Latest Articles

Elevation Certificates: Your Ticket to Flood Insurance Protection and Savings

Everything you need to know about elevation certificates and how they can help you save on home insurance.

5 min. readMarch 18, 2021
What Is an Act of God in Insurance Claims?

Everything you need to know about homeowners insurance coverage of acts of God.

4 min. readFebruary 23, 2021
How to Make a Home Inventory Checklist for Your Home Insurance

Everything you need to know about creating a home inventory checklist.

4 min. readFebruary 8, 2021
Should My Nanny Have Nanny Liability Insurance?

Everything you should know about nanny liability insurance and how to decide if you need it.

4 min. readFebruary 5, 2021
Home Insurance for New Construction Homes

Everything you need to know about home insurance for new constructions.

5 min. readJanuary 27, 2021
Is a Gated Community Right for You?

There are pros and cons to every living situation, is a gated community right for you?

4 min. readJanuary 19, 2021
When Should I Replace My Roof?

When is the right time to replace that roof? We’ll help you figure that out.

3 min. readJanuary 12, 2021
Does Home Insurance Cover Home Improvements?

No matter how small your planned renovations are, make sure you’re adequately covered by your homeowner insurance policy.

4 min. readJanuary 12, 2021
20 Best Fireplace Safety Tips for Homeowners

Everything you need to know about staying warm– and safe– this winter.

5 min. readJanuary 8, 2021
How the Dangers of Hoarding Affect Your Homeowners Insurance

Hoarding is a serious illness, and it could impact your home insurance premiums.

4 min. readJanuary 7, 2021
Home Insurance Discount for Security Systems: What You Need to Know

Have a home security system? You may be eligible for a discount on your home insurance policy.

3 min. readJanuary 7, 2021
Does My Home Insurance Cover Pest Infestations?

Everything you need to know about homeowners insurance and coverage for pest extermination.

4 min. readDecember 16, 2020
A Homeowners Guide to Coverage Levels and Limits

Everything you need to know about home insurance coverage limits and levels.

7 min. readDecember 14, 2020
The Homeowners Guide to Home Appraisal for Insurance Purposes

Everything you need to know about home insurance appraisals.

5 min. readDecember 14, 2020
15 Genius Ways to Lower Your Electricity Bill

Let’s get a little creative to cut your electricity bills. At the same time, cut your homeowners insurance rates with the help of Insurify.

7 min. readDecember 14, 2020
