Cheapest Auto Insurance in Rapid City, South Dakota (2024)

Rapid City drivers can find the cheapest car insurance rates from Safeco. The insurer’s liability rates start at just $47 per month.

Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.

25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en South Dakota

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $99/mes para cobertura total en South Dakota.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Rapid City drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance, slightly higher than the state average of $118. As the second most populated city in South Dakota, it’s not surprising that insurance premiums are a little higher.[1] Also, Rapid City is only a 30-minute drive from Mount Rushmore, which attracts some additional tourist traffic to the area.

Population density and location are both factors that can influence the cost of car insurance. While Rapid City residents have to pay a little more than the state average, it’s still much less than the national average of $158. Regardless, you should always compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Datos Breves

  • Rapid City residents pay an average of $66 per month for liability coverage and $177 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

  • In Rapid City, car insurance companies can use your credit history to help determine your premiums.

  • The average monthly cost of car insurance in Rapid City is cheaper than the national average.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Rapid City

A variety of factors affect the cost of car insurance, including age, gender, location, and even your credit history. Insurance companies vary in how they apply these factors to calculate your monthly premium. This is why it’s important to compare multiple car insurance companies before making a choice. The auto insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your insurance needs and budget.

Safeco3.8$124$47Affordability
Dairyland3.3$190$66Non-standard insurance
AAA3.5$161$81AAA members
Best insurer for affordability: Safeco

3.8
Safeco has been in business for 100 years, offering customers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company offers a wide array of standard coverages, such as medical payments and property damage, at competitive rates.

It also provides various optional coverages, including collision, comprehensive, new-vehicle replacement, and rental car reimbursement. Drivers who remain claims-free over a six-month review period are eligible for cash back. To get a quote, you must contact an independent Safeco insurance agent.

Ventajas

  • Cash back for customers who remain claims-free

  • Wide array of optional car insurance coverages

Contras

  • Customer reviews suggest room for improvement

  • Not as many discounts as other insurers

Gary - April 13, 2024
Verified

Excellent

A very good auto insurance company.
Tammy - April 8, 2024
Verified

Bad

The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.

Best insurer for non-standard insurance: Dairyland

3.3
Dairyland got its start in 1953 in Wisconsin. The company offers auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, off-road insurance, and more. It also offers non-standard coverage for drivers with previous incidents, such as DUI insurance, as well as specialized insurance options, such as non-owner coverage. With Dairyland, you can get a quote online or reach out to an independent insurance agent.

Ventajas

  • Offers coverage to drivers who may not be able to get it elsewhere

  • Many positive customer reviews

Contras

  • Tends to have higher rates than its competitors

  • More complaints than expected with the NAIC[2]

Laura - April 15, 2024
Verified

Ok

Very good
Michael - April 13, 2024
Verified

Avoid Dairyland Insurance

Consider going somewhere other than Dairyland. Their demands for insurance coverage are outrageous.
Melvin - April 11, 2024
Verified

Expensive Rates!

I'm not a policy holder, but my partner/spouse is a policy holder with Dairyland. I think the way they handle their financial end of things, particularly with monthly billing, could be improved. They don't seem to be very savvy in helping their customers save money on their policies. I know there are other car insurance companies out there that offer much lower monthly rates. Additionally, this company doesn't seem to comply very well with reporting to the DMV, as we keep receiving letters threatening to suspend our driver's license if we don't pay the premiums. However, we have been paying, as reflected in our bank statements. I believe Dairyland needs to listen more to their customers' needs and be clearer in their policy motives.

Best insurer for AAA members: AAA

The American Automobile Association (AAA) has been serving its members for more than 100 years. The company was originally founded in 1900 in Southern California and known as The Automobile Club. Since this time, the company has expanded to include more than 7 million members.

AAA offers a range of insurance options, including auto, homeowners, travel, life insurance, business insurance, and more. You can also take advantage of a range of discounts, including multi-vehicle, alumni associations, and loyalty discounts.

Ventajas

  • Rated A+ by AM Best[3]

  • Complimentary roadside assistance coverage

Contras

  • Must buy an AAA membership

  • Coverage options vary based on location

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Rapid City, South Dakota

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Rapid City

The price of car insurance can vary widely between auto insurance companies. Some of the factors used to calculate the cost of insurance include your age, gender, ZIP code, marital status, vehicle type, and driving record.

If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Rapid City, South Dakota, consider the following tips:

  • Compare multiple insurers. Since insurers offer different insurance products at different rates, comparing information from multiple insurers can help you find the lowest-cost car insurance.

  • Keep a clean driving record. Generally, the cleaner your record, the cheaper your premium.

  • Bundle insurance policies. Many insurers offer discounts if you bundle your car insurance with other policies, like home insurance.

