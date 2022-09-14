>Seguros de Autos>West Virginia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Martinsburg, West Virginia (2024)

Martinsburg drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $35 per month.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Danny Smith
Editado porDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en West Virginia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $33/mes para solo responsabilidad y $54/mes para cobertura total en West Virginia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Situated in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Martinsburg is home to a historic downtown with a number of shops, restaurants, and housing options.[1] Martinsburg drivers pay an average of $137 per month for car insurance compared to the state average of $127. This may be due to the city’s dense population and higher-than-average crime rates.[2] 

When buying an auto insurance policy, always make sure to compare quotes from multiple companies.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, Erie, and USAA are the cheapest car insurance companies for Martinsburg drivers.

  • On average, Martinsburg residents pay $74 per month for liability insurance and $199 per month for full coverage. 

  • West Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the incident pays for the damages.[3]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Martinsburg

As you search for affordable auto insurance in Martinsburg, consider factors like your driving history, location, credit, and unique needs. State Farm, USAA, and Erie offer some of the best, most affordable policies for Martinsburg drivers.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$54$33Affordability
USAA4.5$65$40Active military, veterans, and their families
Erie4.4$65$40Young drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm is the most affordable car insurance company in Martinsburg, both for liability and full-coverage rates. It’s also one of the most reliable insurance companies in the industry, earning an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best and making the top 5 in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 Customer Satisfaction ranking.[4] [5]

Ventajas

  • Usage-based insurance program

  • Rental car and travel expense coverage

Contras

  • Must work with a local agent

  • No gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for active military, veterans, and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo

More than 1,400 veterans live in Martinsburg, based on a 2017–2021 U.S. Census Bureau estimate.[6] If you’re a military member, veteran, or a family member of either, you could lock in cheap premiums with USAA. It specifically serves the military community with car insurance and other financial products.

Ventajas

  • Multiple discounts advertised

  • High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]

Contras

  • Must be affiliated with the military to become a member

  • No gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for young drivers: Erie

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
870
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

Due to schools like Martinsburg High School and Blue Ridge Community and Technical College, Martinsburg is home to many students and young drivers. Erie offers a few discounts that can lower car insurance costs for teen drivers and students. These include a youthful driving discount and college student discount.

Ventajas

  • Rate Lock prevents premium increases

  • High customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power[4]

Contras

  • No usage-based insurance program

  • Must contact a local agent to file claims

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg

No matter your driving profile, you can find cheap car insurance in Martinsburg. Here are some tips to help you land affordable coverage:

  • Shop around. It’s a good idea to get quotes from at least three different car insurance companies. This way, you can compare rates, coverage levels, and customer satisfaction reviews to figure out the right coverage for your particular situation.

  • Look for discounts. Most car insurance companies offer a variety of discounts for policyholders who meet certain criteria, such as loyalty, safe driver, and anti-theft device discounts. Visit an insurance company’s website or reach out to a car insurance agent to learn about which discounts may apply to you.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your home insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, health insurance, or life insurance, you may be able to save money on your car insurance plan.

  • Consider usage-based insurance plans. If you drive only on occasion because you’re retired or work remotely, for example, you can lock in cheap car insurance through a pay-per-mile policy from a reputable auto insurer. You’ll only pay for the miles you drive.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Martinsburg, WV

Liability rates start at $35 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm

West Virginia law requires drivers to have liability car insurance. It pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s usually the cheapest auto insurance coverage you can get.

State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Martinsburg, at $35 per month. Here’s a look at car insurance companies with the lowest quotes for liability coverage in Martinsburg.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm35
Erie43
USAA43
GEICO64
Liberty Mutual73
Progressive77
Clearcover80
Nationwide80
Allstate90
Direct Auto90
Dairyland94
Midvale Home & Auto100
Foremost104
CSAA119
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Martinsburg: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes three types of coverage: liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It can be worth the extra monthly cost if you can’t pay for damages out of your own pocket. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to have a full-coverage policy.

Martinsburg residents can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with State Farm, with rates of $58 per month. The table below shows the most affordable auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
USAA70
Erie71
GEICO106
Progressive125
Nationwide133
State Auto146
Allstate147
Clearcover148
Liberty Mutual163
Midvale Home & Auto168
Direct Auto186
CSAA215
Foremost256
Dairyland257
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Martinsburg car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in West Virginia

West Virginia is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means a driver who is responsible for an accident must cover the damages and medical expenses of others, typically through their auto insurance company or out of pocket. Also, drivers must show proof of insurance, or they may face fines and other consequences.

Below, you’ll find the minimum liability insurance requirements in the Mountain State:[7]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage$25,000 per accident

Optional car insurance can save your finances and give you some extra protection in various situations. Here are several policies you might want to explore for greater protection as a Martinsburg driver:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage may come in handy after your car sustains damage in non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and severe weather events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage coverage can pay for some of the medical bills for you and your passengers after an accident, no matter who caused it.[8]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents on your driving record that can lead to higher car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies will consider you a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. Martinsburg residents with clean records usually lock in the lowest rates.

Here’s a look at the insurance companies with the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Martinsburg based on driving history.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm35484958
Erie43666566
USAA43606172
GEICO649090107
Liberty Mutual73110110122
Progressive77112113129
Clearcover80120133134
Nationwide80113114134
Allstate90126127150
Direct Auto90130131150
Dairyland94136135157
CSAA119173177199
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Shop for Car Insurance in Martinsburg, WV

Monthly rates start at $45 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age can play a big role in your car insurance rates. Because of their minimal experience on the road, teen drivers and young adults typically pay the most for car insurance policies.

Average premiums typically decrease around age 35 and increase again around age 70. This is due to physical and mental limitations senior drivers usually experience, like slower reflexes and poor vision.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance quotes for Martinsburg drivers by age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$371
20s$460
30s$429
40s$364
50s$272
60s$191
70s$143
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Martinsburg car insurance quotes by credit tier

Like most states, West Virginia allows car insurance companies to factor in your credit history when they underwrite your policy and determine your premium.[9] Drivers with good or excellent credit usually pay less than drivers with poor credit. The table below shows average premiums for Martinsburg drivers with different credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Martinsburg car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Martinsburg.

  • How much is car insurance in Martinsburg?

    The average cost of car insurance in Martinsburg is $137 per month.

    Martinsburg drivers pay $74 per month for liability coverage and $199 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact car insurance premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Martinsburg?

    State Farm offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Martinsburg, at $35 per month. Erie is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $43. The third-cheapest insurer, USAA, has a liability-only rate of $43 per month.

    Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your coverage needs.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Martinsburg?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Martinsburg, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include USAA and Erie.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. City of Martinsburg - West Virginia. "Experiences."
  2. Neighborhood Scout. "Martinsburg, WV."
  3. Nolo. "West Virginia Car Accident Lawsuit Filing Deadline, West Virginia Comparative Negligence Rule."
  4. Ambest.com. "AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and Certain Subsidiaries."
  5. Jdpower.com. "2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study."
  6. Census.gov. "U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts: Martinsburg city, West Virginia."
  7. West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner. "Automobile Mandatory Limits."
  8. III. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  9. West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner. "West Virginia Insurance Bulletin."
Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Más información
linkedin
Danny Smith
Editado porDanny SmithEscritor de seguros
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny SmithEscritor de seguros

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers