How To Avoid Foreclosure When You Can’t Pay Your Mortgage

What do I do if I cannot make my mortgage payment? Contact your mortgage lender right away. Mortgage companies occasionally offer struggling homeowners temporary reductions to their monthly payments and their history with the company. Lenders may even allow for smaller down payments depending on the situation.

The coronavirus pandemic has left many Americans struggling to pay their mortgages. Even with temporary eviction moratoriums, the inability to pay your mortgage bills on time is not a fun experience. While this is an extremely stressful situation, homeowners who can’t pay can find many options for help.

This article will detail your best options and best practices for getting mortgage loan assistance. We’re sorry that you’re experiencing a tough time right now, but we promise you have many options—and there’s definitely a light at the end of the tunnel.

Remember: your mortgage company is better off negotiating your home loan with you than going through the hassle of repossessing your home and selling it. Don’t be afraid of contacting your lender. In fact, the earlier you reach out, the better you’ll be.

But before you run to the phone, you should absolutely do some preparation. Your lender will appreciate it. Plus, you’ll be in a better position to know a good plan from one that won’t work.

