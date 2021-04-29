Disputing a home insurance claim can feel overwhelming. Discover how to dispute home insurance claims with our step-by-step DIY guide to get results.
How are homeowners insurance claims paid? Discover the process and what to ask the insurance adjuster if you file a claim in this guide for homeowners.
Getting your mortgage company to release insurance proceeds doesn’t have to be difficult. Discover how to receive your insurance claim check quickly.
As a renter, it is important to know your rights and what a landlord cannot do as dictated by the landlord-tenant laws of your state.
Hurricanes cause many types of threats to your home and personal belongings. Discover what hurricane insurance covers to get the protection you need.
You have the right to change homeowners insurance companies anytime you want. Check out our comprehensive guide to switching home insurance companies.
No flood insurance? What to do if a flood destroys your home and belongings, including options for individuals, families, homeowners, and renters.
The thought of filing a home insurance claim might seem daunting, but the answers to most homeowners insurance claims questions are right in your homeowners policy.
Condo insurance is also known as HO-6 insurance and is designed to provide protection to condo units against covered perils, such as theft, fire, and vandalism, as well as liability coverage and additional living expenses coverage.
State Farm home systems protection pays for sudden and accidental breakdowns to your home’s electrical and filtration systems.
Allstate home insurance has their own dog breed restrictions. Are you familiar?
Avoid moral hazard at all costs – here’s how.
Coverage levels are important. Do you have sufficient dwelling insurance?
Leaky roof? That could cost you when you renew your home insurance. Here’s what you need to know about coverage with a bad roof.
Is your homeowners policy being canceled because you didn’t do repairs? You might still be able to salvage your coverage. Here’s how.