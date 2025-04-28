Home>Homeowners Insurance>Alabama

Best Mobile, Alabama, Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Allstate, State Farm, and USAA offer some of the best homeowners insurance policies in Mobile, Alabama.

Featured in

media logomedia logo
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

At $5,577 annually, homeowners insurance in Mobile, Alabama, isn’t just costly — it’s a painful reality. Mobile’s high rain volume and hurricane vulnerability mean standard policies often fall short, particularly for flood damage. The same beautiful bayous and coastal views that make Sunday drives down the Causeway so spectacular also create serious insurance headaches.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Mobile.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm is the cheapest home insurer on average in Mobile.

  • Home insurance policies often have a separate hurricane deductible.[1]

  • Standard policies don’t cover flood damage — you need separate flood insurance coverage.

Best home insurance companies in Mobile

Homeowners in Mobile aren’t short on options for protecting their homes and personal property. You’ll find plenty of quality insurers in the area, but finding your best match depends on what you value most: cheap home insurance premiums, top-rated customer service, or specific coverage options for your historic Garden District Victorian.

Allstate: Best company for flood risk

8.9/10
833
$134/mo
$192/mo

Allstate is the best insurance company for flood coverage in Mobile. It has policies backed by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private flood insurance options to protect against flood damage, especially for homeowners along Dog River or Mobile Bay. You can purchase your policy online or through any of the many Allstate agents in the area.

Pros

  • Many discounts, including for windstorm mitigation

  • NFIP and private flood insurance available

  • Coverage of up to $1.5 million available

Cons

  • Waiting period of 30 days before NFIP coverage starts

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

State Farm: Best company for cheap premiums

9.3/10
842
$141/mo
$205/mo

State Farm offers some of the most wallet-friendly rates in town to cover your house and personal property. The company has plenty of local insurance agents who know the difference between the Spring Hill and Midtown neighborhoods. This is especially helpful before hurricane season when you need someone who understands Gulf Coast weather patterns and can explain your options.

Pros

  • Budget-friendly rates in Mobile

  • Strong local network of agents

  • High J.D. Power marks for customer satisfaction

Cons

  • No flood insurance

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Limited discounts available

USAA: Best company for military and veterans

9.4/10
880
$137/mo
$190/mo

Mobile has a significant veteran population (7.1% of Mobile County) and is home to the Aviation Training Center Coast Guard Base.[2] This military focus makes USAA a good option for many homeowners in Mobile.

Policies come standard with replacement cost coverage, which means no depreciation when you file a claim. Plus, USAA’s Home Protector option gives you 25% more coverage for repairs or rebuilding costs.

Pros

  • Protection tailored to military families

  • Top-rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

  • Replacement cost coverage is included in a standard policy

Cons

  • Available only to military members and their families

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • No in-person agents in the Mobile area

Cheapest home insurance companies in Mobile

State Farm is the cheapest home insurance company in Mobile, with average rates that undercut most competitors across town. But it’s not the only option. You’ll find home insurance premiums that fall below the city’s average from several insurers in the area.

The following insurers offer a solid starting point for your property coverage search, with average premiums based on Insurify data for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
State Farm$2,611
Encompass$3,665
USAA$4,863
Allstate$4,959

How much is home insurance in Mobile?

Homeowners in Mobile pay an average of $5,577 annually for homeowners insurance. Alabama ranks among the 10 most expensive states for coverage, according to Insurify data. 

The average cost of home insurance comes down to a few factors: how close you are to water, your home’s age, the coverage limits and deductible you choose, and which insurance company you pick. Comparing home insurance quotes can help bring down your annual costs.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Alabama

Home insurance costs in Alabama climb as your dwelling coverage increases. Dwelling coverage is the part of your policy that helps pay to repair or rebuild your house if it’s damaged, and it’s just one part of what your home policy covers.

It makes sense: The more your insurer might have to pay to rebuild your home, the more you’ll pay for coverage. The table below shows how different dwelling coverage amounts affect your Alabama home insurance costs.

Coverage Limit
Average Annual Premium
$100,000$2,166
$200,000$3,278
$300,000$4,317
$400,000$5,445
$500,000$6,544

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible — the amount of a claim that you’re responsible for paying — directly affects your homeowners insurance cost. A lower deductible means higher premiums, but your cost drops if you choose a higher amount.

It’s a balance between what you can afford out of pocket after damage occurs and what you’re willing to pay throughout the year for home coverage. The following table shows how your deductible amount for $300,000 in coverage can change your yearly costs.

Deductible Amount
Average Annual Premium
$500$5,674
$1,000$5,557

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Alabama

Different cities and even ZIP codes in Alabama can have vastly different home insurance rates. The variations have a lot to do with risk exposure. Areas like Daphne and Fairhope have higher quotes due to storm surge risks, while homes in northern cities face threats from Dixie Alley — Alabama’s tornado-prone region.[3]

Below, you’ll see how home insurance rates vary across Alabama cities, according to Insurify data. Rates are for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
Average Annual Premium
Auburn$2,774
Madison$2,912
Tuscaloosa$2,922
Mobile$5,577
Daphne$8,148
Fairhope$8,251

What to know about owning a home in Mobile

The real challenge of Mobile home ownership is weather protection. Mobile’s position on the Gulf Coast region makes it highly vulnerable to hurricanes and tropical storms. Depending on the type of homeowners insurance you have, your policy may cover wind damage. Read your policy carefully, as many companies require a separate and often hefty hurricane deductible.

The Strengthen Alabama Homes program might help you reduce the risk of wind damage. Operated by the Alabama Department of Insurance, it provides grants to make homes resistant to wind damage. For example, the program might require you to add hurricane straps or soffit bracing to your roof or to install rain-resistant vents or pressure-rated doors. You may also qualify for a tax credit for this mitigation work.

Since Mobile is one of America’s rainiest cities, it’s prone to serious flood risks from river flooding, storm surges, and flash floods. Understanding that standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage is critical. You’ll need separate flood insurance, either through the NFIP or a private company.

Mobile home insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about protecting your home and personal belongings in Mobile, here’s what you need to know about getting the right coverage.

  • In Mobile, home insurance averages around $5,577 annually. You may also need a separate flood insurance policy to help protect your home. Flood insurance costs roughly $825 per year for Alabama homeowners, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).[4]

  • State Farm typically offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in Mobile, with an average annual price of $2,611. Your rate will depend on the deductible you choose, your coverage amount, and your home’s location, age, and construction.

  • The average home insurance policy in Alabama costs $4,317 annually, based on $300,000 in coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Your costs depend on your city or even your ZIP code, due to factors like flood risk and local weather.

  • The 80% rule means your home must be insured for at least 80% of the cost to rebuild it completely. If you don’t have enough coverage, your insurance might not fully cover your claim, even for partial damage.[5]

Sources

  1. Alabama Department of Insurance. "What to Know About Named Storm Deductibles."
  2. U.S. Census Bureau. "Mobile County, Alabama, Populations and People."
  3. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign College of Agricultural, Consumer & Environmental Sciences. "All About Weather: Is Illinois part of a new tornado alley."
  4. Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Cost of Flood Insurance for Single-Family Homes under NFIP’s Pricing Approach."
  5. Alabama Department of Insurance. "Basic Coverages Available."
