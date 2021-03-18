The cost of hazard insurance depends on your location, policy limits, and coverages. Find out what it covers and if hazard insurance is worth it.
Does home insurance cover roof repairs after a leak? Maybe… Let’s dive in.
Is hazard insurance the same as homeowners insurance? Find out how they’re the same, what each type covers, and why you need a policy.
Find out if working with a home insurance broker is the right choice for you.
Most homeowners insurance policies cover fire damage, but if you live in an area prone to wildfires, you may have a hard time getting coverage.
Earthquake insurance can be pricey. Is it worth it?
Everything you need to know about obtaining a home insurance policy before you’ve closed on a home sale.
How to decide if you should invest in a flood insurance endorsement.
How much should you expect to pay for flood insurance?
Everything you need to know about extended replacement cost and how it works.
Ready to start your eco-journey? Why not start at home!
If your home is burglarized, will you be covered?
Everything you need to know about the difference between actual cash value and replacement cost, and how to pick which is best for you.
Some home insurance companies have strict guidelines when it comes to certain dog breeds. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know.