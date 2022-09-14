Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record — most commonly a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) — can affect your ability to get affordable coverage. These infractions typically result in an increase in your car insurance rates, though it may take more than one speeding ticket to see a big effect.[3]

While many insurers will charge you higher rates after these incidents, you can still find affordable coverage from some companies. Some even specialize in offering coverage to higher-risk drivers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Having multiple speeding tickets on your record indicates you have a history of risky driving, and it’s only a question of when you need to file a claim. Speeding was a contributing factor in about a third of car crash deaths in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4]

Providence drivers pay on average $253 per month for liability coverage and $372 per month for full coverage after a ticket.

But, you can likely find a cheaper rate from one of the carriers below.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage USAA 144 195 Safeco 151 279 State Farm 182 247 Liberty Mutual 185 382 GEICO 281 382 Progressive 293 398 Nationwide 331 447 Travelers 353 495 Allstate 449 606

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

An at-fault accident on your record shows insurers that you’re more likely to get into an accident again in the future. Your rates will likely increase, and you may find more frequent rejections from insurance companies when you do shop around for rates.

Providence drivers pay on average $225 per month for liability coverage and $331 per month for full coverage after an accident.

Below are the most affordable insurers in Providence for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Insurance Company Liability Only Full Coverage USAA 141 190 Safeco 149 274 State Farm 177 241 Liberty Mutual 180 373 GEICO 274 372 Progressive 285 387 Nationwide 322 435 Travelers 342 480 Allstate 438 591

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the most serious offenses you can commit behind the wheel. Not only will your insurance rates skyrocket, but many insurers may even decline to offer you coverage at all. Even so, you can still find a few insurers that will cover you.

On average, Providence drivers with a DUI pay $260 per month for liability coverage and $383 per month for full coverage.

