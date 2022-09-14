Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.
Prior to joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative, and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as Credit Karma’s tax editor, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.
Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.
Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
Drivers in Arlington can expect to pay an average of $247 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $125 for liability-only coverage. Arlington’s rates are below the state average but higher than the national average of $158 per month.
Arlington is the third-largest city in North Texas,[1] which could contribute to its higher-than-average insurance rates. Since the city doesn’t offer public transportation, residents can’t avoid driving.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest auto insurance companies for Arlington residents.
Arlington’s location between the large, bustling cities of Dallas and Fort Worth likely contributes to the city’s car insurance rates.
Police reported 6,321 accidents in Arlington in 2022, 26 of which were fatal, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[2]
Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Arlington
The auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here are three of the best car insurance companies for Arlington drivers, the type of driver each one is best for, and their average quotes in Texas.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Young drivers
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Discounts
Mile Auto
3.5
$108
$53
Low-mileage drivers
4.5
JD Power
842
$39/mo
$65/mo
Young drivers are statistically much more likely to get into accidents than more mature drivers. In 2022, drivers younger than 25 accounted for more than half of all the accidents that occurred in Arlington.[2] Accident frequency can drive up the insurance costs for drivers younger than 25.
State Farm offers numerous discounts for young drivers. Good students can earn a 25% discount on their auto insurance, and the savings will last until they turn 25. Teen drivers can also earn a discount for completing an approved driver’s education course.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Offers rideshare insurance
Contras
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Not usually the cheapest option for drivers with violations
4.2
JD Power
835
Arlington’s average monthly car insurance costs are higher than the national average. But you can save money on auto insurance by taking advantage of car insurance discounts. And GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any other insurance company.
For example, you can earn a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle, like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and an anti-theft system. If you’ve remained accident-free for five years, you could save up to 22% on your auto insurance. And you may qualify for a discount based on where you work or certain memberships you belong to.
Ventajas
Good option for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Higher rates for drivers with DUIs
No rideshare insurance or new car replacement coverage available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Since Arlington doesn’t offer a mass transit system, most residents will need to own a car to get around. But if you work from home and spend very little time driving or are a senior who drives less frequently, you may benefit from pay-per-mile insurance like Mile Auto.
Mile Auto says low-mileage drivers can save 30% to 40% on their current insurance rates. Drivers pay a base rate and a per-mile cost every month. And the company doesn’t require you to use a tracking device in your car, so it’s a good option for drivers who are concerned about privacy.
Ventajas
Low-mileage drivers could save money
Verify monthly miles driven with a picture of your odometer
Contras
No discounts or bundling available
Only sells full coverage — liability only isn’t available
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Arlington
The best way to keep your insurance costs low is by maintaining a good driving record. Here are five other things you can do to find cheap car insurance in Arlington:
Choose a higher deductible. When you file a claim with your auto insurance company, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your coverage kicks in.Choosing a higher deductiblewill help you save money on your monthly premiums.
Get a liability-only policy. If you drive an older vehicle that’s paid off, it may make sense to drop your coverage to a liability-only policy. It’s a good idea to check Kelley Blue Book to see what your car is currently worth.
Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies consider credit scores when reviewing you for car insurance. Maintaining good credit can help you keep your insurance costs low.
Shop around. You should receive quotes from at least three different companies before choosing an auto insurance policy. Every company has slightly different criteria they look at, so shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Arlington: State Farm
If you cause a car accident, liability-only insurance will pay for damages to the other driver’s vehicle. It’ll also cover medical costs if they or their passengers are injured in the accident. However, liability insurance won’t pay for your hospital bills or damages to your vehicle.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a starting cost of $39 per month. The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for Arlington drivers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
39
GEICO
42
Hugo
54
Mile Auto
54
Allstate
55
USAA
70
Safeco
81
Nationwide
92
Mercury
95
Midvale Home & Auto
98
Progressive
98
Dairyland
105
Clearcover
107
Chubb
118
National General
122
Liberty Mutual
126
Elephant
128
Commonwealth Casualty
132
Direct Auto
134
21st Century
136
The General
149
GAINSCO
151
Bristol West
165
State Auto
177
AssuranceAmerica
184
Infinity
191
Foremost
218
Hallmark
230
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arlington: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes your state’s required amount of liability coverage, plus comprehensive and collision. Full coverage provides more robust protection than a liability-only policy.
