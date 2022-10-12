Dallas, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Dallas, TX Homeowners Insurance
Dallas, Texas, is one of the Lonestar State ’s major cities and home to over 1.8 million residents. It’s not just the Dallas Cowboys football team or the friendly neighbors that make Dallas the best city to live in. Living in Dallas, you get a suburban feel and an urban lifestyle, with plenty of restaurants, art, and nightlife. Living expenses in the Dallas – Fort Worth area are slightly higher than the national average. And finding the right place to live means entering one of the most competitive housing markets in the nation. When you’ve beat out the competition and found your home in Dallas, you must know how to protect it without breaking the bank. The best way to protect your home in Dallas, Texas? Homeowners insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Dallas
For homeowners in Dallas, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Dallas. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Dallas.
|Cheapest Companies
|Kemper
|$543
|Esurance
|$623
|Allstate
|$831
|Nationwide
|$839
|USAA
|$977
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Dallas
If you just bought a home, you know that your purchase was a significant financial investment. Home prices have risen over nine percent over the last year. And protecting your large investment with home insurance is the most crucial aspect of the home-buying process in Dallas, Texas. Homeowners insurance is not legally required, but your lender will likely require you to purchase it. And home insurance goes a long way toward helping protect your home against various risks.
The most significant risks that homeowners face? Theft, fires, vandalism, and natural disasters. These risks can happen anywhere. But the best homeowners insurance policy will offer protection on your home, personal belongings, and personal liability when these things happen. There are coverage levels for everyone in every corner of the United States. And the cost of homeowners insurance differs due to the type of home you own and the ZIP code you live in. You can start by bundling your auto and home insurance together in one policy. Many homeowners insurance companies offer bundling on most of their insurance products at a discount. If you don’t see a bundling offer when you buy your policy, ask your local agent.
Keep reading for a full guide on Dallas home insurance so you can get the best rates from the best home insurance companies.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Dallas by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Dallas area costs $2,525 annually, and the median home value is $$238,156.
Home prices are on the rise by almost three percent in Dallas. And the average cost of home insurance premiums in Dallas is higher than the national average. But other factors decide how much you pay on your home insurance policy, too. Property type, purchase price, and coverage levels will differ from your neighborhood friends. You have different needs and different opportunities to save. Having the best homeowners insurance policy means it’s just as unique as you are.
On top of that, insurance carriers all differ in pricing. Amica, Allstate, and State Farm differ from one another. Take a look at the cheapest average annual insurance premiums in Dallas by company below.
|$238,156
|$2,525
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Dallas by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Dallas for Home Insurance
Just as everything is bigger in Texas, annual home insurance costs in Dallas are higher than the national average.
Rates will differ when you compare other nearby Texas cities, like Fort Worth and San Antonio. And like cities and differing home prices, ZIP codes also differ in insurance premiums. That’s because they have specific risk variables. Your ZIP code may have a higher volume of insurance claims than a nearby ZIP code. Even your neighborhood could determine if you pay more or less on annual home insurance premiums.
Rates in Dallas can be relatively high compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Dallas
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
Natural Disasters and Dallas Homeowners Insurance
Natural disasters make protecting your home very important. Dallas residents are no strangers to natural disasters. Every year, Dallas faces the following natural disasters:
Drought
Earthquakes
Floods
Extreme heat
Thunderstorms
Tornadoes
Winter storms
Tropical storms
Windstorms
Common Dallas natural disasters, such as the above, may result in hail damage, wind damage, fires, and more. When a covered loss or any event happens in your area, the number of claims goes up. And when the claims volume goes up, home insurance premiums rise. How do you know you are protected under a covered loss? The standard home insurance policy covers your home’s structure and your personal belongings and gives you liability protection. If your home is damaged or destroyed by a covered event listed in your policy, your home insurance provider will pay for replacing and repairing your home. But a standard home insurance policy will not cover the costs of flood damage, routine wear and tear, or earthquake damage. It’s essential to purchase separate insurance products and additional coverage like earthquake insurance through your insurance provider.
Flood Insurance in Dallas
Flooding is not covered by a standard home insurance policy in Dallas. You will have to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ). Talk to your insurance agent about buying a separate flood insurance policy through the NFIP.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Dallas
Dallas residents love perusing the Dallas Arts District or taking photos of Big Tex at the Dallas State Fair. But it gives every Dallas resident peace of mind when they know the best homeowners insurance protects their homes while they’re away. What’s better? Finding the right price on Dallas home insurance at the same time.
Frequently Asked Questions
No, a standard home insurance policy does not include flooding. You will have to purchase a separate flood insurance policy at an additional cost. Talk to your insurance agent about a separate policy and pricing.
USAA is a leading home insurance company and has received the highest ratings available from A.M. Best. But you can only purchase insurance through USAA if you are military personnel, a veteran, or a family member of either. If you qualify, it may be worth buying through USAA.
With bundling, you can combine home insurance with auto insurance at a discount with one insurance provider. Bundling includes life insurance and renters insurance products, too. Talk to your insurance agent for more information and deals.
