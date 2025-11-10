Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Contributor to Nasdaq and USA Today
Daria is a licensed Realtor and resort property manager specializing in personal finance, real estate, and insurance topics. In her spare time, she practices photography.
Featured in
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Condo insurance in Florida averages $152 per month for $300,000 of dwelling coverage — much higher than the national average of $68 per month.
In recent years, due to catastrophic weather events and other factors, Florida homeowners insurance rates have soared for condo owners. And some insurance companies have exited the state altogether, leaving many condo owners with non-renewal notices.
Additionally, some Florida condo owners who can’t secure standard condo insurance may use the state’s last-resort insurer to get coverage. But recent legal reforms designed to slow rate increases and encourage new insurers to enter the Florida market may bring some rate relief and more accessibility.
Learn more about insuring your Florida condo and find out which home insurance companies are best.
Florida condo insurance policies must include at least $2,000 in property loss assessment coverage, with a maximum deductible of $250.
Separate hurricane deductibles are common in Florida, and condo owners can choose from several deductible amounts depending on the value of their home.[1]
A condo unit policy covers only your individual unit, whereas a condo association’s master policy covers the building’s structure and common areas.
Best condo insurance companies in Florida
Insuring your Florida condo can be more complicated than insuring a condo located in another state. One reason is fast-rising costs. Another is that many Florida homeowners insurance companies are insolvent or have stopped writing new policies.
Fortunately, a handful of major insurers still have a presence in Florida, including the five insurers below.
Allstate: Best for comprehensive coverage
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|631
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$188/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$282/mo
Allstate’s standard Florida condo insurance policies include coverages you might pay extra for with some insurers. For example, Allstate policies include medical coverage for guests who injure themselves in your unit as well as building property protection for cabinetry and other fixtures not usually considered personal property.
Optional coverages are another standout. Allstate offers an impressive list, including HostAdvantage for occasional short-term rentals.
Standard policies include comprehensive coverage
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
HostAdvantage coverage protects belongings if you rent out your home
Quotes not available online for Florida ZIP codes
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Progressive: Best for insurance discounts
insurance discountsProgressive
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|NR
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|634
|A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
|A+
With homeowners insurance rates increasing dramatically in Florida, it makes sense to look for discounts without sacrificing the coverage you need.
Progressive customers can save an average of 7% by bundling their condo and auto insurance and opting for a single deductible — a real convenience when your home and cars are both at risk in a hurricane or other weather event. You can also save by paying your premiums up front, having safety equipment, and purchasing a new unit.
Available coast to coast if you own property elsewhere
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Non-renewed 100,000 Florida policies in 2024, about one-third of its Florida business
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Doesn’t underwrite its own policies
State Farm: Best for short-term rental owners
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.2/10
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|643
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$226/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$317/mo
State Farm is Florida’s third-largest homeowners insurance underwriter, according to National Association of Insurance Commissioners data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
In addition to benefiting from State Farm’s breadth of coverage and experience in the Florida market, customers get useful resources that can help them decide what coverage to purchase and how much coverage they need. Once you’ve purchased a policy, these tools can help you file a claim and find contractors to make repairs.
Automatic coverage increases to keep up with inflation
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Agents in dozens of Florida cities
Must contact State Farm agent for condo insurance quote
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Not as many discounts as some other insurers
Nationwide: Best for low rates
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|8.4/10
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|641
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$223/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$339/mo
With Floridians paying the highest average home insurance rates in the nation, finding a low-cost insurer is often a priority for condo owners. Nationwide’s premiums are among the lowest offered by Florida home insurers, without skimping on coverage.
Nationwide’s basic condo insurance includes condo loss assessment coverage to protect you against special assessments imposed by your condo association after a covered loss. You also get replacement value for damaged or destroyed personal property you replace with new items and credit card coverage against fraudulent use of your credit, debit, and ATM cards.
Multiple discounts for homeowners and renters insurance
Intuitive online account management tools
Enhanced coverage through Nationwide Private Client, including temporary arrangements, service line, and equipment breakdown insurance
Doesn't provide homeowners coverage in Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, or Massachusetts
Doesn't cover mobile or manufactured homes
Slightly lower than average rating in J.D. Power's Overall Customer Satisfaction Index for homeowners insurance
Chubb: Best for customer service
|IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
|7.8/10
|JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
|688
|$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$303/mo
|$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
|$457/mo
Satisfaction with your condo insurer depends on excellent customer service. J.D. Power ranked Chubb No. 2 in overall customer satisfaction, based in part on factors like problem resolution, customer service, and ease of doing business.
You can report a claim 24/7 online, by phone, or by email. Chubb’s claims adjusters typically respond within 24 hours, and if your claim is approved, you’ll receive payment within 48 hours. Non-claim customer service is available by phone, or you can message Customer Care for a return call.
