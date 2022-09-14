Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Providence drivers pay an average of $218 per month for car insurance, compared to Rhode Island’s average monthly rate of $163. You’ll pay $176 per month for liability coverage and $259 for full coverage.
The best way to find affordable coverage is to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers. Each company has a different formula to calculate your rates, and by getting rates from several insurers, you can cast a wider net to find the best coverage for you in Providence.
Datos Breves
Rhode Island is an at-fault state for car insurance.
Insurers in Providence can use your credit score when determining your premium.
Rhode Island has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the country.
Best car insurance companies in Providence
While the cheapest car insurance company below might seem like the best choice, it’s not always the right fit for every driver. Your unique rates will depend on various factors, like your age, driving record, and credit score, so it’s crucial to compare quotes from multiple companies before buying. Below, you’ll find the top insurers for a few main driver categories in Providence.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$112/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$151/mo
USAA is a full-service financial institution offering insurance, bank accounts, retirement savings plans, loans, and investment options. To qualify, you need to be an active-duty service member, veteran, or spouse or child of someone who already is a USAA member.
This one-stop shop for financial services offers a range of benefits for military members and their families — starting with great rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$108/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$199/mo
Safeco is owned by Liberty Mutual and differentiates itself by offering a more personalized — yet more affordable — touch. You’ll work with a local insurance agent for everything, including help with getting a quote and purchasing a policy.
If you’re a homeowner as well, you’ll only have to pay one deductible if both your house and car are damaged in the same incident. Safeco pairs you up with a local agent to get a quote and manage your policy, all while maintaining low premiums.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$143/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$194/mo
State Farm is the largest insurer of private passenger cars in the country, and it doesn’t skimp on quality. It consistently gets top ratings for its helpful mobile app, overall customer service, and claims satisfaction.
The only caveat is State Farm is better for standard drivers. If you have any insurability challenges, such as a poor credit score or a history of accidents or tickets, it may not be quite so affordable. This large insurer offers a good blend of quality customer service, strong financial standings, and plenty of coverage options.
Ventajas
Offers rideshare coverage
A++ AM Best rating
High customer satisfaction ratings
Contras
Doesn’t offer gap coverage
More expensive if you’ve had a violation
Drivers with bad credit may pay higher-than-average rates
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Providence
One of the best ways you can get cheap car insurance is by comparing quotes. Each company weighs factors differently — your credit score may be more important with one company, for example, while your driving record may be a bigger influence with another insurer.
Other factors companies look at include your marital status, age, gender, ZIP code, and how long you’ve been driving. Here are a few ways you can save:
Increase your deductible. The higher the deductible you choose, the lower your premiums will be — but make sure you select a deductible that you can still afford to pay out of pocket if needed.
Apply for discounts. Look for companies that offer relevant discounts for you, but be mindful that your overall costs can still be lower with a company that doesn’t offer many discounts.
Consider a telematics program. Many companies offer mobile apps or devices you can plug into your car to record your driving, with corresponding rate reductions for good drivers.
Reduce your amount of coverage. Purchasing a smaller amount of coverage (if you’re already buying more than legally required) can be a good way to save money.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Providence
If you’re looking for the lowest-cost option, purchasing a minimum level of liability car insurance is the way to go. This helps cover the cost of any injuries or damages you cause to other people while you’re behind the wheel. However, it won’t cover any injuries or damages to you or your car.[1]
On average, drivers in Providence pay $176 per month for liability insurance. The table below lists liability rates from popular insurers in Rhode Island.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
108
USAA
112
Liberty Mutual
133
State Farm
143
Midvale Home & Auto
182
GEICO
218
Progressive
218
Nationwide
254
Travelers
269
Allstate
349
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Providence
Full-coverage car insurance is a good choice if you want thorough protection. In addition to liability coverage, full-coverage policies typically include collision and comprehensive coverages, which pay to fix your car after collisions with vehicles and other objects and damage from non-collision events, like theft, vandalism, and weather.[1]
On average, drivers in Providence pay $259 per month for full-coverage insurance. The table below lists full-coverage rates from popular insurers in Rhode Island.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
151
State Farm
194
Safeco
199
Liberty Mutual
275
Midvale Home & Auto
291
GEICO
296
Progressive
296
Nationwide
343
Travelers
377
Allstate
471
Car insurance requirements in Rhode Island
Rhode Island, like most states, is an at-fault state for auto insurance. This means you’ll need to pay for damages and injuries to another party if you cause a car accident, and vice versa. Rhode Island state law requires you to carry a minimum level of liability coverage.[2]
Below are the minimum limits you must carry to drive legally in the state:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000
Other types of coverages you may want to consider adding include:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for physical damage to your car after collisions with vehicles or objects like trees and telephone poles.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for non-collision damages, such as when your neighbor’s kid breaks a window with a baseball or if a tree falls on your car.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments covers medical costs and other related costs if you’re involved in an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having an incident on your driving record — most commonly a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or a conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) — can affect your ability to get affordable coverage. These infractions typically result in an increase in your car insurance rates, though it may take more than one speeding ticket to see a big effect.[3]
While many insurers will charge you higher rates after these incidents, you can still find affordable coverage from some companies. Some even specialize in offering coverage to higher-risk drivers.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Having multiple speeding tickets on your record indicates you have a history of risky driving, and it’s only a question of when you need to file a claim. Speeding was a contributing factor in about a third of car crash deaths in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.[4]
Providence drivers pay on average $253 per month for liability coverage and $372 per month for full coverage after a ticket.
