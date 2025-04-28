How much is home insurance in Mobile?

Homeowners in Mobile pay an average of $5,577 annually for homeowners insurance. Alabama ranks among the 10 most expensive states for coverage, according to Insurify data.

The average cost of home insurance comes down to a few factors: how close you are to water, your home’s age, the coverage limits and deductible you choose, and which insurance company you pick. Comparing home insurance quotes can help bring down your annual costs.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Alabama

Home insurance costs in Alabama climb as your dwelling coverage increases. Dwelling coverage is the part of your policy that helps pay to repair or rebuild your house if it’s damaged, and it’s just one part of what your home policy covers.

It makes sense: The more your insurer might have to pay to rebuild your home, the more you’ll pay for coverage. The table below shows how different dwelling coverage amounts affect your Alabama home insurance costs.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $2,166 $200,000 $3,278 $300,000 $4,317 $400,000 $5,445 $500,000 $6,544

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your deductible — the amount of a claim that you’re responsible for paying — directly affects your homeowners insurance cost. A lower deductible means higher premiums, but your cost drops if you choose a higher amount.

It’s a balance between what you can afford out of pocket after damage occurs and what you’re willing to pay throughout the year for home coverage. The following table shows how your deductible amount for $300,000 in coverage can change your yearly costs.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $5,674 $1,000 $5,557

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Alabama

Different cities and even ZIP codes in Alabama can have vastly different home insurance rates. The variations have a lot to do with risk exposure. Areas like Daphne and Fairhope have higher quotes due to storm surge risks, while homes in northern cities face threats from Dixie Alley — Alabama’s tornado-prone region.[3]

Below, you’ll see how home insurance rates vary across Alabama cities, according to Insurify data. Rates are for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Auburn $2,774 Madison $2,912 Tuscaloosa $2,922 Mobile $5,577 Daphne $8,148 Fairhope $8,251