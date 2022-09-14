>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Arlington, Texas (2024)

Arlington drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $39 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Drivers in Arlington can expect to pay an average of $247 per month for full-coverage auto insurance and $125 for liability-only coverage. Arlington’s rates are below the state average but higher than the national average of $158 per month.

Arlington is the third-largest city in North Texas,[1] which could contribute to its higher-than-average insurance rates. Since the city doesn’t offer public transportation, residents can’t avoid driving.

Texas requires all drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies to find the best rate on car insurance.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest auto insurance companies for Arlington residents.

  • Arlington’s location between the large, bustling cities of Dallas and Fort Worth likely contributes to the city’s car insurance rates.

  • Police reported 6,321 accidents in Arlington in 2022, 26 of which were fatal, according to Texas Department of Transportation data.[2]

Best and cheapest car insurance companies in Arlington

The auto insurance company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here are three of the best car insurance companies for Arlington drivers, the type of driver each one is best for, and their average quotes in Texas.

State Farm4.5$64$38Young drivers
GEICO4.2$69$42Discounts
Mile Auto3.5$108$53Low-mileage drivers
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Young drivers are statistically much more likely to get into accidents than more mature drivers. In 2022, drivers younger than 25 accounted for more than half of all the accidents that occurred in Arlington.[2] Accident frequency can drive up the insurance costs for drivers younger than 25.

State Farm offers numerous discounts for young drivers. Good students can earn a 25% discount on their auto insurance, and the savings will last until they turn 25. Teen drivers can also earn a discount for completing an approved driver’s education course.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Offers rideshare insurance

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

  • Not usually the cheapest option for drivers with violations

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Arlington’s average monthly car insurance costs are higher than the national average. But you can save money on auto insurance by taking advantage of car insurance discounts. And GEICO offers more discounts than nearly any other insurance company.

For example, you can earn a discount for having certain safety features in your vehicle, like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and an anti-theft system. If you’ve remained accident-free for five years, you could save up to 22% on your auto insurance. And you may qualify for a discount based on where you work or certain memberships you belong to.

Ventajas

  • Good option for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • Higher rates for drivers with DUIs

  • No rideshare insurance or new car replacement coverage available

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Since Arlington doesn’t offer a mass transit system, most residents will need to own a car to get around. But if you work from home and spend very little time driving or are a senior who drives less frequently, you may benefit from pay-per-mile insurance like Mile Auto.

Mile Auto says low-mileage drivers can save 30% to 40% on their current insurance rates. Drivers pay a base rate and a per-mile cost every month. And the company doesn’t require you to use a tracking device in your car, so it’s a good option for drivers who are concerned about privacy.

Ventajas

  • Low-mileage drivers could save money

  • Verify monthly miles driven with a picture of your odometer

Contras

  • No discounts or bundling available

  • Only sells full coverage — liability only isn’t available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Arlington

The best way to keep your insurance costs low is by maintaining a good driving record. Here are five other things you can do to find cheap car insurance in Arlington:

  • Choose a higher deductible. When you file a claim with your auto insurance company, you’ll pay an out-of-pocket deductible before your coverage kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible will help you save money on your monthly premiums.

  • Get a liability-only policy. If you drive an older vehicle that’s paid off, it may make sense to drop your coverage to a liability-only policy. It’s a good idea to check Kelley Blue Book to see what your car is currently worth.

  • Bundle your policies. Most insurers give you a discount for purchasing multiple insurance policies from them. For example, you could earn a discount for bundling your auto insurance and home insurance together.

  • Maintain a good credit score. Most insurance companies consider credit scores when reviewing you for car insurance. Maintaining good credit can help you keep your insurance costs low.

  • Shop around. You should receive quotes from at least three different companies before choosing an auto insurance policy. Every company has slightly different criteria they look at, so shopping around is the best way to find cheap car insurance.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Arlington: State Farm

If you cause a car accident, liability-only insurance will pay for damages to the other driver’s vehicle. It’ll also cover medical costs if they or their passengers are injured in the accident. However, liability insurance won’t pay for your hospital bills or damages to your vehicle.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a starting cost of $39 per month. The following table outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for Arlington drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm39
GEICO42
Hugo54
Mile Auto54
Allstate55
USAA70
Safeco81
Nationwide92
Mercury95
Midvale Home & Auto98
Progressive98
Dairyland105
Clearcover107
Chubb118
National General122
Liberty Mutual126
Elephant128
Commonwealth Casualty132
Direct Auto134
21st Century136
The General149
GAINSCO151
Bristol West165
State Auto177
AssuranceAmerica184
Infinity191
Foremost218
Hallmark230
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Arlington: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance includes your state’s required amount of liability coverage, plus comprehensive and collision. Full coverage provides more robust protection than a liability-only policy.