Collision coverage can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, no matter who caused the crash. It can also pay damages if you collide with an object other than a vehicle, such as a telephone pole or fence.
If an event other than a collision causes damage to your car — for example, vandalism or a fire — comprehensive coverage can help pay to repair or replace your car.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a cost of $65 per month. If you’re looking for affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Arlington, you might consider the following insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
65
GEICO
71
Allstate
91
Mile Auto
107
USAA
115
Clearcover
142
Hugo
146
Mercury
151
Travelers
162
Nationwide
165
Progressive
174
Midvale Home & Auto
175
Safeco
175
Chubb
196
Elephant
209
21st Century
226
AssuranceAmerica
239
Liberty Mutual
259
Direct Auto
265
Dairyland
266
National General
270
Infinity
292
The General
300
Bristol West
311
State Auto
324
GAINSCO
327
Commonwealth Casualty
340
Foremost
439
Hallmark
457
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Here are the minimum coverage requirements for car insurance, according to Texas state law:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
For many drivers, liability-only insurance won’t be enough coverage, so here are some additional coverage options you can consider:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a car accident.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged by something other than a car accident.
In addition to paying for your and your passengers’ medical bills,PIP coveragewill pay for any lost wages resulting from the accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This coverage will kick in if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers with a good driving record can expect to pay the lowest car insurance premiums. So if you have a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, you can expect your insurance to go up. But by shopping around for different insurers, you may be able to save money on car insurance.
Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $186 to $255.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Excessive speed plays a role in roughly 20% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Because speeding often leads to accidents, receiving a ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up. And this violation can remain on your record for up to three years or more.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington is State Farm, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
39
49
GEICO
42
54
Hugo
54
76
Mile Auto
54
77
Allstate
55
70
USAA
70
90
Safeco
81
113
Nationwide
92
119
Mercury
95
140
Progressive
98
131
Dairyland
105
139
Clearcover
107
148
Chubb
118
154
National General
122
158
Liberty Mutual
126
174
Elephant
128
166
Commonwealth Casualty
132
165
Direct Auto
134
177
21st Century
136
182
The General
149
198
GAINSCO
151
189
Bristol West
165
216
AssuranceAmerica
184
252
Infinity
191
252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you’re found at fault for a car accident, your insurance premiums will likely increase. When you’re involved in a car accident, you have to file a claim with your insurance company. This makes you more expensive to insure, so you’ll have to pay higher monthly rates.
State Farm has the cheapest rates for Arlington drivers with at-fault accidents on their records — $53 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
39
53
GEICO
42
58
Hugo
54
74
Mile Auto
54
83
Allstate
55
75
USAA
70
96
Safeco
81
121
Nationwide
92
127
Mercury
95
148
Progressive
98
139
Dairyland
105
147
Clearcover
107
174
Chubb
118
163
National General
122
170
Liberty Mutual
126
185
Elephant
128
177
Commonwealth Casualty
132
182
Direct Auto
134
190
21st Century
136
192
The General
149
211
GAINSCO
151
204
Bristol West
165
226
AssuranceAmerica
184
263
Infinity
191
252
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers lives, so it comes with harsh penalties. If you’re caught driving under the influence in Texas, you’ll receive a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re convicted, you could spend up to 180 days in jail and lose your driver’s license for up to a year.[3]
And if you have a DUI conviction, your insurance company could decide not to renew your policy. If it does keep you as a customer, you’ll pay much higher rates for car insurance.
A DUI can elevate your monthly insurance premium in Arlington from $186 to $318, on average. Drivers will find the cheapest rates after a DUI from State Farm, starting at $64 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance after a DUI:
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
39
64
GEICO
42
68
Hugo
54
81
Mile Auto
54
91
Allstate
55
90
USAA
70
114
Safeco
81
132
Nationwide
92
150
Mercury
95
159
Progressive
98
160
Dairyland
105
171
Clearcover
107
174
Chubb
118
192
National General
122
199
Liberty Mutual
126
205
Elephant
128
209
Commonwealth Casualty
132
193
Direct Auto
134
218
21st Century
136
222
The General
149
243
GAINSCO
151
246
Bristol West
165
269
AssuranceAmerica
184
300
Infinity
191
311
Foremost
218
355
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Most people will see their insurance rates decrease starting at age 35, but they’ll start to increase again around age 75. This is because accident frequency and severity increase for senior drivers.
