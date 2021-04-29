Latest Articles

How to Dispute a Home Insurance Claim Denial

Disputing a home insurance claim can feel overwhelming. Discover how to dispute home insurance claims with our step-by-step DIY guide to get results.

4 min. readJune 7, 2021
How Are Homeowners Insurance Claims Paid? A Complete Guide for Homeowners

How are homeowners insurance claims paid? Discover the process and what to ask the insurance adjuster if you file a claim in this guide for homeowners.

6 min. readJune 7, 2021
How to Get Your Mortgage Company to Release Insurance Proceeds

Getting your mortgage company to release insurance proceeds doesn’t have to be difficult. Discover how to receive your insurance claim check quickly.

4 min. readJune 7, 2021
What a Landlord Cannot Do

As a renter, it is important to know your rights and what a landlord cannot do as dictated by the landlord-tenant laws of your state.

3 min. readMay 27, 2021
What Does Hurricane Insurance Cover? Here’s What You Need to Know

Hurricanes cause many types of threats to your home and personal belongings. Discover what hurricane insurance covers to get the protection you need.

5 min. readMay 18, 2021
How to Change Homeowners Insurance: Guide to Changing Homeowners Insurance Companies

You have the right to change homeowners insurance companies anytime you want. Check out our comprehensive guide to switching home insurance companies.

4 min. readMay 18, 2021
No Flood Insurance? What to Do With No Flood Insurance

No flood insurance? What to do if a flood destroys your home and belongings, including options for individuals, families, homeowners, and renters.

3 min. readMay 18, 2021
Top 3 Most Common Home Insurance Claims Questions

The thought of filing a home insurance claim might seem daunting, but the answers to most homeowners insurance claims questions are right in your homeowners policy.

4 min. readMay 10, 2021
What Is Condo Insurance? Guide to What Is Typically Covered

Condo insurance is also known as HO-6 insurance and is designed to provide protection to condo units against covered perils, such as theft, fire, and vandalism, as well as liability coverage and additional living expenses coverage.

3 min. readMay 10, 2021
State Farm Home Systems Protection

State Farm home systems protection pays for sudden and accidental breakdowns to your home’s electrical and filtration systems.

3 min. readMay 7, 2021
Allstate Homeowners Insurance Dog Breed Restrictions

Allstate home insurance has their own dog breed restrictions. Are you familiar?

4 min. readMay 7, 2021
What Is Moral Hazard?

Avoid moral hazard at all costs – here’s how.

4 min. readMay 7, 2021
How Much Dwelling Insurance Do I Need?

Coverage levels are important. Do you have sufficient dwelling insurance?

4 min. readMay 7, 2021
How to Get Homeowners Insurance Coverage With a Bad Roof

Leaky roof? That could cost you when you renew your home insurance. Here’s what you need to know about coverage with a bad roof.

5 min. readMay 3, 2021
Homeowners Insurance Canceled Because of the Roof? Consumer Guide

Is your homeowners policy being canceled because you didn’t do repairs? You might still be able to salvage your coverage. Here’s how.

4 min. readApril 29, 2021
