How much is home insurance in Kansas City?

The average cost of home insurance in Kansas City is $3,205 per year, which is more expensive than the state average of $2,724. Various factors can influence the cost of a home insurance policy, including local weather risks, the age and condition of your home, your total coverage, and your claims history.

For example, extreme weather risks can increase the cost of home insurance. Older homes may also cost more to insure than new builds since they may have dated materials and systems that require more maintenance.

And if you have a history of filing home insurance claims, you’ll pay more in monthly premiums. By filing even a small claim, your insurance company sees you as a higher risk for filing future claims.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Missouri

Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace the structure of your home if a covered peril damages it. The amount of coverage you purchase has a significant effect on how much you pay for home insurance. The more coverage you need, the higher your insurance rates will be.

Here are the average monthly costs for insurance policies with a $1,000 deductible and different dwelling coverage amounts. The average annual premiums below reflect statewide costs in Missouri.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,342 $200,000 $2,029 $300,000 $2,724 $400,000 $3,403 $500,000 $4,110

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Anytime you file a home insurance claim, you’ll pay a deductible before your insurance company pays out on the claim. Your deductible is how you share risk with your insurance company. The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums, and vice versa.[4]

Compare average annual premiums for two of the most common deductible amounts: $500 and $1,000.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $3,283 $1,000 $3,205

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Missouri

Your home insurance costs can vary depending on your city and even your ZIP code within your city. For example, urban areas with high crime rates typically have higher insurance rates than rural areas with lower crime and population densities.

The following table outlines how home insurance costs in Kansas City compare to other Missouri cities. Average annual premiums reflect costs for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Ballwin $2,559 Columbia $2,720 Florissant $2,682 Kansas City $3,205 O’Fallon $2,537 St. Charles $2,594 St. Louis $2,619 St. Peters $2,582 Springfield $3,148 Wentzville $2,589