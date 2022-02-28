Honolulu, HI Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Honolulu, HI Homeowners Insurance

With its tropical climate, laid-back island culture, and palm tree-lined streets, Honolulu is arguably the closest thing to paradise for many people in the United States. The largest city and capital of Hawaii also boasts a bustling business district just a few minutes’ walk from the shore. While many know Honolulu for its most popular and well-known tourist attraction, Waikiki Beach, it is also Hawaii ’s main point for government, transportation, and commerce. It is no wonder that Honolulu is regularly regarded as one of the country’s happiest cities, clocking in at around 345,000 residents.

If you’re looking to call the Aloha State home, be prepared for a bit of sticker shock. Living with the best of bold worlds—access to natural attractions mixed with urban appeal—comes at a high cost. Like most beachy areas in the United States, Honolulu can be on the pricier side, at 88 percent higher than the national average. While the average homeowners insurance policy is a bit cheaper than other areas in the country, the median cost of homes skyrockets beyond the norm. Renters should also expect to pay exorbitant rates if they plan on moving to Honolulu, even temporarily.

This should come as no surprise, considering the Hawaiian capital city is a Polynesian paradise complete with nature hikes studded with waterfalls, breathtaking panorama views at the top of Diamond Head volcanic crater, history at Pearl Harbor, and snorkel adventures through the gorgeous reef ecosystem at Hanauma Bay. Living expenses tend to run a bit higher, too, as transporting goods to the middle of the Pacific Ocean isn’t always the most accessible.

If you’re looking for your first homeowners policy or searching for savings, Insurify ‘s home insurance comparison tools make your home insurance search quick and easy. Compare Honolulu home insurance policies, insurance companies, and insurance quotes to find great coverage options that fit your needs.