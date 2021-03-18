Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of home insurance.

Average Hazard Insurance Cost: How Much Does Hazard Insurance Cost?

Average Hazard Insurance Cost: How Much Does Hazard Insurance Cost?

The cost of hazard insurance depends on your location, policy limits, and coverages. Find out what it covers and if hazard insurance is worth it.

6 min. readApril 29, 2021
Leaky Roof? How to Know If You’re Home Insurance Covers It

Leaky Roof? How to Know If You’re Home Insurance Covers It

Does home insurance cover roof repairs after a leak? Maybe… Let’s dive in.

4 min. readApril 29, 2021
Is Hazard Insurance the Same as Homeowners Insurance?

Is Hazard Insurance the Same as Homeowners Insurance?

Is hazard insurance the same as homeowners insurance? Find out how they’re the same, what each type covers, and why you need a policy.

5 min. readApril 27, 2021
Do You Need a Home Insurance Broker? Home Insurance Broker Responsibilities

Do You Need a Home Insurance Broker? Home Insurance Broker Responsibilities

Find out if working with a home insurance broker is the right choice for you.

6 min. readApril 21, 2021
Homeowners Insurance for Fire-Prone Areas

Homeowners Insurance for Fire-Prone Areas

Most homeowners insurance policies cover fire damage, but if you live in an area prone to wildfires, you may have a hard time getting coverage.

4 min. readApril 21, 2021
Earthquake Insurance: Is it Worth It?

Earthquake Insurance: Is it Worth It?

Earthquake insurance can be pricey. Is it worth it?

6 min. readApril 16, 2021
Earthquake Insurance Cost: Everything You Need to Know

Earthquake Insurance Cost: Everything You Need to Know

Earthquake insurance can be pricey. Is it worth it?

6 min. readApril 16, 2021
Should I Buy Home Insurance Before Closing?

Should I Buy Home Insurance Before Closing?

Everything you need to know about obtaining a home insurance policy before you’ve closed on a home sale.

4 min. readApril 16, 2021
Do I Need Flood Insurance?

Do I Need Flood Insurance?

How to decide if you should invest in a flood insurance endorsement.

5 min. readApril 15, 2021
How Much Does Flood Insurance Cost?

How Much Does Flood Insurance Cost?

How much should you expect to pay for flood insurance?

8 min. readApril 14, 2021
Extended Replacement Cost: What It Is and How It Works

Extended Replacement Cost: What It Is and How It Works

Everything you need to know about extended replacement cost and how it works.

4 min. readApril 12, 2021
How an Eco-Friendly House Can Help You Save on Your Home Insurance

How an Eco-Friendly House Can Help You Save on Your Home Insurance

Ready to start your eco-journey? Why not start at home!

6 min. readApril 9, 2021
Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Theft?

Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Theft?

If your home is burglarized, will you be covered?

6 min. readApril 9, 2021
Actual Cash Value vs. Replacement Cost: Which is best? (2021) 

Actual Cash Value vs. Replacement Cost: Which is best? (2021) 

Everything you need to know about the difference between actual cash value and replacement cost, and how to pick which is best for you.

5 min. readMarch 23, 2021
Breed Restrictions 101: Everything You Need to Know

Breed Restrictions 101: Everything You Need to Know

Some home insurance companies have strict guidelines when it comes to certain dog breeds. We’ll walk you through everything you need to know.

6 min. readMarch 18, 2021
1234567891011121314