Collision coverage can help pay to repair or replace your vehicle after an accident, no matter who caused the crash. It can also pay damages if you collide with an object other than a vehicle, such as a telephone pole or fence.

If an event other than a collision causes damage to your car — for example, vandalism or a fire — comprehensive coverage can help pay to repair or replace your car.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Arlington is State Farm, with a cost of $65 per month. If you’re looking for affordable full-coverage auto insurance in Arlington, you might consider the following insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm65
GEICO71
Allstate91
Mile Auto107
USAA115
Clearcover142
Hugo146
Mercury151
Travelers162
Nationwide165
Progressive174
Midvale Home & Auto175
Safeco175
Chubb196
Elephant209
21st Century226
AssuranceAmerica239
Liberty Mutual259
Direct Auto265
Dairyland266
National General270
Infinity292
The General300
Bristol West311
State Auto324
GAINSCO327
Commonwealth Casualty340
Foremost439
Hallmark457
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Here are the minimum coverage requirements for car insurance, according to Texas state law:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000

For many drivers, liability-only insurance won’t be enough coverage, so here are some additional coverage options you can consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if it’s stolen or damaged by something other than a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage will cover your medical bills resulting from a car accident, or while walking or biking.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    In addition to paying for your and your passengers’ medical bills, PIP coverage will pay for any lost wages resulting from the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    This coverage will kick in if you’re in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured motorist.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers with a good driving record can expect to pay the lowest car insurance premiums. So if you have a history of speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents, you can expect your insurance to go up. But by shopping around for different insurers, you may be able to save money on car insurance.

Overall, having an incident on your motor vehicle record in Arlington can push your monthly car insurance premium from $186 to $255.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Excessive speed plays a role in roughly 20% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Because speeding often leads to accidents, receiving a ticket will cause your insurance rates to go up. And this violation can remain on your record for up to three years or more.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Arlington is State Farm, with an average cost of $49 per month. Here’s what you can expect to pay for auto insurance with a speeding ticket compared to a clean driving record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3949
GEICO4254
Hugo5476
Mile Auto5477
Allstate5570
USAA7090
Safeco81113
Nationwide92119
Mercury95140
Progressive98131
Dairyland105139
Clearcover107148
Chubb118154
National General122158
Liberty Mutual126174
Elephant128166
Commonwealth Casualty132165
Direct Auto134177
21st Century136182
The General149198
GAINSCO151189
Bristol West165216
AssuranceAmerica184252
Infinity191252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re found at fault for a car accident, your insurance premiums will likely increase. When you’re involved in a car accident, you have to file a claim with your insurance company. This makes you more expensive to insure, so you’ll have to pay higher monthly rates.

State Farm has the cheapest rates for Arlington drivers with at-fault accidents on their records — $53 per month for liability-only coverage. The data below outlines the average cost of auto insurance if you’re in an accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3953
GEICO4258
Hugo5474
Mile Auto5483
Allstate5575
USAA7096
Safeco81121
Nationwide92127
Mercury95148
Progressive98139
Dairyland105147
Clearcover107174
Chubb118163
National General122170
Liberty Mutual126185
Elephant128177
Commonwealth Casualty132182
Direct Auto134190
21st Century136192
The General149211
GAINSCO151204
Bristol West165226
AssuranceAmerica184263
Infinity191252
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs endangers lives, so it comes with harsh penalties. If you’re caught driving under the influence in Texas, you’ll receive a fine of up to $2,000. If you’re convicted, you could spend up to 180 days in jail and lose your driver’s license for up to a year.[3]

And if you have a DUI conviction, your insurance company could decide not to renew your policy. If it does keep you as a customer, you’ll pay much higher rates for car insurance.

A DUI can elevate your monthly insurance premium in Arlington from $186 to $318, on average. Drivers will find the cheapest rates after a DUI from State Farm, starting at $64 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for insurance after a DUI:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3964
GEICO4268
Hugo5481
Mile Auto5491
Allstate5590
USAA70114
Safeco81132
Nationwide92150
Mercury95159
Progressive98160
Dairyland105171
Clearcover107174
Chubb118192
National General122199
Liberty Mutual126205
Elephant128209
Commonwealth Casualty132193
Direct Auto134218
21st Century136222
The General149243
GAINSCO151246
Bristol West165269
AssuranceAmerica184300
Infinity191311
Foremost218355
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Most people will see their insurance rates decrease starting at age 35, but they’ll start to increase again around age 75. This is because accident frequency and severity increase for senior drivers.

