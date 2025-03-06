10 States Where Tornadoes Increased the Most Over the Past 3 Years

The 10 states with the sharpest three-year rise in tornadoes

Tornado frequency increased by nearly 40% across the U.S. between 2022 and 2024, but the storms hit some states especially hard. As Tornado Alley shifts east, Midwestern and Southeastern homeowners will contend with more tornado-related home insurance hikes. Tornadoes increased the most in these 10 states.

State ▲ ▼ Increase in Tornadoes (2022–2024) ▲ ▼ Average Annual Home Insurance Rate ▲ ▼ Change in Home Insurance Rates in 2024 ▲ ▼ United States 39% $2,584 9% Missouri 854% $2,724 1% Indiana 369% $2,068 11% Nebraska 323% $3,779 -5% Illinois 271% $2,516 23% Oklahoma 225% $6,081 12% Ohio 156% $1,485 11% Iowa 147% $2,560 21% Kentucky 84% $2,625 6% Florida 41% $10,675 -3% Louisiana 41% $8,372 39%

1. Missouri

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 854%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 105

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 6

Missouri saw 9.5 times as many tornadoes in 2024 compared to 2022, with six tornadoes reaching wind speeds of 110 mph or more, according to NOAA data. The FEMA National Risk Index (NRI) indicates the densely populated Kansas City and St. Louis metro areas are most vulnerable to tornadoes, which increases insurers’ exposure to losses.

Home insurance companies price premiums to cover this risk. Missouri’s average home insurance premium of $2,724 is 5% more than the national average of $2,584.

2. Indiana

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 369%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 61

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 9

Tornadoes have increased by a staggering 369% over the past three years in Indiana, according to NOAA data. Of the 61 tornadoes that hit the state in 2024, nearly 15% reached an intensity of at least EF-2 on the Enhanced Fujita scale. An EF-2 tornado can shift a house off its foundation.

Indiana homeowners saw an 11% increase in home insurance rates in 2024 compared to an average increase of 9% nationwide. The average annual cost of home insurance in the state rose to $2,068 last year.

3. Nebraska

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 323%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 131

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 2

Nebraska, a central state in Tornado Alley, ties with Iowa for the second-highest number of tornadoes in 2024. Both states had 131 tornadoes last year, according to NOAA data.

Nebraska’s high tornado risk drives up insurance premiums. Homeowners in the state have the seventh-highest home insurance premiums in the U.S., at an annual average of $3,779. Insurers have also pulled back on writing policies in the state. In 2023, insurers non-renewed 1 in 95 home insurance policies, The New York Times reported.

4. Illinois

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 271%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 126

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 5

Tornadoes in Illinois were nearly three times more frequent in 2024 compared to 2022, according to NOAA data. The state’s high tornado risk contributed to a staggering 23% increase in home insurance rates in 2024. Homeowners now pay an average of $2,516 annually.

Illinois is vulnerable to multiple severe weather events, from tornadoes to deep freezes, that cause significant insurer losses. Between 2019 and 2023, Illinois home insurers lost money in three of the five years.[4]

5. Oklahoma

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 225%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 91

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 1

Tornadoes in Oklahoma increased by 225% over the past three years, according to NOAA data. Home insurers have always factored the state’s high tornado risk into rates, but homeowners will see premiums rise further as tornado frequency increases. Oklahoma homeowners pay the third-highest premiums nationwide, at an annual average of $6,081.

Storm damage claims, primarily from wind and hail, make up about 80% of claims in the state, according to Liz Heigle, chief of communications at the Oklahoma Insurance Department. Despite the weather-related challenges, the department sees “very few instances of homeowners unable to find coverage.”

6. Ohio

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 156%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 82

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 7

Ohio saw 82 tornadoes in 2024, including seven destructive EF-2 tornadoes, according to NOAA data. Columbus, the most populous city in the state, has a tornado risk of 98.2 out of 100, according to the FEMA NRI.

Despite the risk, Ohio’s competitive home insurance market drives down rates. Homeowners in the state pay an annual average of $1,485, compared to the national average of $2,584. But Ohio premiums increased by 11% in 2024.

7. Iowa

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 147%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 131

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 3

Iowa had the second-highest number of tornadoes in 2024, including three that reached an intensity of EF-2 or greater, according to NOAA data. One of those severe tornadoes, an EF-4, traveled 44 miles across southeast Iowa on May 21, causing five fatalities.[5]

Iowa home insurance companies lost money from 2020 to 2023.[6] The state faces a potential insurance crisis. As severe weather increases, Iowa home insurers are raising premiums and reducing coverage in high-risk areas. Iowa home insurance rates increased by 21% in 2024 to an annual average of $2,560.

8. Kentucky

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 84%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 57

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 6

In 2024, at least six Kentucky tornadoes reached an intensity of EF-2 or greater, including a Trimble County tornado that destroyed about 85 homes and businesses. Tornadoes increased by 84% statewide between 2022 and 2024, according to NOAA data.

Insurers are factoring this tornado risk into home insurance rates, which have increased by 6% in Kentucky in 2024. Homeowners in the state now pay slightly more than the national average, at an average annual rate of $2,625 compared to $2,584.

9. Florida

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 41%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 103

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 3

Florida saw 103 tornadoes in 2024, according to NOAA data. Hurricane Milton caused 46 tornadoes, a 70-year state record for a single outbreak.[7]

State legislators have passed multiple laws to address Florida’s insurance crisis in recent years. Some home insurers lowered rates in 2024 — a sign, regulators say, that reforms are working. But Florida home insurance premiums are still the highest in the U.S., averaging $10,675 annually.

10. Louisiana

Increase in tornadoes from 2022–2024: 41%

Number of tornadoes in 2024: 86

Number of EF-2-plus tornadoes in 2024: 7

Louisiana tornadoes increased 41% over the past three years, with 86 events in 2024. Hurricane Beryl produced 22 of those tornadoes, including an EF-2 tornado that caused a fatality, according to the National Weather Service.

Louisiana is vulnerable to tornadoes, hurricanes, and floods, which drives up home insurance rates in the state. Louisiana has the second-highest home insurance costs in the U.S., at an annual average of $8,372 in 2024.