But, you can likely find a cheaper rate from one of the carriers below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
144
195
Safeco
151
279
State Farm
182
247
Liberty Mutual
185
382
GEICO
281
382
Progressive
293
398
Nationwide
331
447
Travelers
353
495
Allstate
449
606
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
An at-fault accident on your record shows insurers that you’re more likely to get into an accident again in the future. Your rates will likely increase, and you may find more frequent rejections from insurance companies when you do shop around for rates.
Providence drivers pay on average $225 per month for liability coverage and $331 per month for full coverage after an accident.
Below are the most affordable insurers in Providence for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
141
190
Safeco
149
274
State Farm
177
241
Liberty Mutual
180
373
GEICO
274
372
Progressive
285
387
Nationwide
322
435
Travelers
342
480
Allstate
438
591
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Driving under the influence (DUI) is one of the most serious offenses you can commit behind the wheel. Not only will your insurance rates skyrocket, but many insurers may even decline to offer you coverage at all. Even so, you can still find a few insurers that will cover you.
On average, Providence drivers with a DUI pay $260 per month for liability coverage and $383 per month for full coverage.
Below, you’ll find some of the best choices in Providence if you have a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
164
301
USAA
170
229
Liberty Mutual
201
417
State Farm
217
294
GEICO
330
448
Progressive
330
448
Nationwide
385
520
Travelers
407
571
Allstate
529
713
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Senior drivers have the most experience of anyone on the road — one of the key factors that insurers consider when setting rates. On average, Providence seniors pay $119 per month for liability insurance, and $175 per month for full coverage.
However, as your cognitive and physical condition starts to decline, insurers will start to raise rates again.[5] But you can still find affordable rates with some insurers. Below are the cheapest options for senior drivers in Providence.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
81
110
Safeco
84
155
Liberty Mutual
99
205
State Farm
100
136
Progressive
142
192
GEICO
157
213
Nationwide
173
233
Travelers
192
270
Allstate
256
345
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Young drivers have the least experience on the road, so they typically face the highest rates. Providence teens pay $439 per month for liability insurance, and $646 per month for full coverage.
Some ways teens can save on car insurance are by staying on their parent’s policy, driving cars with extra safety features, and applying for good student discounts.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
226
304
Safeco
232
427
Liberty Mutual
272
563
State Farm
297
402
GEICO
423
574
Progressive
470
639
Nationwide
527
711
Travelers
582
816
Allstate
740
998
Providence car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Providence are permitted to use your credit score when determining your rates.[1] Drivers with good credit typically pay less than drivers with poor credit. Here’s how much Providence residents pay for car insurance based on their credit scores:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Providence?
Car insurance costs a good bit more in Providence compared to the national average. While the average U.S. resident pays $106 per month for a liability-only policy, Providence residents pay $143. Full coverage costs even more, with an average premium of $204 for people living in Providence versus $172 per month for the entire U.S.
Rates may be higher in Providence for many reasons. One contributing factor may be the number of uninsured drivers: One out of every six drivers in Rhode Island doesn’t carry any insurance, and this drives up costs for everyone. Other factors could include things like higher rates of vandalism, theft, and road rage incidents.
More cities in Rhode Island
Even within Rhode Island itself, Providence is one of the most expensive places to insure your car, with the average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island sitting at $186. Here’s how average full-coverage quotes compare between Providence and neighboring towns:
Providence car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best car insurance in Providence.
How much is car insurance in Providence?
Car insurance in Providence costs $218 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $176 per month for liability coverage and $259 per month for full coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Providence?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Providence, with an average monthly rate of $184, an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Providence choices include USAA and Safeco.
What is the minimum insurance for a car in Rhode Island?
Rhode Island drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage insurance.
Is Rhode Island a no-fault state?
No. Rhode Island is an at-fault state for car insurance, meaning that the driver responsible for an accident uses their own insurance to pay for the damage they cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.