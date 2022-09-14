Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a good driving record can expect to pay the lowest car insurance premiums. So if you have a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, you can expect your insurance to go up. But by shopping around for different insurers, you may be able to save money on car insurance.

Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $186 to $255.

Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $186 to $255.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Excessive speed plays a role in roughly 20% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Because speeding often leads to accidents, receiving a ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up. And this violation can remain on your record for up to three years or more.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington is State Farm , with an average cost of $ 49 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 39 49 GEICO 42 54 Hugo 54 76 Mile Auto 54 77 Allstate 55 70 USAA 70 90 Safeco 81 113 Nationwide 92 119 Mercury 95 140 Progressive 98 131 Dairyland 105 139 Clearcover 107 148 Chubb 118 154 National General 122 158 Liberty Mutual 126 174 Elephant 128 166 Commonwealth Casualty 132 165 Direct Auto 134 177 21st Century 136 182 The General 149 198 GAINSCO 151 189 Bristol West 165 216 AssuranceAmerica 184 252 Infinity 191 252 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re found at fault for a car accident, your insurance premiums will likely increase. When you’re involved in a car accident, you have to file a claim with your insurance company. This makes you more expensive to insure, so you’ll have to pay higher monthly rates.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Arlington drivers with at-fault accidents on their records — $53 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 39 53 GEICO 42 58 Hugo 54 74 Mile Auto 54 83 Allstate 55 75 USAA 70 96 Safeco 81 121 Nationwide 92 127 Mercury 95 148 Progressive 98 139 Dairyland 105 147 Clearcover 107 174 Chubb 118 163 National General 122 170 Liberty Mutual 126 185 Elephant 128 177 Commonwealth Casualty 132 182 Direct Auto 134 190 21st Century 136 192 The General 149 211 GAINSCO 151 204 Bristol West 165 226 AssuranceAmerica 184 263 Infinity 191 252 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers lives, so it comes with harsh penalties. If you’re caught driving under the influence in Texas, you’ll receive a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re convicted, you could spend up to 180 days in jail and lose your driver’s license for up to a year.[3]

And if you have a DUI conviction, your insurance company could decide not to renew your policy. If it does keep you as a customer, you’ll pay much higher rates for car insurance.

A DUI can elevate your monthly insurance premium in Arlington from $186 to $318, on average. Drivers will find the cheapest rates after a DUI from State Farm, starting at $64 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance after a DUI: