Auto-Owners Home Insurance Reviews: Is it the right choice for you?

Updated June 26, 2021
Reading time: 6 minutes
Yes. Auto-Owners offers home insurance policies in addition to car insurance. You can get a bundle discount when you purchase both policies through Auto-Owners.
When disaster strikes, you need homeowners insurance to help repair the damage. Auto-Owners Insurance is a well-known, reputable insurance company. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, it has grown to one of the largest insurers in the U.S. since its inception in 1916.
As a homeowner, you have many options for insurance coverage. Is Auto-Owners Insurance the right choice for you? Discover the types of home insurance coverages offered and how to customize your Auto-Owners policy to get the protection you need.
Auto-Owners offers over a dozen types of insurance products, including everything from homeowners and renters coverage to auto insurance, life insurance, and business insurance.
According to its website, Auto-Owners offers property insurance across these dwelling situations and insurance needs:
Homeowners insurance protects your home and family from financial ruin if disaster strikes. Whether it’s your first home or your forever home, Auto-Owners has personalized coverage options to make sure you’re protected.
A standard policy typically includes coverage for your home and its contents, as well as liability protection. Besides standard coverage, you can choose additional protection for high-value homes or equipment breakdown.
As a renter, you don’t own the property where you live. That means you don’t need insurance, right? Wrong! Your landlord’s policy will not pay to replace your things if a fire, hurricane, or other hazard destroys them.
What you need is renters insurance. Auto-Owners renters policies cover your personal property anywhere in the world. So, if your personal belongings are stolen while on vacation, you’re covered.
It also includes personal liability and medical payments insurance in the unfortunate event that someone injures themselves in your home.
Condo owners have specialized insurance needs that go far above what homeowners or renters experience. Your condo insurance, or HO-6 policy, depends on what the condo association’s master insurance policy covers.
For example, if the master policy is all-in coverage, you might not need to include dwelling insurance. But a bare walls or single entity master policy doesn’t provide as much protection.
Talk with your Auto-Owners Insurance agent about your options to help you decide which is right for you. They’ll help you make sure your condo policy has enough coverage to pay to rebuild or replace your condo unit and personal possessions.
Auto-Owners offers mobile home insurance that protects the unique needs that come with owning a mobile home. Your coverage options include a replacement or actual cash value policy, and your agent can walk you through the best choice for your situation.
Like homeowners coverage, mobile home insurance includes a garage, shed, or any other structures that you might have. You also get protection for personal property and personal liability. Optional coverages include:
Protection for refrigerated products
Sump pump and sewer backup systems
Identity theft insurance
Auto-Owners landlord insurance is called Rental Dwelling. It includes your rental home and any attached structures (like a garage or carport). Your policy can also cover gaps in rental income if a covered loss makes it uninhabitable while repairs are being made.
Because landlords have different needs, you have options to personalize your policy. You might add coverage for:
Your personal property
Backed-up sewers or drains
Landlord liability protection
Equipment breakdown
Standard homeowners insurance doesn’t include flood damage, but Auto-Owners can help you get flood insurance. Think you don’t need it? Consider this: 30 percent of flood insurance claims originate in low- to moderate-risk areas.
Flood insurance typically includes:
Your home and foundation
Electrical, plumbing, and other home systems
Appliances
Flooring
Window coverings
Debris removal
No matter what policy you have, you’ll have a cap on the coverage amount. Your insurance may not cover the cost to replace valuable items, such as jewelry, fine arts, laptops, antiques, or collectibles.
Property and valuables insurance from Auto-Owners can make sure your expensive items are covered.
No two homeowners are alike. The same is true with homeowners insurance policies. However, standard policies typically include common coverages. Auto-Owners home insurance coverages include:
Dwelling
Other structures
Personal property
Personal liability
Medical payments
Additional living expenses
Protection for your dwelling and other structures includes your home, garage, shed, pole barn, and fence.
Your policy will have a coverage limit for dwelling protection, and it determines the maximum amount your policy will pay for your other coverages. So make sure you have enough dwelling insurance to cover the rebuild cost of your home if the worst should happen.
Personal property covers your home’s contents and items you might store outside. It typically includes furniture, clothing, electronics, power tools, lawn equipment, and other things you own.
Auto-Owners covers your stuff anywhere in the world. So you have protection whether you’re at home or on vacation.