In Arlington, car insurance for seniors costs an overall average of $133 per month. The cheapest monthly rate senior drivers will find in the city is $28 from State Farm. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for seniors in Arlington:
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
28
47
GEICO
31
52
Mile Auto
38
76
Allstate
41
68
USAA
52
86
Nationwide
64
115
Safeco
64
139
Progressive
65
116
Mercury
72
115
Dairyland
79
201
Chubb
80
133
National General
92
204
Clearcover
94
124
Elephant
94
153
21st Century
95
158
Direct Auto
96
190
Liberty Mutual
96
198
Commonwealth Casualty
97
250
The General
114
229
GAINSCO
116
251
Bristol West
123
233
AssuranceAmerica
127
165
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenage drivers pay some of the highest rates for auto insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate that’s nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[4]
Fortunately, young drivers have ways to save money on auto insurance. For example, you can stay on an insurance plan with your family, purchase a safer vehicle, and qualify for a good student discount.
Teen car insurance costs Arlington drivers an overall average of $317 per month. But young drivers may find lower rates from State Farm, which has rates as low as $65 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for teenage drivers:
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
65
110
State Farm
65
109
Allstate
95
157
Hugo
96
259
Mile Auto
102
203
USAA
113
186
Safeco
142
307
Nationwide
154
277
Dairyland
167
423
Mercury
171
272
Progressive
173
307
Clearcover
187
249
Elephant
207
339
Liberty Mutual
208
428
Chubb
214
356
21st Century
223
370
Commonwealth Casualty
227
584
National General
228
504
The General
233
470
Direct Auto
240
474
GAINSCO
265
575
Bristol West
269
507
Infinity
315
481
AssuranceAmerica
347
451
Foremost
382
769
Arlington car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider credit history when determining your auto insurance rates. Insurance companies use credit information to generate a credit-based insurance score intended to predict how likely you are to file a claim. Generally, people with good credit pay lower car insurance rates than people with poor credit do.
Is car insurance more expensive in Arlington?
Arlington residents pay an average of $186 per month for car insurance, which is above the national average. However, it falls right in the middle when compared to other Texas cities. And it’s less expensive than cities like Beaumont, Dallas, and Plano.
More cities in Texas
Your location also influences your car insurance rates, and you could pay more or less for insurance depending on your ZIP code. Here’s how Arlington’s average monthly car insurance rates compare to other popular cities in Texas:
Arlington car insurance FAQs
While Arlington car insurance is cheap compared to other locations in the Lone Star State and the overall Texas average, it still makes sense to look for the best deal you can find. To help you get started, here are some answers to commonly asked questions about Texas and Arlington car insurance.
How much is car insurance in Arlington, Texas?
On average, car insurance costs $247 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability-only insurance. But the premium you actually get will depend on many other factors besides location, including your driving history, age, gender, and credit.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Arlington?
State Farm offers the lowest car insurance rates in Arlington, starting at $39 for liability-only coverage. Arlington drivers can also find cheap rates from GEICO and Hugo, which have liability rates as low as $42 and $54, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Arlington?
Many top insurers offer coverage in Arlington, but State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto emerge as among the best car insurance companies for drivers. Both State Farm and GEICO have IQ Scores above four (out of a possible five) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto�’s pay-per-mile model is an especially good choice for Arlington drivers with shorter commutes, people who work from home, and seniors who don’t drive much.
How much is car insurance in Texas per month?
Because the state is exposed to several types of severe weather and has several large cities with significant traffic, car insurance rates in Texas tend to be higher than in other states — and higher than the national average overall. Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $250 for Texans, and liability-only insurance averages $119 per month.
What’s the bare-minimum insurance required in Texas?
Texans must carry at least $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage. Additionally, all car insurance policies in Texas include personal injury protection, but you can opt out of the coverage in writing.
Keep in mind that insurance professionals commonly recommend purchasing more than a state’s minimum required coverage amounts. Higher liability limits and full coverage offer greater financial protection. For example, if you cause an accident that leaves the other driver with $60,000 in medical bills that you’re responsible for, Texas minimum coverage will only pay half that amount. You’ll be on the hook for the other $30,000.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.