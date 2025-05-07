Home>Homeowners Insurance>Missouri

Best Kansas City Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

State Farm, American Family, and Allstate offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Kansas City, Missouri.

Updated

In Kansas City, Missouri, the average cost of home insurance is $3,205 annually for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. This insurance rate is higher than the national average, possibly due to the city’s high property crime rates and risks for natural disasters like severe storms, flooding, and tornadoes.[1]

Your ZIP code, the age and condition of your home, your dwelling coverage, and your claims history affect how much you pay for a home insurance policy in Kansas City. You can find affordable home insurance in Kansas City by comparing quotes and coverage options.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of home insurance in Kansas City is more expensive than the Missouri state average of $2,724 annually for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

  • Armed Forces Insurance has the cheapest home insurance for Kansas City homeowners, on average.

  • Kansas City homeowners with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible pay an average of $3,283 annually for insurance.

Best home insurance companies in Kansas City

If you’re looking for home insurance in Kansas City, you have many good insurance companies to choose from. You should always compare coverage options from multiple insurance companies to find the best fit for your insurance needs.

Start your search below with a few of the best home insurance companies in Kansas City based on premiums, J.D. Power scores, and coverage options.

Best company for add-on coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$207/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$298/mo

State Farm is the best company for homeowners looking to customize their insurance policy with add-on coverage options. In addition to dwelling, personal liability, and loss of use coverage, State Farm lets you purchase coverage for debris removal, power interruption, and temporary repairs. State Farm also offers inflation coverage, which accounts for construction-cost increases in your area.

Pros

  • Above-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power[2]

  • Doesn’t have a banned dogs list

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than other insurers

  • Mixed customer satisfaction ratings

Best company for storm protection: American Family

storm protectionAmerican Family logoAmerican Family

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.1/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$221/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$288/mo

Kansas City residents experience a variety of weather risks, including severe storms, winter weather, and freezes. American Family’s home insurance coverage can protect you from these risks. For example, if a hailstorm damages your home’s roof, American Family’s roof protection should pay to replace it at its current value. And if a storm damages your siding, your American Family insurance policy should pay to replace it with matching siding.

Pros

  • High Trustpilot rating

  • Customizable coverage options

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power

  • Must enroll with an agent

Best company for flood insurance: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$179/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$228/mo

Roughly 11% of buildings in Kansas City are at risk for flooding, which a traditional home insurance policy doesn’t cover.[3] Fortunately, you can work with an Allstate agent to purchase a flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Allstate is also one of the cheapest companies for Kansas City homeowners.

Pros

  • Lower average insurance rate

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power

  • Many customer complaints

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Kansas City to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Kansas City

Armed Forces Insurance is the cheapest home insurance company in Kansas City, with an average annual premium of $1,161. The following table outlines some other affordable insurance companies for Kansas City homeowners.

Compare the average annual premiums below for insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Armed Forces Insurance$1,161
American Family$1,994
USAA$2,126
Allstate$2,334
State Farm$2,575
Travelers$2,814
Nationwide$3,083
Shelter$3,110
Foremost$3,161
Automobile Club of Missouri$3,299
Allied$3,777

How much is home insurance in Kansas City?

The average cost of home insurance in Kansas City is $3,205 per year, which is more expensive than the state average of $2,724. Various factors can influence the cost of a home insurance policy, including local weather risks, the age and condition of your home, your total coverage, and your claims history.

For example, extreme weather risks can increase the cost of home insurance. Older homes may also cost more to insure than new builds since they may have dated materials and systems that require more maintenance.

And if you have a history of filing home insurance claims, you’ll pay more in monthly premiums. By filing even a small claim, your insurance company sees you as a higher risk for filing future claims.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Missouri

Dwelling coverage pays to repair or replace the structure of your home if a covered peril damages it. The amount of coverage you purchase has a significant effect on how much you pay for home insurance. The more coverage you need, the higher your insurance rates will be.

Here are the average monthly costs for insurance policies with a $1,000 deductible and different dwelling coverage amounts. The average annual premiums below reflect statewide costs in Missouri.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,342
$200,000$2,029
$300,000$2,724
$400,000$3,403
$500,000$4,110

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Anytime you file a home insurance claim, you’ll pay a deductible before your insurance company pays out on the claim. Your deductible is how you share risk with your insurance company. The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums, and vice versa.[4]

Compare average annual premiums for two of the most common deductible amounts: $500 and $1,000.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$3,283
$1,000$3,205

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Missouri

Your home insurance costs can vary depending on your city and even your ZIP code within your city. For example, urban areas with high crime rates typically have higher insurance rates than rural areas with lower crime and population densities.

The following table outlines how home insurance costs in Kansas City compare to other Missouri cities. Average annual premiums reflect costs for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Ballwin$2,559
Columbia$2,720
Florissant$2,682
Kansas City$3,205
O’Fallon$2,537
St. Charles$2,594
St. Louis$2,619
St. Peters$2,582
Springfield$3,148
Wentzville$2,589

What to know about owning a home in Kansas City

Here are a few of the biggest factors you should consider as a Kansas City homeowner:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b045612c49/house-rental-96x96-orange_045-value.svg

    Property values

    Home prices in Kansas City have been steadily increasing and may rise by about 6% in 2025, according to the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City.[5] High property values can lead to higher home equity values and put you in a better position if you ever want to refinance. But it also means you’ll pay higher property taxes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/aadb4752ff/house-rental-96x96-green_050-budget.svg

    Inventory challenges

    The Kansas City housing market continues to have a shortage of available housing. That means you’ll have more limited options if you’re looking to buy a new house.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d2251ba1fd/weather-96x96-blue_018-tornado.svg

    Severe weather

    Missouri is vulnerable to severe weather, such as hail, flooding, tornadoes, and winter storms. These storms can cause power outages, roof damage, water damage, and structural problems. These risks can increase your likelihood of filing claims and lead to higher home insurance costs.

Kansas City home insurance FAQs

Home insurance protects Kansas City homeowners from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters. The following information may help answer your remaining questions about finding affordable home insurance in Kansas City.

  • In Kansas City, the average annual cost of home insurance for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $3,205. This average is more expensive than other cities in Missouri.

  • Armed Forces Insurance is the cheapest home insurance company in Kansas City. The company’s average annual premiums are $1,161. But AFI has limited eligibility for military-affiliated homeowners. 

    American Family has the next cheapest coverage, on average, with an annual rate of $1,994. It’s important to compare quotes from at least three different insurance companies to find the best price and coverage for your situation.

  • The cost to insure a home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage in Missouri is $4,110 per year. State Farm, American Family, and Allstate are the best home insurance companies for Kansas City homeowners. The higher your dwelling coverage limit, the more you’ll pay for home insurance.

  • The 80/20 rule states that you should have enough home insurance to cover at least 80% of your home’s replacement cost. If you don’t have enough coverage, your insurance company may only partially cover your claims. It’s important to carefully set your coverage limits so your insurance policy covers you in the event of damage or loss.

  • In the U.S., the average annual cost of home insurance for an insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible is $2,584. But the exact cost of your policy will depend on the price of your home, its age and condition, and your ZIP code and claims history.

Sources

  1. National Centers for Environmental Information. "Missouri Summary."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. ClimateCheck. "Climate Change Hazard Ratings for Kansas City, MO."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  5. Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. "Kansas City’s 2025 Housing Outlook."
