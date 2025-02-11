10 States Where Climate Change Isn’t Driving Home Insurance Spikes

Top 10 states dodging climate-related home insurance spikes

More than 100 individual billion-dollar disasters have struck the U.S. since the beginning of 2020, with most disasters impacting multiple states.[1] By analyzing these events, their costs, and their effect on insurance rates, Insurify identified the 10 states with the lowest risks of skyrocketing rates, based on their performance in Insurify’s Home Insurance Climate Stability Index.

State ▲ ▼ Home Insurance Climate Stability Score ▲ ▼ Cost of Major Disasters (2020–2024) ▲ ▼ Annual Home Insurance Premium (2024) ▲ ▼ Year-Over-Year Change in Average Home Insurance Rate (2023–2024) ▲ ▼ U.S. national average 79.3 $746.7 billion $2,584 9% Maine 100.0 $480 million $1,266 -4% New Hampshire 98.8 $227.5 million $1,226 0% Alaska 96.9 $52.5 million $1,197 7% Washington, D.C. 96.1 $0 $1,266 5% West Virginia 95.4 $385 million $1,374 -1% Vermont 95.1 $1.6 billion $954 4% Delaware 94.4 $385 million $1,254 4% Massachusetts 92.8 $2.6 billion $1,894 2% Nevada 92.6 $402.5 million $1,370 12% Wyoming 91.8 $707.5 million $1,740 0%

1. Maine

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 100/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,266

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $480 million

Maine is Insurify’s top-rated state for home insurance stability. Unlike most states, home insurance became more affordable for Mainers in 2024, as the average rate declined by 4%.

Maine’s geography protects it from excessive natural disasters, including tropical cyclones, which are generally the most expensive types of disasters.[1] Those storms rely on warm water and tend to cool and lose strength by the time they’ve reached Maine.

However, disasters do strike occasionally. Four major disasters — including multiple winter storms — have affected the state in the past five years, tallying an estimated $480 million in damages. Those figures look large, but in context, the average state has seen five times as many disasters at 35 times the cost.

Maine’s relatively stable climate is evident in local insurer loss ratios. The state has the second-lowest average loss ratio, at 43.3 — about 35% less than the national average (66.2) and a quarter of Louisiana’s ratio (158.5).

2. New Hampshire

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 98.8/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,226

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $227.5 million

New Hampshire homeowners are at lower risk of climate-driven insurance spikes compared to the typical American. Despite being a heavily forested state, the wet New England climate makes it harder for wildfires to start. The state’s forests and freshwater put it at lower risk of costly droughts.[4]

Significant disasters still happen, with two instances of flooding and one winter storm hitting the state in 2023, causing an estimated $227.5 million in losses.

Despite those disasters, the state’s average home insurance rate didn’t increase in 2024. The current price of $1,226 per year is just half the national average ($2,584). The average loss ratio is one of the lowest in the nation, at 45.6, meaning insurers are generally profitable and don’t need to raise rates to make up for losses.

3. Alaska

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 96.9/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,197

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $52.5 million

Alaska’s low disaster damages and insurance rates make it one of the top performers in Insurify’s Home Insurance Climate Stability Index. Homeowners in Alaska pay the third-lowest premiums of any state, with an average annual rate of $1,116. Alaska’s cold weather makes it less susceptible to droughts, fires, and cyclones. The state’s sparse population means it’s less likely for one individual disaster to cause billions in damages.

One billion-dollar disaster has hit the state in the past five years — a series of 2022 Western wildfires. Those damages, however, were spread out over multiple Western states, bringing Alaska’s estimated damage cost from the incident to $52.5 million. That’s the lowest dollar amount any state, excluding Washington, D.C., has incurred due to major disasters over the past five years.

Flooding and landslides pose some risks to Alaska homeowners. Home insurance doesn’t cover flood damage, which is generally left to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. But state legislators have proposed offering state flood insurance that may include coverage for certain landslides.[5]

4. Washington, D.C.

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 96.1/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,266

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $0

The capital’s smaller size and favorable location have protected homeowners from disasters and rising home insurance costs. D.C. is inland enough to lower its hurricane risk and urbanized enough to limit fuel for wildfires. No billion-dollar disasters have struck the area in the past five years. The average insurance rate in the district is $1,266 per year — half what the typical U.S. homeowner pays ($2,584).

Despite better conditions than in other states, D.C. isn’t wholly shielded from climate change. The district experiences snowstorms and saw record-breaking summer heat in 2024.

5. West Virginia

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 95.4/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,374

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $385 million

West Virginia’s geography, mountainous and rugged, limits the state’s exposure to major disasters, including severe thunderstorms.