In Arlington, car insurance for seniors costs an overall average of $133 per month. The cheapest monthly rate senior drivers will find in the city is $28 from State Farm. The table below shows the cheapest auto insurance companies for seniors in Arlington:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2847
GEICO3152
Mile Auto3876
Allstate4168
USAA5286
Nationwide64115
Safeco64139
Progressive65116
Mercury72115
Dairyland79201
Chubb80133
National General92204
Clearcover94124
Elephant94153
21st Century95158
Direct Auto96190
Liberty Mutual96198
Commonwealth Casualty97250
The General114229
GAINSCO116251
Bristol West123233
AssuranceAmerica127165
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenage drivers pay some of the highest rates for auto insurance due to their lack of experience behind the wheel. Teen drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have a fatal crash rate that’s nearly three times as high as drivers older than 20.[4]

Fortunately, young drivers have ways to save money on auto insurance. For example, you can stay on an insurance plan with your family, purchase a safer vehicle, and qualify for a good student discount.

Teen car insurance costs Arlington drivers an overall average of $317 per month. But young drivers may find lower rates from State Farm, which has rates as low as $65 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest coverage options for teenage drivers:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO65110
State Farm65109
Allstate95157
Hugo96259
Mile Auto102203
USAA113186
Safeco142307
Nationwide154277
Dairyland167423
Mercury171272
Progressive173307
Clearcover187249
Elephant207339
Liberty Mutual208428
Chubb214356
21st Century223370
Commonwealth Casualty227584
National General228504
The General233470
Direct Auto240474
GAINSCO265575
Bristol West269507
Infinity315481
AssuranceAmerica347451
Foremost382769
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Arlington car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas is one of many states that allow insurance companies to consider credit history when determining your auto insurance rates. Insurance companies use credit information to generate a credit-based insurance score intended to predict how likely you are to file a claim. Generally, people with good credit pay lower car insurance rates than people with poor credit do.

As you can see in the following chart, you’ll receive the lowest rates for insurance if you have an excellent or good credit score versus a poor credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Arlington?

Arlington residents pay an average of $186 per month for car insurance, which is above the national average. However, it falls right in the middle when compared to other Texas cities. And it’s less expensive than cities like Beaumont, Dallas, and Plano.

More cities in Texas

Your location also influences your car insurance rates, and you could pay more or less for insurance depending on your ZIP code. Here’s how Arlington’s average monthly car insurance rates compare to other popular cities in Texas:

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Abilene$207$93
Amarillo$242$105
Austin$235$129
Corpus Christi$230$122
Dallas$279$138
El Paso$220$92
Galveston$239$123
Houston$315$170
Lubbock$238$108
San Antonio$244$125
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Arlington car insurance FAQs

While Arlington car insurance is cheap compared to other locations in the Lone Star State and the overall Texas average, it still makes sense to look for the best deal you can find. To help you get started, here are some answers to commonly asked questions about Texas and Arlington car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Arlington, Texas?

    On average, car insurance costs $247 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability-only insurance. But the premium you actually get will depend on many other factors besides location, including your driving history, age, gender, and credit.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Arlington?

    State Farm offers the lowest car insurance rates in Arlington, starting at $39 for liability-only coverage. Arlington drivers can also find cheap rates from GEICO and Hugo, which have liability rates as low as $42 and $54, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Arlington?

    Many top insurers offer coverage in Arlington, but State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto emerge as among the best car insurance companies for drivers. Both State Farm and GEICO have IQ Scores above four (out of a possible five) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. Mile Auto’s pay-per-mile model is an especially good choice for Arlington drivers with shorter commutes, people who work from home, and seniors who don’t drive much.

  • How much is car insurance in Texas per month?

    Because the state is exposed to several types of severe weather and has several large cities with significant traffic, car insurance rates in Texas tend to be higher than in other states — and higher than the national average overall. Full-coverage car insurance costs a monthly average of $250 for Texans, and liability-only insurance averages $119 per month.

  • What’s the bare-minimum insurance required in Texas?

    Texans must carry at least $30,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, up to a total of $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage. Additionally, all car insurance policies in Texas include personal injury protection, but you can opt out of the coverage in writing.

    Keep in mind that insurance professionals commonly recommend purchasing more than a state’s minimum required coverage amounts. Higher liability limits and full coverage offer greater financial protection. For example, if you cause an accident that leaves the other driver with $60,000 in medical bills that you’re responsible for, Texas minimum coverage will only pay half that amount. You’ll be on the hook for the other $30,000.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce. "Greater Arlington Community Profile."
  2. Texas Department of Transportation. "Crash Records Information System."
  3. Texas Department of Transportation. "Impaired driving and penalties - DUI/DWI."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Driver and Passenger Safety."

