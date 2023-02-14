What Should Humidity Be in a House in Winter?

What humidity should your house be in winter?

Energy Star recommends a relative humidity level between 30% and 40% during the winter and between 30% and 50% during the other seasons.[1] The slightly lower range in the wintertime can help reduce window condensation and mold buildup from heated air.

While there’s a recommended range for the relative humidity level in a home, the right relative humidity level for your home can vary based on multiple factors, including the outdoor temperature, surface, and indoor air temperature, as well as the quality of the insulation in your house.

The Center for Energy and Environment recommends that homeowners set humidity levels based on the following outdoor temperatures:

−20 degrees or below: <15%

−20 to −10 degrees: <20%

−10 to 0 degrees: <25%

0 to 10 degrees: <30%

10 to 20 degrees: <35%

20 to 40 degrees: <40%[3]

What is relative humidity?

There are two types of humidity: absolute and relative. Absolute humidity is expressed in grams and shows the amount of water vapor in the air. Absolute humidity doesn’t consider air temperature, however. Relative humidity, represented as a percentage, measures the amount of water vapor in the air relative to the air temperature.

Cold air can hold less water vapor than warm air, so a warm day would have a lower relative humidity than a cold day, even if the number of water particles in the air is the same. You’ll want to lower the humidity in your home to prevent potential adverse effects.[4]