“If a thunderstorm hits mountains, those will disrupt the circulation of thunderstorms and often weaken them,” Jase Bernhardt, Ph.D., assistant professor for the Department of Geology, Environment, and Sustainability at Hofstra University, told Insurify.

West Virginia is one of six states that saw their average home insurance rates decline in 2024. The typical price fell from $1,392 to $1,374 per year, which remains about $1,200 cheaper than the national average ($2,584).

Overall, nine major disasters have affected the state in the past five years, tallying an estimated $385 million in damages. The average U.S. state, meanwhile, has faced 21 major disasters and $16.7 billion in damages.

6. Vermont

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 95.1/100

Average annual insurance premium: $954

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $1.6 billion

Vermont has the nation’s lowest home insurance rates, with an average price of $954 per year. Rates remain low, as major disasters are relatively infrequent — only four over the past five years.

Fewer disasters means lower expenses for insurers, which is why the state has the third-lowest loss ratio in the country, at 45.2. For every $100 insurers receive in premiums, they pay out $45.20 in claims. For comparison, the loss ratio in Louisiana is nearly four times higher, at 158.5, meaning insurers pay out $158.50 in claims for every $100 received in premiums.

Bernhardt said that, similar to other New England states, the colder, wetter weather makes severe storms less common in the region. Still, Vermont isn’t immune to catastrophic weather, particularly flooding. In July 2023, parts of Vermont saw up to 8 inches of rain over two days, qualifying as a 1-in-500-year storm event due to its very low likelihood.[6] The ensuing flooding damaged thousands of homes, underscoring the fact that even relatively stable states can face perilous climate consequences.

7. Delaware

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 94.4/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,254

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $385 million

Although Delaware is a coastal state, direct hits from hurricanes are less frequent than in nearby North Carolina and New Jersey, Bernhardt said.

Delaware has dealt with eight major disasters in the past five years, four of which were severe storms. Losses from those disasters were relatively low for Delaware, with nearby states absorbing much of the damage.[7] These events have caused $385 million in damages since the beginning of 2020. Only Alaska, New Hampshire, and D.C. have incurred fewer damages in that span.

The average home insurance rate in Delaware is $1,254 per year, less than half the national average ($2,584). Rates also increased less than the national average from the end of 2023 to the end of 2024, going up 4% in Delaware and 9% in the U.S. at large.

8. Massachusetts

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 92.8/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,894

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $2.6 billion

Massachusetts is one of four New England states that earned a top 10 score in Insurify’s Home Insurance Climate Stability Index. Cold ocean temperatures help prevent hurricane formation near the coastal state.

“The further north you get, the fewer [hurricane] landfalls you expect to see,” Bernhardt said.

Although natural disasters have racked up $2.6 billion in damages over the past five years in Massachusetts, 37 states have incurred more damages over the same period. Massachusetts has the lowest home insurance loss ratio in the country, at 39.9. That lack of losses helps keep home insurance prices more stable in the state, which saw a 2% increase in rates in 2024 compared to the national average increase of 9%.

9. Nevada

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 92.6/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,370

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $402.5 million

Although some interior states are vulnerable to tornadoes, Bernhardt said Nevada’s mountains, dryness, and distance from the Gulf of Mexico make twisters less frequent.

The state is more prone to droughts and wildfires, which make up five of the six major disasters that have hit Nevada since the beginning of 2020. Those disasters led to $402.5 million in damages — only five states have incurred fewer damages in that time frame.

The state’s average home insurance rate is $1,370 per year. Despite lower-than-average rates, fire risks have prompted some insurers to pull back coverage in certain parts of the state, particularly in the north. In 2023, insurers declined nearly 5,000 home insurance applications from Nevada homeowners. Loss ratios for insurers, however, remain below the national average (56.0 versus 66.2).

10. Wyoming

Home Insurance Climate Stability Score: 91.8/100

Average annual insurance premium: $1,740

Cost of major disasters (2020–2024): $707.5 million

Wyoming is one of two Western states ranked in the top 10 of the Home Insurance Climate Stability Index. The average home insurance rate is $1,740 per year, well below the national average ($2,584). Additionally, unlike most states, the typical home insurance rate didn’t increase in 2024.

The state is sparsely populated, which means disasters don’t accumulate large property damage totals.

“More properties located in a specific area equals a higher risk for insurers to suffer a substantial loss from a natural disaster versus a sparse location,” said Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications at the Insurance Information Institute.

Droughts, storms, and wildfires have posed problems for homeowners at times, but these events remain infrequent compared to other states. Eight major disasters have affected Wyoming in the past five years, though the combined damages haven’t crossed $1 billion.