Chubb Masterpiece® offers a premium level of coverage for high-net-worth homeowners with significant assets
Adjusters respond to claims within 24 hours and can issue payment within 48 hours
Coverage available in all 50 states
Involved in 2023 class action citing misleading home premium discounts
Must get a quote through an agent
Coverage may not be right for lower value homes
Insurify analyzed more than 15 criteria to calculate each company’s Insurify Quality (IQ) Score. These criteria are grouped into five categories: third-party financial strength ratings, customer satisfaction, cost, customer support and transparency, and availability.
The IQ Score uses a 1-to-10 scale to assign a score to insurance companies for each criterion analyzed. The higher the score, the better.
Once scores are collected, Insurify calculates the average score of each criteria category based on a predetermined weighting and adds the weighted scores to create a unique IQ Score for each insurer.
If an insurer doesn’t have data for a particular criterion, it’s excluded from the IQ Score calculations.
Average cost of condo insurance in Florida
Condo insurance, sometimes called an HO-6 policy, protects your condo unit. Florida homeowners pay an average of $1,829 per year for condo insurance.
But the cost of condo insurance in Florida varies widely by insurer. Insurance companies also look at risk factors to determine your rate, like condo size, construction details, and its location.[2]
The following table shows how much you might pay for condo insurance in Florida’s five most populous cities.
City
Average Monthly Cost of Condo Insurance
|Jacksonville
|$97
|Miami
|$371
|Tampa
|$148
|Orlando
|$125
What condo insurance covers in Florida
Condo insurance provides liability and personal property protection for covered emergencies occurring in or to your unit and your belongings.
The liability portion covers your legal expenses if someone sues you after suffering an injury or property damage while in your unit. It may also reimburse their medical bills.
Condo policies also provide walls-in dwelling coverage in the event of a covered loss. In addition, condo insurance usually covers living expenses if the damage is so severe that you have to live elsewhere while the unit is being repaired or rebuilt.
It’s also important to note that your homeowners condo insurance is separate from your condominium association’s master insurance policy.[3]
Florida law doesn’t require condo owners to carry HO-6 policies, but your condo association might. If you have a loan on your unit, your mortgage lender will require you to carry condo insurance.
The specific coverages you need depend on your financial situation, the value of your belongings, and the types of coverage — if any — offered by the association’s master policy that protects your unit.
This table shows the types of coverage condo insurance policies typically offer.
Type of Coverage
Coverage Limit
|Personal liability
|$100,000
|Dwelling
|Varies
|Personal property
|50%–70% of dwelling coverage
|Additional living expenses/loss of use
|Varies
What condo insurance doesn’t cover
Condo insurance specifically excludes some perils. Floods are the most notable ones, even if they happen during a covered event like a hurricane.
Here are a few more exclusions:
Injuries and property damage you cause intentionally
Sinkholes
Sewer line backup
Damage from wood-boring insects
Normal wear
Structures other than your dwelling
How much condo insurance do you need in Florida?
Generally speaking, you’ll want enough liability coverage to protect your assets in case someone sues you. You’ll also want enough coverage for your condo and belongings to ensure that you can repair your home and repair or replace belongings that are important to you.[4]
Remember that your condo or homeowners association master policy covers the condo building(s) and other common areas. You’re only responsible for your unit’s interior and possibly any infrastructure that primarily benefits your unit.
It’s always a good idea to get clarification from your condo association about the master policy’s coverages and how they might affect your insurance needs.
Do you need flood insurance?
No law requires you to carry flood insurance. But having this coverage could be a good idea, even if you don’t live in a high-risk area, as general condo insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.
About 20% of all flood claims in Florida come from moderate- to low-risk areas, and you can use the flood maps on the Federal Emergency Management Agency website to determine your own flood risk.
If you do determine that flood insurance could be a good idea for you, you can purchase it from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or some private insurers.
Florida condo insurance, hurricanes, and hurricane deductibles
Your condo insurance covers damage from hurricane winds and rain but not from flooding.
Florida law requires most homeowners insurance companies to treat hurricanes differently from other covered disasters.[5]
Policies are required to have a separate hurricane deductible, and homeowners choose a deductible of $500, 2%, 5%, or 10% of the dwelling or structure coverage limits.
The hurricane deductible triggers when the National Hurricane Center declares a hurricane anywhere in Florida. It ends 72 hours after the state’s last hurricane watch or warning ends. During this 72-hour period, the hurricane deductible is the only deductible that applies if you file a claim for storm damage to your home.
Hurricane deductibles apply to the calendar year and renew if you switch insurers.
Condo insurance from Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is a nonprofit insurer that offers last-resort home insurance for Florida homeowners unable to qualify for coverage from private insurers.
Citizens provides liability coverage for Florida condos, plus coverage that protects the interior of your unit, your personal property, and additional living expenses.
Under the company’s depopulation program, Citizens will notify you when a private insurer offers coverage. But you may decline the new coverage if the premium is more than 20% higher than the Citizens rate at renewal.
Optional condo insurance coverages to consider
Standard coverage doesn’t always provide all the protection you need. Fortunately, additional coverage options are available to fill gaps and let you customize your policy.
Common optional coverages you could consider include:
Loss assessment coverage
Loss assessment coverage helps offset assessment increases imposed to cover the cost of damage to common areas.