Personal liability and medical payments coverage is something most homeowners don’t think about. However, if someone hurts themselves in your home, it’s crucial to have this coverage.
For example, if your friend trips and falls down a flight of stairs, they could suffer serious injury. Personal liability can protect against lawsuits and court awards if you’re found liable.
For less severe injuries—like a sprained ankle from walking through your yard— medical payments coverage can pay for medical bills pertaining to the ankle.
Additional living expenses (ALE) is another essential coverage that may not be at the top of your mind. But think about this: If your home is destroyed to the point of being uninhabitable, where will you live, and how will you pay for it?
ALE coverage can pay for a hotel, rental, meals, and other expenses you have if you can’t stay in your home after a covered loss.
All standard homeowners policies come with similar coverage. But no two policyholders are alike—your insurance needs vary greatly.
Your coverage must match your personal needs as a homeowner and include customizations to insure your home, property, and personal belongings.
Luckily, Auto-Owners customers can get coverage for different and unique insurance situations. Your additional coverage can include:
Guaranteed home replacement cost
Special personal property coverage
Appliance leaks and food spoilage
Water backup of sewers or drains
Ordinance or law coverage
Equipment breakdown
Identity theft expense
Keep in mind that adding coverage can be an additional expense on top of your standard premium. However, add-ons like these are excellent ways to get exactly what you need in a policy.
Auto-Owners has several discounts available. Discounts can help reduce your homeowners insurance. They can even apply to additional coverages, such as your auto policy. It’s a great way to lower your overall insurance costs.
Here are some discounts you may qualify for with Auto-Owners:
Multi-policy discount when bundling homeowners and car insurance or life insurance
Payment history discount for 36+ months of on-time payments
Paid-in-full discount for paying the annual premium in one lump sum
Green discount when enrolling in paperless billing and paying premiums online
Advance quote discount for new applicants who get a quote before the policy effective date
Protective devices discount for installing smoke detectors, deadbolts, fire extinguishers, and other safety features
Water shut-off system discount to have and maintain an automatic water shut-off system
Automatic backup generator discount for qualifying backup generators
Mortgage-free discount if there’s no mortgage or line of credit on the home
Favorable loss history discount can lower premiums depending on claims history
The Auto-Owners Insurance Company also gives you the option to personalize your deductible. A deductible is a flat dollar amount you must pay toward a claim before the insurance company jumps in to cover the loss.
According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners ( NAIC ), typical deductible amounts are $500 or $1,000. You can usually get lower insurance rates in exchange for choosing a higher deductible amount.
You may not qualify for all the discounts listed, but even one could help you save on homeowners insurance. Talk to one of the independent agents at Auto-Owners to see what opportunities are available in your area.
The Auto-Owners Insurance Group has mixed customer reviews. Common complaints show low claims satisfaction, but many reviewers are happy with their policies.
The company has strong financial strength and stability and received favorable ratings from independent insurance rating authorities like A.M. Best.
J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Rating: 890/1,000
A.M. Best Rating: A++ (Superior)
Better Business Bureau Rating: A+
In addition to its A+ rating, Auto-Owners has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since 2016.
For iOS devices, search “Auto-Owners Mobile'' in the App Store. Android device owners can visit the Play Store and search for “Auto-Owners Mobile” to download the app.
Yes. In addition to homeowners coverage, the Auto-Owners Insurance Group is a car insurance company. Policies can include personal injury protection, comprehensive coverage, rental cars, roadside assistance, and loan and lease gap coverage. Motorists can also get a Personal Automobile Plus Package that includes identity theft and re-keying locks. Discounts on car insurance include a multi-car discount, good student discount, and teen driver monitoring.
No. Auto-Owners is a separate insurance company from AAA. Auto-Owners provides insurance products only. AAA stands for the American Automobile Association and offers insurance and discounts and deals at restaurants, hotels, movies, and more.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer competitive rates on homeowners insurance. Because insurance needs are unique among policyholders, the best insurance provider for you could be any one of the three—or a different company altogether. Shop around for insurance rates, and compare coverage options to discover which insurer has the best coverage for your situation.
Auto-Owners is a top insurance provider for houses, condos, mobile homes, renters, and landlords. Basically, if you have a home that needs to be insured, Auto-Owners has you covered.
But the company insures more than homes. That’s why Auto-Owners can be a great choice if you’re looking for home, auto, and other insurance needs—they can get you several insurance policies with the convenience of one-stop-shopping.
