insurers from adopting more up-to-date pricing, coverage and risk management strategies.”

But while aerial photos may make sense for insurers, critics of the practice have other concerns.

“The California Department of Insurance has investigated numerous complaints where flawed aerial imagery led to wrongful cancellations or nonrenewals,” Lara said in a press release. “In several cases, insurers used imprecise drone or satellite photos to assess roof conditions, resulting in policies being incorrectly dropped due to erroneous data.”

And preventing dropped policies can have long-term benefits for homeowners going forward.

“A non-renewal can affect your eligibility with other insurers,” said Katie Walters, an Insurify insurance agent. “Especially if your roof was the cause.”