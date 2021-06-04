Leaky Roof? How to Know If You’re Home Insurance Covers It

Does homeowners insurance cover roof leaks? Standard homeowners insurance policies will typically pay to repair a leaky roof as long as the cause of the leak is a covered peril.

There’s nothing better after a long day than knowing you can come home to a roof over your head. So if you’re greeted by a damaged roof upon arrival, you’re bound to be stressed, and you’re probably going to expect your homeowners insurance company to cover the repair costs.

Before filing a roof claim, there are a few things you should know, like what your insurance coverage includes, how much roof repairs cost, and what to expect from insurance reimbursement.

Home insurance policies don’t cover damage caused by natural wear and tear or lack of maintenance, but if natural disasters or vandalism leave you with damaged shingles or a leaking roof, your insurer should cover the repair costs. Still, anything from the cause of damage to the age of your roof can leave you paying for repairs out of pocket.

While no one really wants to think about the cost of water damage or roofing materials, the more you know about these costs and your home insurance coverage, the easier it will be to navigate future insurance claims (just in case).