Scheduled personal property coverage
This increases the coverage limit for valuable personal belongings, such as art, jewelry, and collectibles.
Animal liability coverage
Animal liability covers injuries and damage to other people and their property caused by your pets. Insurers often don’t include animal liability coverage with your personal liability coverage, according to the Florida Department of Insurance.
How insurers calculate condo insurance rates
Insurance companies consider many factors when calculating your condominium insurance rates, and they’re all based on risk. Location is a major factor because it determines how susceptible your condo is to crime, catastrophic weather, and other perils. Coastal properties are especially vulnerable to severe weather, which is one reason Florida’s rates are high.
Insurers also look at your:
Claim history: If you’ve filed claims in the past, you might be more likely to file future claims, which could increase your rates. The number of local claims from other homeowners in your area can also affect rates.
Coverages: The amount of standard and optional coverages you have determines how much an insurance company might have to pay out on a claim. Higher claims mean potentially higher rates.
Safety features: Insurers look at whether you have security systems, fire safety equipment, storm shutters, and other risk-reducing improvements installed. Such equipment protects your condo from damage and can lower your rate.
Cost to repair or rebuild: Although your condo’s master plan covers the building, expensive materials in your unit could drive up your rates.
How to save on Florida condo insurance
Condo insurance premiums aren’t necessarily set in stone. Minor changes to your home and other factors can save you money on your policy.
Here are a few ways to save on Florida condo insurance:
Shop around. Compare quotes and coverages from several companies to find the best deal.
Invest in hurricane protection. Install storm shutters to protect against wind damage.
Bundle policies. Purchase condo and auto insurance from the same company to get a bundling discount.
Change your deductible. Increase your deductible to lower your premium.
Install security features. Add smoke detectors, an alarm system, and deadbolt locks to make your home safer.
Work on your credit. Improve your credit with timely bill payments and low credit usage.
Check for discounts. Ask your insurance agent to review your policy for other discount opportunities.
If you rent a condo, you’ll need your own renters insurance policy to protect your belongings from damage, such as fire or theft. This insurance also covers your basic living expenses if you have to move out while the condo undergoes repairs.
Even if you don’t have a lot of belongings, you can benefit from the liability coverage renters insurance policies offer. If someone hurts themselves while in your unit or suffers property damage and sues you, liability insurance can help cover the costs.
Florida condo insurance FAQs
Florida condo insurance is expensive, and it can even be difficult to find. The better informed you are, the more likely you’ll be to successfully navigate the purchase process. The following answers can help with any lingering questions you may have.
Is condo insurance required in Florida?
No. Condo insurance isn’t required in Florida. Florida law requires condo associations to insure the building and common areas, but you don’t have to insure your individual condo. If you have a mortgage loan on your condo, lenders typically require condo insurance until you pay off the loan.
How do Florida hurricane deductibles work?
Florida hurricane deductibles kick in during a hurricane event. Homeowners can choose their deductible amount — typically $500 or a percentage of the dwelling coverage limit.
What does an HOA master policy cover vs. an HO-6?
An HOA master policy covers the building(s) and common areas, providing liability protection for lawsuits against the association. An HO-6 policy is what condo owners use to insure their units’ interiors and personal property, as well as provide liability protection.
Does condo insurance cover sinkholes?
No. HO-6 condo insurance policies only protect against 16 named perils, and sinkholes aren’t included. But some insurers let you add all-perils coverage, which may offer protection for sinkholes.
What is Citizens, and should you switch if you get an offer?
Citizens is last-resort insurance for Florida homes that aren’t eligible for standard homeowners coverage. But if a private insurer offers coverage that’s less than 20% of the Citizens premium renewal rate, you may be required to switch insurance companies.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed rates from more than 180 home insurance companies sourced directly from Insurify’s partner companies and Quadrant Information Services. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the mean price for a given coverage level and geographic area. To ensure data reliability, only insurers meeting minimum quote thresholds were included in the analysis.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for homeowners with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
Default Coverage Assumptions
- Dwelling coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $1,000
- Personal property limit: $25,000
- Liability limit: $300,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database. Rates are updated monthly.
Sources
- Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. "Notice of Premium Discounts for Hurricane Loss Mitigation."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Home buyer's insurance guide."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Insuring a co-op or condo."
- Insurance Information Institute. "How much homeowners insurance do I need?."
- Florida Department of Financial Services. "Florida's Hurricane Deductible."
Daria Uhlig is a freelance writer and editor with over a decade of experience creating personal finance content. Her work appears on USA Today, Nasdaq, MSN, Yahoo Finance, Fox Business, GOBankingRates and AOL. As a licensed Realtor and resort property manager, she specializes in real estate topics, including landlord, homeowners and renters insurance. In her spare time, Daria can be found photographing people and places on Maryland's Eastern Shore. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Daria has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Experienced personal finance writer
Background working with banks and insurance companies
Sarah enjoys helping people find smarter ways to spend their money. She covers auto financing, banking, credit cards, credit health, insurance, and personal loans.
Featured in