  • Look for other discounts. Many car insurance companies offer discounts that can help lower your monthly premiums. For instance, some insurers offer good student discounts for young drivers who maintain good grades in school.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Rapid City: Safeco

Nearly every state requires drivers to carry liability insurance coverage. Liability coverage includes bodily injury and property damage liability. If you cause an accident, bodily injury liability covers costs associated with the injury or death of the other driver. Property damage liability covers any damage you cause to another car or other types of property, such as a fence or building. Liability insurance doesn’t cover your medical expenses or damages to your vehicle. 

Safeco offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Rapid City, at $47 per month. The following table highlights cheap car insurance in Rapid City for liability-only coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$47
Midvale Home & Auto$55
Dairyland$66
Bristol West$80
AAA$81
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rapid City: Midvale Home & Auto

Full-coverage car insurance provides more protection for you. While liability coverage helps cover the costs of the other driver if you cause an accident, full coverage insurance helps protect your vehicle too. A full-coverage policy typically includes collision and comprehensive insurance.

Collision coverage provides reimbursement for damages to your vehicle if you get in a collision or hit a tree. Comprehensive coverage helps protect you against theft and damages from something other than an accident. For instance, it provides coverage if your car is destroyed in a fire.

Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with Midvale Home & Auto, with rates of $118 per month. The table below lists the insurance companies with the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Rapid City.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$118
Safeco$124
AAA$161
Dairyland$190
Bristol West$213
Car insurance requirements in South Dakota

Most auto liability insurance policies in South Dakota include three parts:

  • Bodily injury liability: It covers the other driver’s medical expenses and lost wages if they sustain injuries in an accident that you cause.

  • Property damage liability: This pays for damages that you cause to someone’s property. For instance, it pays if you hit another car or a fence.

  • Uninsured motorist coverage: This covers you if you’re injured in a hit-and-run accident or in an accident with a driver who doesn’t have liability insurance. It’s kind of like buying liability insurance for yourself.[4]

The following table lists the minimum liability coverage required in South Dakota:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Drivers in the state of South Dakota can also purchase optional insurance, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for physical damage to your vehicle if you’re in an accident with another car or object, such as a fence or tree.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from most other losses that aren’t a collision. For instance, damage from theft, flood, vandalism, hail, falling objects, and glass breakage has coverage under a comprehensive policy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payment insurance covers the medical and funeral costs for you and others injured or killed in an accident while in your vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, and at-fault accidents. If you have serious incidents on your driving record, you can expect to pay more for insurance than someone with a clean record. Incidents on your driving record signal to insurers that you’re a higher risk.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
Dairyland659596111
CSAA77112118132
Bristol West79114115135
Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenage drivers pay some of the highest car insurance rates due to their increased risk for accidents and other incidents. Crash rates for teen drivers are nearly four times the rates for drivers 20 years and older per mile driven.[5]

Costs tend to decrease around age 35 and stay consistent until around age 70. As drivers reach age 70 and older, common health conditions can start to influence their driving skills.[6] The following table provides average monthly quotes for drivers in different age categories.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$316
20s$392
30s$365
40s$310
50s$231
60s$163
70s$122
Rapid City car insurance quotes by credit tier

In the state of South Dakota, car insurers are allowed to consider your credit history when determining the cost of your premiums. Having excellent or good credit can help drivers get lower premiums than drivers with poor credit. The table below lists the average car insurance quotes by credit tier for Rapid City, South Dakota.

Rapid City car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Rapid City.

  • How much is car insurance in Rapid City?

    The average cost of car insurance in Rapid City is $122 per month. Rapid City drivers pay $66 per month for liability coverage and $177 for full-coverage car insurance, on average. Your exact auto insurance premium will depend on your driving record, age, credit history, and other factors.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Rapid City?

    Safeco offers the cheapest liability car insurance in Rapid City, at $47 per month. Midvale Home & Auto is the second-cheapest insurer in the city, with a rate of $55. The third-cheapest insurer, Dairyland, has a liability-only rate of $66 per month. Comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies is the best way to find cheap car insurance.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Rapid City?

    Safeco is the best car insurance company in Rapid City, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 3.8 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), and high customer satisfaction ratings. Other top insurers include Dairyland and AAA.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. South Dakota Demographics. "South Dakota Cities by Population."
  2. Naic.org. "Consumer Insurance Refined Search Results."
  3. Aaa.com. "A.M. Best Reaffirms CSAA Insurance Group's A+ Rating."
  4. South Dakota Division of Insurance. "Understanding Your Auto Insurance Policy."
  5. IIHS. "Teenagers."
  6. National Institute on Aging. "Safe Driving for Older Adults."
